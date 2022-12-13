Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Sent Buses With Migrants to Philadelphia This WeekTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
Famous store chain opening another New Jersey location this weekKristen WaltersFranklinville, NJ
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW FUSION REPORT: RICHARDS VS KENTO AND MORE
Your announcers are Rich Bocchini and Joe Dombrowski. We begin with a look back at last week’s confrontation between EJ Nduka and Alex Hammerstone. They lock up and Rogers with a wrist lock. Cosmos with a reversal and Rogers with a reversal into a side head lock. Rogers with a shoulder tackle. Cosmos with a head scissors take down but Rogers with a cartwheel to get to his feet. Rogers with an arm drag and Cosmos lands on his feet. Both men with drop kicks at the same time to go to a stalemate. Cosmos with a knee and single leg take down. Rogers with a take down and Cosmos with a crucifix for a near fall. Cosmos with a suplex for a near fall. Cosmos with a kick and Irish whip but Rogers sends Cosmos to the apron. Cosmos with a sunset flip off the turnbuckles but Rogers rolls through. Cosmos with a thrust kick but Rogers sends Cosmos to the apron. Rogers with an elbow. Rogers goes for a shoulder tackle but Cosmos slingshots back into the ring.
Pro Wrestling Insider
HIRING MANSURY, JADE'S STREAK, MISSING IMPACT PERFORMERS AND MORE
Where did PCO and Killer Kelly go in Impact Wrestling?. Nowhere. They are still with the company, we are told. It's just the current creative ebb and flow, nothing more. What do you think Michael Mansury's hire means for AEW moving forward? How big of a get is this for Tony Khan, especially in regard to the television product?
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for today's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Impact vs. Honor No More. *Impact Tag Team Champions Heath & Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns: The Major Players are banned from ringside. *Sami Callihan vs. Angels with Violent by Design. *Eddie Edwards...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED HOUSE OF GLORY WRESTLING LINEUP FOR SATURDAY IN NYC
Updated Card for HOG Revelations This Saturday! Low Ki vs. KENTA, Fatu vs. Nick Aldis, The Briscoes vs. The Mane Event!. House of Glory Pro Wrestling returns this Saturday at LA Boom in Queens, NY with a bell time of 6 PM. Witness some of the biggest matches of the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS LINEUP
The complete lineup for tonight's Impact on AXS tonight features:. *Impact Tag Team Champions Heath & Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns: The Major Players are banned from ringside. *Sami Callihan vs. Angels with Violent by Design. *Eddie Edwards vs. Delirious. *Bully Ray vs. John Skyler. *Major Players vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE GREATEST WHAT IF? IN PRO WRESTLING HISTORY, MANDY ROSE AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. What do you think is the greatest "What It?" in pro wrestling history?. I don't think - I KNOW what the greatest What If? in pro wrestling history was, because we all lived through it. It's what if COVID had never hit.
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE MAIN EVENT FOR THE FINAL SMACKDOWN OF 2022 IS...
Announced for the 12/30 WWE Friday Night Smackdown in Tampa, Florida is Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens and mystery partner of Owens' choice. It should be noted John Cena has already been announced as appearing on the episode. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FULL DETAILS ON IWTV.LIVE'S WRESTIVAL THAT WILL CLOSE OUT THE YEAR
IWTV closes out a huge 2022 with a massive weekend at the White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts - Wrestival 2022!. The three-day, nine-event festival of independent wrestling will see shows from Pizza Party, Wrestling Open, ICW No Holds Barred, Blitzkrieg Pro, IWTV, Prestige, Pro Wrestling GRIND, Limitless and Beyond Wrestling.
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER ROH CHAMPION SAYS HE HAS SIGNED WITH....
Former ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham stated during a backstage interview that he has signed a contract with Impact Wrestling:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
HARDCORE BRAWL ADDED TO MLW BLOOD AND THUNDER
Mance Warner vs. RSP Hardcore Brawl added to MLW Philly Jan. 7 card. First-time ever encounter signed for MLW FUSION TV taping. Barbed Wire City is going extreme as MLW showcases two brawlers and it goes down in the hallowed halls of the cathedral of violence known as the 2300 Arena.
