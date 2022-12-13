Read full article on original website
Texas A&M CB Groves-Killebrew enters portal; LB Hill pledges to UT; Lane to Ga. Tech
Texas A&M freshman cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew has entered the NCAA transfer portal, making the announcement via social media Friday. Groves-Killebrew played against South Carolina, Ole Miss and Florida, making two tackles. He is the 24th player from the 2022 A&M roster to enter the portal. A&M wide receiver Chase Lane,...
SEC Program Reportedly Had 25 Players Enter Transfer Portal
No SEC program has lost more players to the NCAA transfer portal this year than Texas A&M. Believe it or not, 25 players on the Aggies have entered the transfer portal. Most of these departures - 24 to be exact - have occurred over the past three weeks. Wide receivers...
Texas A&M hires Jamie Morrison as volleyball coach
Texas A&M has hired Jamie Morrison to be its head volleyball coach, the school announced Friday. Morrison, who has been an assistant at several colleges, has been the head coach of the United States’ junior national team the last two years. Morrison was an assistant coach for both the...
Aggies to Host Former Baylor Commit Taurean York
The Texas A&M Aggies are ready to beef up their defense for the 2023 cycle.
Texas A&M football: 4 players Aggies must target in transfer portal
Jimbo Fisher, head coach of Texas A&M football, will certainly use the college football transfer portal to strengthen and elevate his squad. That is not unexpected given that if they use the portal wisely, the Aggies are sure to sign up a substantial number of new and impactful players. That would enable the program to do much better than it did in 2022. Here we will discuss the four players whom Texas A&M football must target in the transfer portal for the 2023 college football season.
Rebounding effort key in Texas A&M men's basketball team's success
There are moments during Texas A&M men’s basketball games when players on the court can be heard shouting at special assistant to the head coach Dale Layer on the Aggie bench. Each shout serves as a verbal earmark, so that when Layer later watches video of the game, he knows those players did exactly what they were prescribed to do during a rebounding opportunity.
Texas flips top LB recruit who was committed to Texas A&M
Texas not only gained a big recruit on Thursday, but they also had the added benefit of taking him away from a rival. Linebacker recruit Anthony Hill decommitted from Texas A&M in November. On Thursday, we learned that he committed to the Longhorns. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, Hill...
Looking at the Aggies' departures in the NCAA transfer portal
Texas A&M is going into a big visit weekend for both high school players and prospects from the NCAA transfer portal. The Aggies are going to need help from both ends of the spectrum given the fact that they have now lost a total of 22 scholarship athletes from this past season to the portal since it opened earlier this month. Here's a look back at what's happened in that regard for A&M so far.
2022 Texas high school football playoffs: UIL Class 5A Division I state championship preview
SBLive Texas previews the sixth and final round of the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs by taking a closer look at the UIL’s Class 5A DI state championship matchup between the Aledo Bearcats and the College Station Cougars
Long-time Texas A&M recruiter retires
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Roy Lopez, a long-time Texas A&M Advisor and Recruiter, is retiring. Lopez might just be the reason many students made the decision to come to College Station for their higher education. He spent time visiting High Schools, prospective students and current students. Lopez was also...
Sensory bags available for first time at Texas A&M graduation ceremonies
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Graduation ceremonies can be exciting and loud, but that’s not always pleasant for people with sensory sensitivities. The Texas A&M Center on Disability and Development and St. Joseph Health Therapy have partnered to help change that. Special sensory bags will be available for the first time at Texas A&M University graduation ceremonies later this month.
Longtime 12th Man Foundation Executive Director passes at 92
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Longtime 12th Man Foundation Executive Director Harry Green passed away on Monday, Dec. 12 at the age of 92. A member of the Texas A&M Class of ‘52, Green’s career included working as an engineer and serving his country in the U.S. Navy. He...
TAMU Vice President for Student Affairs Retires
Texas A&M’s flagship campus will soon be looking to fill another leadership position. Dr. Anne Reber, Associate Vice President for Student Affairs, is retiring at the end of the fall semester. Reber, who has been at the university for 28 years, spent the last 12 years as Dean of Students.
Dave's Hot Chicken is looking to become a hot commodity in the BCS area
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It's possibly the newest hot commodity in town, as a Nashville-hot style chicken brings a different spice to Texas. As inflation continues to impact state and local businesses, a California-based eatery Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened their doors in College Station last Friday, and have proven that the smoke around their food is no joke.
Texas A&M Foundation President Shares Challenges With The Faculty Senate
Addressing challenges at the Texas A&M foundation was among the questions asked of foundation president Tyson Voekel during the December 12, 2022 meeting the A&M faculty senate. The first of four challenges Voekel mentioned was what he described as “interesting economic times”. He said the foundation’s endowment has lost $250...
Bryan ISD schools close for winter break
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD notifies the community that it's schools and administration building will be closed until after the new year. Beginning the evening of Dec. 16, faculty and students will be out of school and office until Wednesday, Jan. 4. The school district wishes everyone a Merry...
City of College Station announces holiday schedule
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station announces that offices and community centers will be closed on certain dates from Dec. 19 to Jan. 2. For the Christmas and New Year's holidays, College Station city offices will be closed from Dec. 26 to 30. From Dec. 19...
St. Joseph doctor explores and explains RSV
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the seasons changing and people falling ill, we can easily get confused by the flu, COVID and even RSV. Today we sat down with Dr. Neal Spears from St. Joseph Health to find out what RSV is, how you catch the respiratory virus and preventative measures.
Fourth victim confirmed in deadly Centerville crash
LEON COUNTY, Texas — Brazos County Justice of the Peace Terrence Nunn announced that the fourth victim, 20-year-old Maryah Lopez, has died from her injuries in the deadly Centerville crash that killed three others over the weekend. According to the Texas DPS, Lopez had been air lifted to CHI...
Washington County police in search of man on the run
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — A man is wanted by Washington County Police for fleeing officers during a traffic stop on Highway 290 in Brenham at approximately 7:45 a.m., according to DPS. The man is described as a Hispanic male, according to authorities, but a name, age, height, or physical...
