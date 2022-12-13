Read full article on original website
Related
2022 Miss MN – A Proud Member Of The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe
Hennepin County, Minnesota - population of around 1,267 people - one of which proudly wears a crown. Hennepin County, as of back in 2020, was the 34th most popular county in the United States - that's the census Wikipedia.org reported - one such individual that is from there, as of present-day ( December 16th, 2022 ) is quite special in many ways. For one, she owns a crown now that she can wear from time to time while representing Minnesota - Her name is Rachel Evangelisto, and she was crowned back in June of this year - She has made Minnesota proud, AND accomplished something that no other Minnesota contestant has ever done.
fox9.com
St. Louis Park announces cannabis business licensure requirements beginning Jan. 1
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Less than a year after the Minnesota Legislature approved the sale of THC-infused edibles throughout Minnesota, St. Louis Park is creating a licensure system. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, any business or person wanting to sell or offer to sell cannabinoid products of any...
New Prague Times
Dr. John Bentley Lunseth, 95
Dr. John Lunseth of Rush City passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Hometown Senior Living in Woodbury at the age of 95. John Bentley Lunseth was born October 22, 1927 to Oscar and Sophia (Bentley) Lunseth in Grand Forks, North Dakota. John graduated from Central High School in...
knuj.net
PETERSON COMPLETES TRAINING
The Minnesota Association of County Veterans Service Officers has announced that Greg Peterson of Brown county and Christopher Hinton of Waseca County have completed the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers year-long Certified Veterans Advocate training course. They join CVSO of Sibley County Lisa Klenk as the only CVSOs in Minnesota to have completed this national course taught by the law firm of Katrina Eagle and Jom Radogna. The three CVSOs all belong to the MACVSOs District Nine and all are past presidents of the Association.
New Prague Times
Susan J. Gregor, 74
Susan J. Gregor, age 74, of Land O’ Lakes, Florida and formerly of Faribault, Minnesota passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at her home surrounded by family members after a hard-fought battle against Frontotemporal Dementia. Susan Jane, the daughter of Ludmilla (Edel) and Walter Kelly was born on...
luxury-houses.net
One of A Kind Property Sit on 41.7 Acres with Graceful Meandering Asphalt Path Circles in Faribault, Minnesota for Sale at $3.5 Million
3686 Chappuis Trail Home in Faribault, Minnesota for Sale. 3686 Chappuis Trail, Faribault, Minnesota is a beautifully landscaped property with exceptional retreat amenities including sweeping driveway, solid brick construction, 4 stall garage, home theater, exercise room, game rooms, great rooms, kitchens, fireplaces, stamped concrete patio, pool, hot tub sauna, fire pit. This Home in Faribault offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 13,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3686 Chappuis Trail, please contact Nancy G. Barr (Phone: 612-636-9190) & Sarah Buhrandt (Phone: 507-491-6083) at Edina Realty, Inc for full support and perfect service.
Local Businesses Plan Big Expansion Projects
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Two local businesses will share $4.6 million to help create more jobs in Minnesota. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that Little Falls-based Wabash and Wiha Tools USA, based in Monticello, will join businesses in Brooklyn Park and Hastings in receiving funding to expand their business and create more than 270 new jobs in the next three years.
New Prague Times
Public hearing on proposed water facility continued
The Elko New Market City Council agreed unanimously to continue a public hearing from the evening of Thursday, Dec. 15, to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20. The hearing was about a water bottling facility proposed by Niagara Bottling. The nearly five hour Dec. 15 meeting had presentations from Elko New Market city staff and Niagara Bottling about the facility and comments, at time passionate, from Elko New Market residents and New Market Township residents, the majority of whom are against the project.
Pearson's Candy Company sold to California candy maker
A Minneapolis-based investment firm has sold the iconic Pearson's Candy Company to California-based Annabelle Candy Co. Spell Capital Partners, which purchased St. Paul-based Pearson's in 2018, announced the deal this week. Jim Rikkers, senior managing director of Spell Capital, said in statement that the firm modernized and improved efficiencies at...
