FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois promotes Aaron Henry to defensive coordinator
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Quite a few changes were announced Saturday regarding the Illinois football team. Defensive backs coach Aaron Henry is getting promoted to defensive coordinator to replace Ryan Walters who left to take over at Purdue. Coach Walters took now former Illinois outside linebackers coach Kevin Kane with him to West Lafayette.
State Rep. Carol Ammons, tested positive for COVID-19
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — State Representative Carol Ammons (D-Urbana) tested positive for COVID-19. Ammons tested posted via an at-home, rapid test on Sunday, with her positivity confirmed via PCR test Monday. "Out of an abundance of caution, I am isolating at home, and continuing my responsibilities as a representative...
Man sentenced for murder of teens in Vermilion County
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — The second of four individuals has been sentenced for the murders of two teens in Vermilion County. Camarion Halthon, 19 of Danville, was sentenced on Friday to 15 years in prison for the murders, of Wyatt Bailey, 19, from Oakwood, Illinois, and Clayvonte Sloan, 16, from Danville, Illinois.
Person attempted to steal cars from Two Lane Motors
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public regarding Attempted Theft and Criminal Damage. Police say, on November 21, during the overnight hours, someone attempted to steal two classic cars from Two Lane Motors located at 903 South Prairieview Road in Mahomet. Officials...
ISP arrest suspect in hit-and-run fatal crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) arrested a Decatur man for allegedly leaving the scene of a hit-and-run involving a death. Carry P. Floyd, 61, was arrested on Thursday. On Thursday, officials investigated a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on US...
Police department struggles with staffing shortages, causing longer response times
TOLONO, Ill. (WCCU) — Officers have left Tolono Police Department (TPD) in recent years because of changes in police protocol, overnight schedules, and other departments offering higher pay. As of now, the TPD is budgeted to have five full-time officers but currently has three. Another three are part-time, who...
