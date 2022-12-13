Read full article on original website
Winter storm getting closer all the time
STATE COLLEGE, PA – It’s still on its way, a significant winter storm expected to blanket Clinton County on Thursday. For a better idea what the storm might do, check the “additional details” in the storm watch below. The Wednesday morning update from the National Weather...
‘Significant winter storm’ will bring poor travel conditions to Centre County on Thursday
The National Weather Service at State College issued a winter storm watch from late Wednesday night through Friday morning.
Multiple snow emergencies declared across Central Pennsylvania
(WTAJ) – In anticipation of heavy snow that is to fall in our area, and out of an abundance of caution, multiple areas across Central Pa are declaring snow emergencies. The Clearfield borough in Clearfield County, and both Harris and Patton Township in Centre County have declared snow emergencies thus far. The emergency in Clearfield […]
Winter storm takes aim at Pennsylvania
A round of winter weather is taking aim at south-central Pennsylvania. The storm system will arrive in the early morning hours on Thursday and end around lunchtime on Friday. Roads could be snowy in the northwest portions of the Susquehanna Valley and slushy elsewhere. Travel conditions are expected to be the worst on Thursday.
What is the 'GFS snow model' and how much snow should we be expecting?
With an impending snow storm heading for Northcentral Pennsylvania, it's time to check out the possible snow accumulations for our region. Now is when the "GFS snow model" can come into play. The Global Forecast System (GFS) is National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) main weather model. It is used by a variety of other private sector groups to provide weather information. ...
WEATHER ALERT: Ice Storm Warning Issued for Jefferson County – Significant Icing Expected.
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Ice Storm Warning has been issued for Jefferson County and surrounding areas. Significant icing is expected with snow accumulation of up to two inches.ExploreJeffersonPA.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the...
Route 14 in central PA reopens after temporary closure
LEWIS TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, PennDOT, Route 14 in Lewis Township has reopened after temporarily being closed in both directions between the Route 15 interchange (Trout Run exit) due to a tractor trailer crash. PennDOT says that the road reopened at around 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday. No […]
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 causing delays in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer closed all lanes on I-81 south in Cumberland County, according to PennDOT. The crash is between exit 37 for PA 233 – Newville and exit 29 for PA 174 – King Street. The accident had closed all...
Missing Bedford County woman found after two weeks
UPDATE — State police say 27-year-old Zoe Thomas of Everett was located on Wednesday, Dec. 13 after she was reported missing for two weeks. ORIGINAL STORY: BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The search is on for an Everett woman that was last seen in Altoona on Nov. 25. State police in Bedford are looking for […]
I-80 WB OPEN After Multi-Vehicle Crash in Clinton County
LOGANTON – Motorists are advised that both lanes of Interstate 80 westbound are back open between mile marker 212 (Interstate 180 interchange / Williamsport) in Northumberland County and mile marker 178 (Route 220 interchange) in Clinton County, after they were closed due to a multi-vehicle crash in Clinton County near mile marker 182.
New Grocery Outlet coming to Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is officially opening a new location on Thursday, Dec. 15, in Mechanicsburg. According to the company, in celebration of the grand opening, customers have a chance of winning a $1,000 grocery giveaway from Dec. 5 through Jan. 12. Customers who are interested can enter the grocery giveaway by clicking here.
Police looking for package thief in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Silver Spring Township are looking for a suspect they say stole packages off of a resident’s porch. According to police, shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, an unidentified man stole packages from the doorstep of a residence on the 100 block of Kensington Place in Mechanicsburg. The suspect then left in a dark-colored sedan.
Police: Area Woman Scammed Out of $10K in Bradford Township
BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an incident in which an area woman was scammed out of $10,000 last week. According to a release issued by PSP Clearfield on Wednesday, December 14, the incident occurred near Egypt Road in Bradford Township, Clearfield County, around 6:26 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7.
Police Release Details of One-Vehicle Crash on Route 219
SNYDER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a one-vehicle crash in Snyder Township earlier this month. According to a release issued by PSP DuBois on Monday, December 12, the crash occurred at 6:37 p.m. on Friday, December 2, on State Route 219, near the intersection of Creek Village Lane, in Snyder Township, Jefferson County.
Higgins Elected President of SEDA-COG Board for 2023
Centre County Commissioner Mark Higgins was recently elected 2023 president of the board of directors for SEDA-Council of Governments, the regional economic and community development district covering 11 counties in east-central Pennsylvania. Higgins served as first vice president of the board in 2022. “Serving as board president for 2023, I...
Police Seek Info on Criminal Mischief at Local Church
PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to an incident of criminal mischief in Perry Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, it was reported that a truck tractor pulling a semi dump trailer entered a parking lot on State Route 536 in Perry Township, Jefferson County, and caused damage to the asphalt around 3:42 p.m. on Friday, December 2.
PSP Seeks Public’s Help Regarding Hit-and-Run at Punxsy Hospital
YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a hit-and-run earlier this month. According to a release issued by PSP Punxsutawney on Monday, December 12, the crash took place in the Punxsutawney Hospital parking lot, in Young Township, Jefferson County, around 6:20 a.m. on Saturday, December 3.
Public’s help needed in locating wanted man in Lycoming County
Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — The Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of a 23-year-old man accused of aggravated assault and strangulation. Andrew D. MacGill allegedly fled from police in a 2020 silver Mitsubishi Outlander SUV. Anyone with information is being asked to call 570-398-2146.
Penn State Men’s Basketball: Nittany Lions Roll Past Canisius 97-67
Penn State men’s basketball used a 20-2 run to open the second half en route to an eventual 97-67 win over Canisius on Sunday afternoon at the Bryce Jordan Center. The Nittany Lions are now 8-3 on the season with just two more games remaining in the 2022 calendar year.
State Police Calls: Inmate Accused of Striking Corrections Officer with Food Tray
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Inmate Accused of Throwing Food Tray at Corrections Officer. PSP Punxsutawney responded to the Jefferson County Jail on Service Center Drive in Pine Creek Township for an incident of harassment around 7:06 a.m. on November 29.
