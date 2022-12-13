ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts promote TE Nikola Kalinic to active roster

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts signed tight end Nikola Kalinic from the practice squad to the active roster and waived wide receiver Keke Coutee, the team announced Tuesday.

Kalinic had already used up his maximum of three standard gameday elevations from the practice squad so if the Colts wanted him available to play in games, he needed to be signed to the active roster.

Coutee hasn’t done much outside of provide some special teams help but with the emergence of cornerback Dallis Flowers as a return man, the veteran wideout became expendable.

The Colts also announced they signed wide receiver Robert Foster to the practice squad.