Pro Wrestling Insider
FIRST ROUND MATCHES ANNOUNCED FOR PWG BATTLE OF LOS ANGELES 2023
The following first round matches have been announced for the 2023 PWG Battle of Los Angeles tournament at The Globe Theater:. Created in 2005, the two day tournament is generally considered one of the top events within independent wrestling. Previous winners:. 2005 - Chris Bosh. 2006 - Davey Richards. 2007...
Pro Wrestling Insider
KANE VS. BULLDOG SET FOR MLW BLOOD AND THUNDER IN PHILLY
Alex Kane vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. added to MLW Philly Jan. 7 card. First-time ever encounter signed for MLW FUSION TV taping. In 2019 Davey Boy Smith Jr. teamed up with MLW to reintroduce wrestling’s oldest tournament, the Opera Cup. The antique cup, which was last won by his grandfather, Stu Hart, in 1948, was donated to the league as an old tradition began anew.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UNDERTAKER'S ONE MAN SHOW COMING TO MONTREAL
UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW COMES TO MONTREAL ON FEBRUARY 16. STAMFORD, Conn., December 16, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that the critically acclaimed UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will take place on Thursday, February 16 at L’Olympia in Montreal ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber®. UNDERTAKER...
Pro Wrestling Insider
OFFICIAL MLW FUSION PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Watch nationwide on cable TV on beIN Sports or stream on Pro Wrestling TV. MLW FUSION returns tonight at 8pm ET streaming worldwide on Pro Wrestling TV and Saturday 8pm ET nationwide on cable television on beIN SPORTS. This week’s card:. National Openweight Championship: Davey Richards (champion) vs. SB...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW FUSION ON PRO WRESTLING TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of MLW Fusion: Super Series on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW National Openweight Champion Davey Richards vs. SB Kento. For more, visit www.MLW.com. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
RINGSIDEFEST 2022 NEXT WEEK, COMPLETE DETAILS, SUBWAY MANIA, TWO NEW WWE RUMBLE DVDS AND MORE
Our friends at Ringside Collectibles announced the following the Usos will be their special guests next week for the 2022 Ringsidefest next week:. Titus O'Neil was interviewed by NBC's Washington, DC affiliate at this link. Thanks to Mike K. The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble will be released on DVD as...
Pro Wrestling Insider
PPPW OMEGA 9 TOURNAMENT COVERAGE FROM DENVER, COLORADO
- Joe Vernola makes his way to the ring to start the show, Vernola brings out three women’s wrestlers from the training camp PPPW held last month. Vernola gives all three ladies certificates for completing the camp, Vernola says all three ladies will be getting scholarships from the promotion to continue training. Vernola then brings out all the women competing in the Omega 9 tournament, a group photo is taken of everybody competing in the Omega 9 tournament.
Pro Wrestling Insider
BOOKER T RESPONDS TO MANDY WWE FIRING AND MORE NOTES
The Rock's Black Adam is now streaming on HBO Max. Booker T reacts- Mandy Rose Released by WWE + Roxanne Wins NXT Championship. Grayson Waller on comparisons to The Miz: WWE After The Bell, Dec. 16, 2022. Xavier Woods Goes Head-to-Head Against A Wheel of Cheese in Multiversus. If you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UWN TITLE CHANGE, UPDATE ON ARIZONA DEBUT
The Danny Limelight United Wrestling Championship win over Jordan Clearwater will air on the weekend of 12/24 on Championship Wrestling TV. Limelight's first title defense will be 1/14/23 in Mesa, CA against Eddie Kingston at the promotion's Red Carpet Rumble 2023 at Bell Bank Park. AEW's Ortiz has also been...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW AEW SIGNING, WILLOW UNRESTRICTED, RENEE SITS DOWN WITH MYERS AND MORE
Willow Nightingale is on the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast. Willow discusses her beginnings with AEW sitting in the crowd at Jacksonville, her AEW in ring debut, her positive outlook, the New York Wrestling Connection, growing up a wrestling fan during the Divas era, getting started with Shimmer, working for WOW as Eye Candy, getting her first AEW contract, working for Ring of Honor, her feelings when Tony Khan bought the promotion, working with Mercedes Martinez at SuperCard of Honor and more.
Comments / 0