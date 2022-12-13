Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Biden's dangerous Christmas gift
So President Biden plans on giving America a nice Christmas present by canceling Title 42 and allowing thousands more immigrants to march right on over our useless borders. This after making deals with the devil of Venezuela to allow Chevron to pump their dirty oil and ship it here in fuel-guzzling ships to be refined for the good ol’ U.S. Keep in mind we have the capability to pump it cleaner and cheaper right here while keeping Americans working with good-paying jobs.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
D. Brian Blank: Fed hiked interest rates for the 7th time — so why are mortgage rates coming down?
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a percentage point Dec. 14 to a range of 4.25 to 4.5%, the seventh increase this year. So far in 2022, the Fed has lifted its benchmark short-term rate, which influences most other borrowing costs in the economy, by 4.25 percentage points from a low of near zero as recently as March.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Nation deserves better than Biden
M. Lou Harrison, your letter “Remember these things about Trump” (Oct. 31, TribLIVE) was a perfect fit for the current political environment, where, given the choice between a brain surgeon and a lame brain, the latter is chosen. While you cited my letter “Before voting, ask yourself if you’re happy with …” (Oct. 22, TribLIVE), where I listed seven cogent issues relevant to the nation and the economy, you failed to address a single one. Instead, you launched a tirade against Donald Trump.
