skyhinews.com
Grand County Arborist offers tips for keeping live Christmas trees healthy
Celebrating Christmas with a live evergreen tree in the home dates back to a German tradition in the 16th Century; even before this, ancient Romans decorated evergreen trees during celebrations. Although artificial trees are widely available in today’s times, real trees remain a popular tradition, especially in Colorado. Whether venturing...
skyhinews.com
Letter to the Editor: Thank you to the organizations essential to Grand County seniors, veterans and disabled people
Thanks to the people and organizations who allow me and others to continue living here. To start with, Sheena Darland, the head of Grand County Housing. She does a great job with seniors, veterans and disabled people, also with Section 8 housing and even more. The next one, Joni, manager...
10-cent plastic bag fee goes statewide soon
Those who live in Denver, Boulder or Fort Collins are no strangers to this fee, but other municipalities should prepare to bring their own bags starting on Jan. 1.
skyhinews.com
Fraser selects Mountain Affordable Housing Development to head Victoria Village
The Victoria Village affordable housing project in Fraser is ready for the next phase in its development, now under the helm of the Mountain Affordable Housing Development. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Fraser Board of Trustees named the newly formed Housing Development as Victoria Village’s developer, after interviewing four candidates in November.
Colorado Man Reportedly Pulls Gun on Park Employee Cleaning up Trash
Shocking reports are coming out of Colorado revealing that a man pulled a gun on a park employee recently. According to reports from the Boulder Police Department, this Boulder city parks and recreation employee was at work, cleaning up trash in the area when the attack occurred. Reports note that a man confronted the parks and recreation employee while revealing a firearm. This act of violence on the Colorado park employee occurred as the suspect was standing about 50 feet away from the Colorado park employee.
Craig Daily Press
Draft wolf plan would release wolves in area that includes South Routt by end of next year
Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s draft wolf reintroduction plan would release 10 to 15 wolves by the end of next year in an area that includes parts of South Routt County and continue annual releases for up to five years. Based on the plan presented to the CPW Commission last...
Man pleads guilty for fentanyl-laced pills shipped to employee housing in Colorado resort town
Colorado's fentanyl problem isn't restricted to its major cities and urban areas. Mountain towns see the impact, too. That reality was put on public display this week, when a Copper Mountain man plead guilty to possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, a...
Boulder Clarion
Forty-five pounds of fentanyl mixture seized in Longmont shows more work to be done
Hidden in a pill or powder, only 2 milligrams of fentanyl is considered a potentially lethal dose. That’s the weight of a typical mosquito. Nick Goldberger has 12 years of experience with the Boulder County Drug Task Force. In 2020, he started to see the consequences of more fentanyl entering the county.
10 investigated causes of Colorado wildfire that killed 2, destroyed 1,000-plus buildings
The Boulder County Sheriff's Office has released another update on their investigation into the Marshall Fire, which killed two people and destroyed 1,084 buildings, causing widespread damage and creating an apocalyptic scene after rapid spread on a windy day. Resulting in more than $500 million in damages and destroying huge portions of towns Superior and Louisville, the cause of the fire remains unknown nearly a year later.
‘It was so intense’ | 1 year after Marshall Fire, here’s what we know from hundreds of videos recorded that day
One year after the most destructive fire in Colorado history, the 9NEWS ORIGINALS team examined where the fire went, what the fire destroyed and what can be learned. It moved in ways once thought unimaginable. Fueled by drought and hurricane-force winds, the Marshall Fire changed the way the state looks...
skyhinews.com
Grand Lake passes new short-term rental regulations, including simplified license approval and larger maximum fines
The Grand Lake Board of Trustees met Monday night and approved new regulations for short term rentals in the town. The board had discussed potential regulations at past meetings and instructed town staff to draft changes based on their consensus. Town Manager John Crone went over the changes with the...
KDVR.com
The most common targets for catalytic converter theft
Hundreds of catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Boulder this year causing the Boulder Police Department to offer prevention kits to the community. Carly Moore reports. The most common targets for catalytic converter theft. Hundreds of catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Boulder this year causing the Boulder...
