Read full article on original website
Related
KATU.com
Homeowner shoots, kills burglary suspect in Vancouver, police say
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A would-be burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner Thursday night after he reportedly broke in through the window of a Vancouver house, police said. Vancouver Police officers were called out at about 11:20 p.m. on reports of a burglary in progress at a home in the 2900 block of Northeast 157th Court.
KATU.com
Gresham to hand out anti-theft devices after record numbers of stolen cars
GRESHAM, Ore. — Over the past year, the City of Gresham has experienced a significant increase in car thefts. "In 2022, we’ve seen a 17% increase in vehicle theft,” says Gresham Police Chief Travis Gullberg. “Car thefts create a tremendous burden on our community, and we want to do everything we can to keep our community safe.”
KATU.com
Person found dead near middle school in Portland, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau is investigating after someone was found dead near Roseway Heights Middle School on Friday morning. Officers responded to the 7500 block of NE Alameda St. at around 8:40 a.m. on a "Suspicious Priority" call. A Public Information Officer (PIO) with the Bureau...
kptv.com
8 arrested, $1700 recovered in Keizer shoplifting sting
KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - The Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, arrested eight people during a shoplifting sting on December 8. Law enforcement worked with various retailers in the Keizer area to identify and arrest people for committing theft. During the nine-hour operation, officers...
kptv.com
Portland police seek help to locate driver, truck involved in deadly hit-and-run
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help locating a driver and pickup truck involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in October. On Oct. 26, at about 5 a.m., 19-year-old Mekko Jackson was found dead on North Interstate at North Graham...
KATU.com
Suspect in NE Portland murder case arrested in Vancouver
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested a murder suspect in Vancouver who was linked to the shooting death of a man in northeast Portland’s Parkrose neighborhood last month. The U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Stevie Rayven Moore, 27, last Wednesday (Dec. 7) in Vancouver. Portland Police homicide detectives interviewed him, and he was booked into the Clark County Jail on arrest warrants for second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
KATU.com
5 taken to hospital after riding to the end of MAX line, 'trying to stay warm,' TVF&R says
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Community leaders in Washington County came together Friday to discuss new solutions to the homeless crisis as the unhoused community face temperatures at or below freezing level this weekend. First responders are noticing a spike in hospitalizations for those living on the street, and agencies say...
kptv.com
Armed robbery suspects’ images released, Portland police ask for help identifying couple
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police said that on Oct. 7, officers were called to the parking lot of Shun Chang Lounge near Southeast Powell and Southeast 92nd Avenue. Two suspects - a man and a woman - robbed several people at gunpoint and shot them, according to police. All victims survived.
The Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego police investigating restaurant burglaries on Kruse Way
Lake Oswego police chief George Burk emailed restaurants throughout town Dec. 14 alerting the dining establishments of a string of businesses burglarized recently on Kruse Way. “These are all restaurants that have been broken into after business hours,” Burke wrote. “It would also be helpful to have any unreported cases...
kptv.com
Molalla man sentenced to 140 months in prison for two robberies in Oregon City
OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Clackamas County Circuit Court Judge sentenced a Molalla man to 140 months, or almost 12 years, in prison Tuesday for two robberies in Oregon City. The robberies took place within 30 minutes of each other on January 15. Michael Robert Frais was wearing a...
kptv.com
2 people, several pets found dead in Clark County house fire
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Two people, as well as several pets, have been found dead after Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue responded to a house fire early Thursday. Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue and Clark County Fire District 3 were dispatched just after 4:30 a.m. following a call reporting a “loud bang” and flames coming from a home in the 24000 block of NE 50th Avenue.
Bail set at $1.5 million for Vancouver man charged in grisly Washington casino stabbing
A Clark County Circuit judge has set bail at $1.5 million for a Vancouver man accused of stabbing four people at a Washington casino with a hunting knife and leading sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed car chase Monday night. Scott Harmier, 41, was charged in Clark County Circuit Court...
KATU.com
PPB searching for hit-and-run driver who killed a 19-year-old
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are asking for help in finding the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash. Shortly before 5 a.m. on Oct. 26, 19-year-old Mekko Jackson was found dead on North Interstate Avenue at North Graham Street. Authorities say he was hit by a driver while...
Man found shot multiple times at Southeast Portland bar
A man was found shot multiple times in the doorway of a bar in Southeast Portland early Thursday morning, authorities said.
OSP: 2 killed in single-car crash on Hwy 99 in Marion County
Two people were killed Monday in a single-car crash along Highway 99E in Marion County, according to Oregon State Police.
kptv.com
Early morning crime spree ends with 6 shots fired in Sheridan
SHERIDAN Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon man was arrested Wednesday after a crime spree ending in multiple shots fired. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office says suspect Stephen Tyler Lindsey, 22, of Ronde, OR, arrived at a Sheridan home shortly before 5 a.m., first breaking the windows out of two cars, stealing items from inside and then brandishing a 9mm handgun.
kptv.com
Portland’s ‘jogger rapist’ to be released Friday after 36 years in prison; victims concerned, outraged
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man known as the jogger rapist is being released Friday after spending 36 years in prison. He gained the title after police said he jogged through neighborhoods looking for his victims. He admitted to raping nine girls and women in the 1970s and 80s and was convicted in one case.
‘It is definitely a problem:’ Clark County sergeant addresses disturbing uptick in murder-suicides
The Clark County Sheriff's Office told KOIN 6 News that the number of murder suicides this year matches that of the last three years combined.
KATU.com
'Jogger Rapist' released from prison, living in NW Portland subsidized housing
PORTLAND, Ore. — "Jogger Rapist" Richard Gillmore has been released from prison and into subsidized housing in the NW/Downtown Portland area, a DOC spokesperson told KATU. The release happened before 8 a.m. on Friday. Richard Gillmore admitted to raping nine women and girls in the 70s and 80s. He...
‘Unprovoked’ stabbing at Clark County casino leaves 4 injured; assailant speeds away from scene, sheriff’s office says
A 41-year-old Vancouver man stabbed four people at a Washington casino late Monday night and then led law enforcement on a high-speed car chase, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Several people inside the New Phoenix and Last Frontier Casinos in La Center called 911 shortly before midnight to...
Comments / 0