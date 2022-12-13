ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
klif.com

The Baby Jesus Stolen From A Fort Worth Christmas Display

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Someone stole the baby Jesus from the nativity display in Sundance Square. It was taken off the Sundace Square stage sometime between 2:00 AM and 2:20 AM Saturday. The thief was photographed in the act by Sundance Square Plaza’s security system, and that photograph has been turned over to Fort Worth Police.
FORT WORTH, TX
klif.com

New Boingo Wireless Office, Future HQ Announced in Frisco

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced on Monday that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will create a new office in Frisco, with plans for the location to become the company’s corporate headquarters. “With more corporate relocation and expansion projects than any other state, Texas remains the premier destination...
FRISCO, TX

