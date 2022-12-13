Read full article on original website
Related
State College
Centre County Remains at Low COVID-19 Community Level
Centre County remained at the low community level for COVID-19 for the 13th consecutive week as local new cases and hospitalizations linked to the virus fell, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Thursday night. At the low level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask if...
State College
Centre officials say ‘no’ to county health department
BELLEFONTE — There will be no Centre County Health Department, at least for the foreseeable future. Michael Pipe, chair of the Board of Commissioners, made the announcement during a recent meeting. “Although we had really compelling information and data on health information within Centre County, as we’ve talked through...
State College
Petrick Named Ferguson Township Police Chief
A familiar face is returning to Centre County law enforcement as Ferguson Township’s next police chief. Township supervisors on Tuesday voted unanimously to appoint John Petrick as chief of the police department. He will succeed Chris Albright, who retired from the position earlier this year. Sgt. Ryan Hendrick has served as officer-in-charge since August.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police investigating Mifflin County death
LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman in Mifflin County. Pennsylvania State Police say on December 16 Troopers responded to a reported deceased female. The woman’s body was located on River Road in Bratton Township. State Police say there is...
State College
SC residents likely to see tax increase; none for Bellefonte
STATE COLLEGE — State College Borough residents will likely see a property tax increase in 2023, something that hasn’t happened for two years. The borough is proposing a 9% tax increase, which means the municipal property tax rate would jump to 19.88 mills — 1.623 mills more than last year. A borough resident would pay $173.77 more per year on a $500,000 home.
Lycoming County first responders are search and rescue qualified
Williamsport, Pa. — In early December, United Way staff and local first responders participated in training with Project Lifesaver International. With the training, the emergency personnel were recertified in search and rescue. The training included two days of on-site instruction from a certified national instructor. Project Lifesaver International offers in-depth training for public safety agencies on the use of special search and rescue equipment, technology, and procedures; communicating with people with cognitive conditions; and strategies for finding missing persons who may have wandered off or...
‘Please check on your neighbors.’ Hundreds without power in Penns Valley
The Miles Township Social Club is offering free meals from a limited menu through 2 p.m. for those affected by outages.
Power plant receives threatening letter
Montgomery, Pa. — State police say they received a call recently about a threatening letter received by a power plant in Lycoming County. The Hamilton Patriot LLC power plant in Clinton Township reported to police on Dec. 6 that they received a letter in the mail with a potential threat. Trooper William Reynolds said the threat was investigated and found to be non-credible. Reynolds said police found that multiple facilities in the United States have received similar letters. Multiple law enforcement units in the area are aware of this incident and continue to investigate.
State College
Penn State Trustees Heard University’s Diversity Plan in Secret 2021 Gathering
STATE COLLEGE — Former Penn State President Eric Barron and members of the university’s Board of Trustees may have violated Pennsylvania’s open meetings law in early 2021, according to a “confidential” document obtained by Spotlight PA. According to the document — allegedly penned by one...
State College
Tax Increase Planned for 2023 State College Budget
State College Borough Council on Monday will vote on a proposed $80 million budget for 2023 that includes a real estate tax increase for the first time in three years. The 8.9% increase of 1.623 mills will bring the borough’s total millage to 19.833. For a property valued at $300,000 — the median value for single-family residential properties in the borough — the increase equals an additional $104 a year for properties without a homestead exclusion and $64 for properties with a homestead exclusion.
Public’s help needed in locating wanted man in Lycoming County
Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — The Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of a 23-year-old man accused of aggravated assault and strangulation. Andrew D. MacGill allegedly fled from police in a 2020 silver Mitsubishi Outlander SUV. Anyone with information is being asked to call 570-398-2146.
FOX43.com
Investigators seek tips to help solve 1974 cold-case homicide in Cambria County
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for tips to aid their investigation of a 1974 cold case homicide in Cambria County. Barbara Ann Mangus, 21, of Johnstown, was reported missing by her husband on Dec. 15, 1974, after leaving a Christmas party following an argument with her spouse.
abc23.com
Cambria County Approaching Grim Record
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees saying Wednesday that the County is on pace to potentially see a record number of overdose deaths this year. This comes despite a lot of aid meant to combat this. Lees says the work of First Responders has been commendable to save lives, but the fact that the County is still on pace to break a record amount of overdose deaths shows just how unmanageable the drug situation is in Cambria County and beyond.
Police looking for information on local business's pickup truck theft
Watsontown, Pa. — State police at Milton say someone stole a pickup truck in Northumberland County that belongs to a business. Police say the truck was taken overnight between Dec. 11 and 12 from 777 East District Road in Delaware Township. The white truck has the decal name of the business name National Gunite on both sides. The truck's Pennsylvania license plate number is ZRX-0947. The truck also had a white 16-foot Mission trailer attached with the business name decal on both sides. The trailer's registration number is XMN-9949. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mowen at 570-524-2662.
DA gives update on ‘Gender Queer’ book brought to Hollidaysburg school
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – In early November, outrage circulated on social media over the book ‘Gender Queer’ appearing in a classroom in the Hollidaysburg Junior High. The book itself was brought into school by a teacher and when school officials found out about the situation, they informed parents that the teacher was told to […]
State College
Closings, Parking Restrictions and More Announced with Winter Storm Warning Issued for Centre County
Centre County is now under a winter storm warning from 1 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday and the anticipated snow and ice are causing closings, snow emergencies and highway restrictions. According to AccuWeather, the storm is expected to most likely bring between 3 and 6 inches of snow and...
Altoona water and sewage costs may increase in 2023
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Inflation is continuing to keep costs up, and monthly water and sewage bills may add up even more in 2023. The Altoona Water Authority is proposing a rate increase of 8% for water and 15% for sewer for next year’s base charges. Authority Controller Gina DeRubeis said the increase is to […]
Travel delays in place on Route 15 in both directions
Travel delays are in place on Route 15 in both directions in Brady Township, Lycoming County, due to tractor trailers being stuck along the roadway, according to PennDOT. Be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, avoid the area if possible, and drive with caution.
Solar farm raising concern in Bradford Township
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Solar energy is a way to cut electric costs but in Bradford Township a solar farm is raising concerns with residents. At a recent township meeting, supervisors and residents were surprised to learn of a new solar farm moving into the area. Concerns were expressed during the agenda, such as the […]
Winter storm causes closed roads, crashes in Centre County
Numerous crashes have been reported throughout the area.
Comments / 0