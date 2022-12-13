Read full article on original website
Marion County Fire Rescue brightens holiday season for over 100 local children
The men and women of Marion County Fire Rescue recently helped brighten the holiday season for 118 children across Marion County. According to MCFR, the organization’s employees sponsored the 118 children through the Guardian ad Litem (GAL) program of the 5th Circuit Court System. MCFR employees visited the GAL Office this morning to drop off an abundance of Christmas presents, and these gifts will be distributed to the children during the upcoming week.
Edward Lloyd Nutter
Edward Lloyd Nutter, 74, of Ocala, Florida/Nashville, Tenn. passed away December 13, 2022, at The Belleview Adventist Hospital. Edward was born in Milo, Maine, a son of the late Paul and Ada Nutter. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army service for over 16 years during the Vietnam war. He was proud of his time in the military and was a lifelong member of the Belleview VFW Post 8083 and the Belleview American Legion/ Tennessee Legion post 0088. As most of his life was spent in Tennessee. He made a huge impact in multiple places. He was a lifetime member of the Nashville Amateur radio club and multiple term president, N1NUT, was his call sign. He was a proud representative of the Local CWA 3808 in Tennessee. Most of all he was a loving Father and grandfather.
Yvonne Dunning
Yvonne Dunning, age 66, born January 5, 1956 in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Lee Huston Haynes and Dorothy Mae Tester, passed away December 5, 2022 in Ocala, Marion County, Florida. She will be remembered for years to come for her numerous loving and kind gestures, pom pom pets she made...
Dorothy Smiley Malone
Dorothy Smiley Malone, “Dottie”, passed away peacefully in her sleep, ending her courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease on December 1st, 2022 at 68 years old in Ocala, FL. Born January 2nd, 1954 to H. Sanford “Sam” Smiley and Kathryn “Kay” Smiley in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, Dottie enjoyed a...
Ocala releases holiday schedule for Christmas, New Year’s Day
The City of Ocala has announced that its business offices will be closed on Friday, December 23 and Monday, December 26 in observance of Christmas. Additionally, city offices will be closed on Monday, January 2, 2023, in observance of New Year’s Day. During these business office closures, the residential...
Donna Marie Ramos-Torres
Donna Marie Ramos-Torres, of Belleview, Florida, and Kinderhook New York, departed this earth on November 29th, 2022, age 61. Donna was brought into this world on July 24th, 1961, to Jim and Janet Hartshorne. She graduated from Sabino High School and later found her place in Ocala, Florida as a...
Ocala police to hand out over 160 Christmas gift bags to local children
Throughout the holiday season, the Ocala Police Department will be surprising local children with Christmas gift bags that are filled with goodies. Last month, Ocala Police Department employees donated their holiday bonus checks to cover the cost of Thanksgiving meals for 50 local families in need. After purchasing everything for...
Karl James Talsky
Karl James Talsky, 60, of Ocala, passed away December 12, 2022. He was born October 17, 1962 in Milwaukee, WI. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne division. He worked as a locksmith for Ray the Locksmith for many years. He is survived by his mother, Dolores...
Winston Beresford Fox
Winston Beresford Fox passed away Nov. 19, 2022. Affectionally called Uncle B by his family members, Winston was born to Myrtle Williams and Joseph Fox in Mount Prospect District, St. Andrews Jamaica. He attended Mount James Primary School, and in 1961 he immigrated to England. There he went to trade...
Morning Sunrise Over Cherrywood Estates In Ocala
Check out this beautiful morning sunrise over Cherrywood Estates in Ocala. Thanks to Randy Flowers for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Final week to watch ‘Coming Back Like a Song’ at Ocala Civic Theatre
‘Coming Back Like a Song’ only has a handful of performances remaining before the nostalgic musical leaves the Ocala Civic Theatre on Sunday. The musical is based on the real-life bond between three legendary composers: Irving Berlin, Harold Arlen, and Jimmy Van Heusen. During each show, audiences will be...
Resident from Citrus County says area needs affordable homes, not ice rink
In response to a letter from an Ocala/Marion County resident who voiced support for building an ice rink instead of another gas station or apartment complex, a resident from Citrus County wrote in to share her thoughts on the topic. “Florida is third in the nation for homelessness. We need...
Region’s pre-holiday unemployment rate holds steady at 3.4%
The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion region continued to hold steady at 3.4% in November, which is unchanged over the last two months and 0.4 percentage points lower than the region’s rate from a year ago. Across the three-county region, the labor force in November was...
Marion County seeks additional players, teams for flag football league
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department is looking for one or two more teams to participate in its weekly Lit Flag Football League. The highly competitive adult flag football league features 7-on-7 games that are played on Wednesday nights, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., underneath the stadium lights at the Brick City Adventure Park football field. The season runs through February 2, 2023, and it will conclude with a tournament.
Belleview man arrested after attempting to sell stolen tractor on Facebook
A 29-year-old Belleview man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing a tractor and attempting to sell it online. On Monday, November 21, an MCSO deputy responded to Fernview Farm located at 14978 S U.S. Highway 301 in Summerfield in reference to a theft.
Longtime employee at Bridlewood Farm dies in car crash on birthday
Bridlewood Farm in Ocala is mourning the loss of a longtime employee who died in a car accident this past weekend. In a social media post on Thursday, December 15, Bridlewood Farm stated, “It is with heavy hearts we have to say that Bridlewood has lost a beloved and treasured Bridlewood icon with the passing of Saul Rosas.”
Woman wanted for stealing over $21,000 from Truist Bank branches in Marion County
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who is suspected of conducting multiple fraudulent financial transactions at Truist Bank locations throughout Marion County. In late October, the female suspect (pictured below) allegedly used another person’s identification to conduct the fraudulent...
Hardee County presents award to MCSO, OPD in recognition of Hurricane Ian response team’s efforts
Sheriff Crawford and Captain Drake of the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office traveled to Marion County on Wednesday evening to recognize the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Ocala Police Department for their assistance during the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Shortly after Hurricane Ian moved across Florida, the Hardee County...
Tornado watch issued for Marion County until 4 p.m.
A tornado watch is in effect for Marion County until 4 p.m. this afternoon due to severe weather that will move through the region today. A tornado watch means that a tornado is possible in and near the watch area. Tornado warnings are issued when a tornado is happening or is imminent.
Morning Sky In Ocala Before The Storm
It was a beautiful morning in northeast Ocala, even with severe weather on the way. Thanks to Gerri Blanton for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