There must be something in the water
People who grew up in the communities where 3M dumped chemical waste for decades wonder why so many of them got cancer as kids, and why justice is elusive. The post There must be something in the water appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
mprnews.org
Elko New Market's plan to tap aquifer for bottled water plant draws residents' ire
Residents of the small town of Elko New Market are pushing back against a California company’s plan to build a bottled water plant in their community south of the Twin Cities in Scott County. Niagara Bottling is proposing to invest $125 million to build a 425,000-square-foot facility in the...
KIMT
Southern Minnesota drug dealer pleads guilty again
AUSTIN, Minn. – An Albert Lea woman is pleading guilty to drug possession in Mower County. Victoria Ann Lopez, 35, entered a guilty plea Friday to third-degree drug possession. She was arrested on October 29, 2020, after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found during the search of an Austin home.
Toxic: 3M knew its chemicals were harmful decades ago, but didn’t tell the public, government
3M knew its chemicals were toxic decades ago, but didn’t tell the public or government, internal documents show. The post Toxic: 3M knew its chemicals were harmful decades ago, but didn’t tell the public, government appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Smoking In Your Own Car Is Still Illegal in One Minnesota County
If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you'll still be breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
knuj.net
NEW ULM POLICE RESPOND TO CRASHES
New Ulm Police were called to two crashes Wednesday. The first was reported at 2:45 at Broadway and 13th Street South. A Chevrolet Equinox driven by Ethan Kjenstad of Aberdeen, South Dakota was rear ended by a Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Brian Peters of New Ulm. Damage was severe to both vehicles. The other crash was reported at 3:32 at 5th North and Linden Street. A Ford Taurus driven by Marie Kramer of New Ulm and a Ford Explorer driven by Cheyenne Lovell of New Ulm collided. Both vehicles sustained severe damage and were towed. There were no reports of any injuries in either accident.
Amazon workers launch union drive at Minnesota fulfillment center
After years of scattershot walk-outs and demonstrations, workers at Amazon’s fulfillment center in Shakopee have begun an effort to unionize the warehouse and legally force the retail giant to negotiate with them. Union organizers at the warehouse are collecting union cards for Amazon Labor Union Minnesota, which is affiliated with the first and only unionized […] The post Amazon workers launch union drive at Minnesota fulfillment center appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Savage restaurant bringing back popular barbecue drive-thru Saturday
The chicken tender drive-through event at Whiskey Inferno Meat House & Craft Bar in Savage, Minn. in June, 2020. Courtesy of Whiskey Inferno. Whiskey Inferno Meat House & Craft Bar in Savage will serve family-style barbecue meals to drive-through customers Saturday, marking the return of a popular event that helped sustain the business during the early days of the pandemic.
kduz.com
More Information Released in Fatal Sibley Co Incident
Sibley County officials are releasing a few more details on an incident where one person was shot and killed during an incident involving law enforcement in New Auburn that began Wednesday afternoon. According to a press release, at about 1:30pm, the Sheriff’s Office assisted with a welfare check at a...
KEYC
The worst of the icy conditions is in the southwestern area of Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Here in Mankato, we saw rain and wind throughout the day. Roads in Mankato this evening were still rain-soaked. Rain, heavy at times, fell accompanied by strong wind gusts causing most of the issues. Temperatures remained just warm enough for the precipitation to fall as rain. Because of the rain, roads can’t be pre-treated because it would wash away. MN-DOT says if the roads do dry up, they can pre-treat ahead of any more ice and snow.
Southern Minnesota News
Eagle Lake man charged 13th ‘driving after revocation’ violation since 2020
An Eagle Lake man was charged with his 13th “driving after revocation” violation since 2020. One misdemeanor count was filed Wednesday in Blue Earth County Court against Chad Conrad Peterson, 37. A criminal complaint says Peterson was stopped on Nov 23 by Eagle Lake Police Chief John Kopp....
Comments / 2