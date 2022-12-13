Edward Lloyd Nutter, 74, of Ocala, Florida/Nashville, Tenn. passed away December 13, 2022, at The Belleview Adventist Hospital. Edward was born in Milo, Maine, a son of the late Paul and Ada Nutter. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army service for over 16 years during the Vietnam war. He was proud of his time in the military and was a lifelong member of the Belleview VFW Post 8083 and the Belleview American Legion/ Tennessee Legion post 0088. As most of his life was spent in Tennessee. He made a huge impact in multiple places. He was a lifetime member of the Nashville Amateur radio club and multiple term president, N1NUT, was his call sign. He was a proud representative of the Local CWA 3808 in Tennessee. Most of all he was a loving Father and grandfather.

OCALA, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO