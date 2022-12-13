ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kremmling, CO

Related
skyhinews.com

Grand County Arborist offers tips for keeping live Christmas trees healthy

Celebrating Christmas with a live evergreen tree in the home dates back to a German tradition in the 16th Century; even before this, ancient Romans decorated evergreen trees during celebrations. Although artificial trees are widely available in today’s times, real trees remain a popular tradition, especially in Colorado. Whether venturing...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
skyhinews.com

Fraser selects Mountain Affordable Housing Development to head Victoria Village

The Victoria Village affordable housing project in Fraser is ready for the next phase in its development, now under the helm of the Mountain Affordable Housing Development. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Fraser Board of Trustees named the newly formed Housing Development as Victoria Village’s developer, after interviewing four candidates in November.
FRASER, CO
Outsider.com

Colorado Man Reportedly Pulls Gun on Park Employee Cleaning up Trash

Shocking reports are coming out of Colorado revealing that a man pulled a gun on a park employee recently. According to reports from the Boulder Police Department, this Boulder city parks and recreation employee was at work, cleaning up trash in the area when the attack occurred. Reports note that a man confronted the parks and recreation employee while revealing a firearm. This act of violence on the Colorado park employee occurred as the suspect was standing about 50 feet away from the Colorado park employee.
BOULDER, CO
OutThere Colorado

10 investigated causes of Colorado wildfire that killed 2, destroyed 1,000-plus buildings

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office has released another update on their investigation into the Marshall Fire, which killed two people and destroyed 1,084 buildings, causing widespread damage and creating an apocalyptic scene after rapid spread on a windy day. Resulting in more than $500 million in damages and destroying huge portions of towns Superior and Louisville, the cause of the fire remains unknown nearly a year later.
LOUISVILLE, CO
KDVR.com

The most common targets for catalytic converter theft

Hundreds of catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Boulder this year causing the Boulder Police Department to offer prevention kits to the community. Carly Moore reports. The most common targets for catalytic converter theft. Hundreds of catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Boulder this year causing the Boulder...
BOULDER, CO

