Washington County, OR

KATU.com

Homeowner shoots, kills burglary suspect in Vancouver, police say

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A would-be burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner Thursday night after he reportedly broke in through the window of a Vancouver house, police said. Vancouver Police officers were called out at about 11:20 p.m. on reports of a burglary in progress at a home in the 2900 block of Northeast 157th Court.
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Gresham to hand out anti-theft devices after record numbers of stolen cars

GRESHAM, Ore. — Over the past year, the City of Gresham has experienced a significant increase in car thefts. "In 2022, we’ve seen a 17% increase in vehicle theft,” says Gresham Police Chief Travis Gullberg. “Car thefts create a tremendous burden on our community, and we want to do everything we can to keep our community safe.”
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

Person found dead near middle school in Portland, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau is investigating after someone was found dead near Roseway Heights Middle School on Friday morning. Officers responded to the 7500 block of NE Alameda St. at around 8:40 a.m. on a "Suspicious Priority" call. A Public Information Officer (PIO) with the Bureau...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

8 arrested, $1700 recovered in Keizer shoplifting sting

KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - The Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, arrested eight people during a shoplifting sting on December 8. Law enforcement worked with various retailers in the Keizer area to identify and arrest people for committing theft. During the nine-hour operation, officers...
KEIZER, OR
KATU.com

Suspect in NE Portland murder case arrested in Vancouver

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested a murder suspect in Vancouver who was linked to the shooting death of a man in northeast Portland’s Parkrose neighborhood last month. The U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Stevie Rayven Moore, 27, last Wednesday (Dec. 7) in Vancouver. Portland Police homicide detectives interviewed him, and he was booked into the Clark County Jail on arrest warrants for second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
PORTLAND, OR
The Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego police investigating restaurant burglaries on Kruse Way

Lake Oswego police chief George Burk emailed restaurants throughout town Dec. 14 alerting the dining establishments of a string of businesses burglarized recently on Kruse Way. “These are all restaurants that have been broken into after business hours,” Burke wrote. “It would also be helpful to have any unreported cases...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
kptv.com

2 people, several pets found dead in Clark County house fire

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Two people, as well as several pets, have been found dead after Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue responded to a house fire early Thursday. Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue and Clark County Fire District 3 were dispatched just after 4:30 a.m. following a call reporting a “loud bang” and flames coming from a home in the 24000 block of NE 50th Avenue.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

PPB searching for hit-and-run driver who killed a 19-year-old

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are asking for help in finding the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash. Shortly before 5 a.m. on Oct. 26, 19-year-old Mekko Jackson was found dead on North Interstate Avenue at North Graham Street. Authorities say he was hit by a driver while...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Early morning crime spree ends with 6 shots fired in Sheridan

SHERIDAN Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon man was arrested Wednesday after a crime spree ending in multiple shots fired. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office says suspect Stephen Tyler Lindsey, 22, of Ronde, OR, arrived at a Sheridan home shortly before 5 a.m., first breaking the windows out of two cars, stealing items from inside and then brandishing a 9mm handgun.
SHERIDAN, OR

