Your announcers are Rich Bocchini and Joe Dombrowski. We begin with a look back at last week’s confrontation between EJ Nduka and Alex Hammerstone. They lock up and Rogers with a wrist lock. Cosmos with a reversal and Rogers with a reversal into a side head lock. Rogers with a shoulder tackle. Cosmos with a head scissors take down but Rogers with a cartwheel to get to his feet. Rogers with an arm drag and Cosmos lands on his feet. Both men with drop kicks at the same time to go to a stalemate. Cosmos with a knee and single leg take down. Rogers with a take down and Cosmos with a crucifix for a near fall. Cosmos with a suplex for a near fall. Cosmos with a kick and Irish whip but Rogers sends Cosmos to the apron. Cosmos with a sunset flip off the turnbuckles but Rogers rolls through. Cosmos with a thrust kick but Rogers sends Cosmos to the apron. Rogers with an elbow. Rogers goes for a shoulder tackle but Cosmos slingshots back into the ring.

1 DAY AGO