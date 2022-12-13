ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Gardening in Winter? Michigan DNR Shares Helpful Pruning Tips

Just because the leaves are on the ground and the snow is falling, that doesn't mean you can't enjoy one of your favorite pastimes: gardening. Many Michiganders mistakenly assume that because temperatures are below freezing their yardwork is done until Spring, however, that's not necessarily the case!. Kevin Sayers, Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
Inside an Abandoned Gas Station Along US-2 in the Upper Peninsula, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you've ever traveled in the Upper Peninsula, you more than likely have driven across US-2. It goes completely across the UP, across the country, and ends up in Everett in the state of Washington. So yeah, it's not just a UP thing.
MICHIGAN STATE
Love the Drinking Districts in Michigan? Then Pick Up Your Trash

Drinking districts have been growing in popularity, especially since the pandemic. But, will they go away if we abuse them?. If you don't know, towns set boundaries in certain areas, usually in downtown districts, where you can walk around with an open, alcoholic beverage. Places like Savannah, GA, have been doing this long before the pandemic but, it was a way to help local businesses while adhering to Covid-19 restrictions during the pandemic. We've seen them pop up in Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Hastings, and beyond.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mackinac Island Still Has A Working Michigan Bell Payphone

It's funny when you see a spot on a wall where there was once a pay phone and kind of say to yourself, "wow do I feel old." Payphones were once on almost every other street corner, and although the company Michigan Bell is no longer active, it is run by Michigan AT&T, which is why there are at least a few working Michigan Bell payphones in the state.
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
Do Ohio’s New Snowplow Names Match Up To Michigan’s?

Last year, Michigan got an upgrade in the names for snowplows. It's an honored tradition, that makes following the plows a lot more fun during particularly heavy Winter events. Michigan released more than 70 new names last year, but apparently, Ohio felt left out, and came up with some new...
MICHIGAN STATE
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker Named New NCAA President

Outgoing Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker (pictured above, at a Boston Celtics game) has been named as the new president of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), effective next March. He will succeed Mark Emmert in that post. Emmert has been the president of the NCAA since 2010. He will stay...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
