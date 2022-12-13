Read full article on original website
Gardening in Winter? Michigan DNR Shares Helpful Pruning Tips
Just because the leaves are on the ground and the snow is falling, that doesn't mean you can't enjoy one of your favorite pastimes: gardening. Many Michiganders mistakenly assume that because temperatures are below freezing their yardwork is done until Spring, however, that's not necessarily the case!. Kevin Sayers, Michigan...
Inside an Abandoned Gas Station Along US-2 in the Upper Peninsula, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you've ever traveled in the Upper Peninsula, you more than likely have driven across US-2. It goes completely across the UP, across the country, and ends up in Everett in the state of Washington. So yeah, it's not just a UP thing.
Love the Drinking Districts in Michigan? Then Pick Up Your Trash
Drinking districts have been growing in popularity, especially since the pandemic. But, will they go away if we abuse them?. If you don't know, towns set boundaries in certain areas, usually in downtown districts, where you can walk around with an open, alcoholic beverage. Places like Savannah, GA, have been doing this long before the pandemic but, it was a way to help local businesses while adhering to Covid-19 restrictions during the pandemic. We've seen them pop up in Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Hastings, and beyond.
Mackinac Island Still Has A Working Michigan Bell Payphone
It's funny when you see a spot on a wall where there was once a pay phone and kind of say to yourself, "wow do I feel old." Payphones were once on almost every other street corner, and although the company Michigan Bell is no longer active, it is run by Michigan AT&T, which is why there are at least a few working Michigan Bell payphones in the state.
Why Doesn’t Michigan Require a Front License Plate?
There are plenty of laws one needs to abide by when driving. We all have to have valid driver's licenses as well as up-to-date insurance. And we all know that if you're driving a car in the United States, it has to have a license plate. And a valid one at that.
Do You Work In One Of Michigan’s Most Stressful Jobs?
Every job comes with its pros and cons. For example, I host The Big Joe and Laura Show weekday mornings on Mix 95.7. The pro is that most days I'm home by lunch, the con is I have to get up at 4 AM each morning. I love what I...
Do Ohio’s New Snowplow Names Match Up To Michigan’s?
Last year, Michigan got an upgrade in the names for snowplows. It's an honored tradition, that makes following the plows a lot more fun during particularly heavy Winter events. Michigan released more than 70 new names last year, but apparently, Ohio felt left out, and came up with some new...
The Joker Card Was Originally Created For Michigan’s Favorite Card Game
We all know that Euchre is the official unofficial game of The Great Lakes State. The trick-taking game is popular throughout the northern midwestern states referred to as the "Euchre Belt", with Michigan at the heart of it. But did you know there was anything higher than trump? Because I...
The Last Inmate Executed in Iowa Was from St. Johns, Michigan: 1963
Victor Harry Feguer was a convicted murderer, the last to be executed in Iowa, and for thirty eight years was the last federal inmate executed in the United States.....and was from Michigan. Born in St. Johns in 1935, he spent his youth in Michigan. 25 years later, in 1960, he...
Texan Accidentally Orders Taco Bell Pick-Up Over 1,000 Miles Away in Holland, Michigan
These days, there's an app for everything, including ordering food from your favorite fast-food or quick-service restaurants. I have a few myself for places like Jimmy John's, Starbucks, and Taco Bell. Typically, I love using the app because it's easy to order, you can set up a payment and store...
Janet Jackson, Ludacris Making One Stop in Michigan in 2023
It's been about four years since the last Janet Jackson tour in North America but, on December 12th, 2022, it was officially announced that she is returning to the road with special guest, Ludacris:. As announced by Live Nation, her tour is kicking off in Florida in April of 2023....
Jets Backup QB Zach Wilson To Start Against Lions On Sunday
New York Jets starting quarterback Mike White has not been cleared by team doctors to play due to his injury to his ribs, and therefore, will be unable to play for the Jets this coming Sunday against the Detroit Lions. That's according to Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Friday morning.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker Named New NCAA President
Outgoing Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker (pictured above, at a Boston Celtics game) has been named as the new president of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), effective next March. He will succeed Mark Emmert in that post. Emmert has been the president of the NCAA since 2010. He will stay...
