Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pies in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenKingsley, PA
Explore an Abandoned Concrete City Hidden in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenNanticoke, PA
Toys for Tots Open Skate in Wilkes-Barre set for December 6thSara CwiertniewiczWilkes-barre, PA
Death Of A Suspect Lessens Chances Of Finding Missing GirlStill UnsolvedScranton, PA
Related
Donating gifts to kids in need
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — About 100 kids in Luzerne County will receive a gift this Christmas. Highmark Employees bought more than 100 presents for the Children's Service Center in Wilkes-Barre. Newswatch 16 was here Thursday afternoon as employees got together to load the gifts ahead of Christmas. "We want to...
Cancer institute receives Tegna grant
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Tegna Foundation donated $7,000 to the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute in Scranton. Tegna is WNEP's parent company. The Northeast Regional Cancer Institute offers community-based cancer screenings to low-income, uninsured, and underinsured individuals. The Tegna Foundation supports nonprofit organizations in the communities it serves, like Scranton...
Tegna donates $8,000 to veterans in Archbald
ARCHBALD, Pa. — 'Tis the season of giving, and Newswatch16's parent company, Tegna, is doing just that in Lackawanna County. On Thursday, the Tegna Foundation gave out an $8,000 grant to Archbald Borough veterans at the American Legion Post 328 on North Main Street. This is all a part...
Holiday pierogi sale in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Pa. — Members of the St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral in Mayfield bagged up pierogis on Friday for the church's annual sale. Some are frozen; others are piping hot right from the deep fryer. Volunteers made dozens of pierogis over the past three weekends in preparation for the sale.
16 To The Rescue: Hummingbird
SCRANTON, Pa. — This green-eyed girl is Hummingbird. Her favorite pastimes include hanging out in her cat tree, being petted, and being petted some more. Hummingbird was hit by a car in Scranton in June. A neighbor rescued her and called St. Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo. But after volunteers there took her in and got her checked out, they learned she did not have any broken bones and was going to be perfectly OK.
'A blessing' — Season of giving in the Poconos
BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — Christina Acevedo of Kunkletown was busy on Wednesday, picking out Christmas presents for her three children. She says none of this would be possible if it weren't for the generosity of others. "I love it here. They always make you comfortable, not to feel upset about...
Plymouth Rotary's Kids at Christmas Program
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Santa's elves were hard at work Tuesday night in Luzerne County. Volunteers wrapped presents as part of the Rotary Club of Plymouth's Kids at Christmas Program. Cheerleaders from Wyoming Valley West, another rotary, and other community members came out to help put the presents together.
Collecting donations for area veterans
JESSUP, Pa. — Items are piling up around the Christmas tree inside Quest Studio in Jessup. Talia Walsh is the studio owner and, for the last six years, has organized this collection to help veterans during the holidays. "A lot of us have a fond heart for helping our...
Beer for books fundraiser in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Beer and books might seem like an unlikely combination, but it made perfect sense for a fundraiser in Luzerne County. The Wyoming Free Library hosted its third beer for books event at Sabatini's Bottle Shop in Exeter. For $25, you got three beers and unlimited...
Funeral services for firefighters set for Saturday
NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. — Funeral arrangements have been finalized for two firefighters who died after fighting a fire last week in Schuylkill County. The viewing and funeral service honoring The Community Fire Company of New Tripoli Assistant Chief/Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services, MD Firefighter Zachary Paris, and The Community Fire Company of New Tripoli Firefighter Marvin Gruber are scheduled for Saturday, December 17.
Back Mountain Railroad Club donates train to VA Medical Center
BACK MOUNTAIN, Pa. — There's a lot more that goes into the layouts at the Back Mountain Railroad Club than what initially meets the eye. "Our first layout, which is the historical layout, as we call it over there, which is a representation of the Back Mountain area, Dallas, was done in 2017 for the Bicentennial of Dallas Township," explained Ray Mancke, the president of the club.
New Wright medical center set to open for 2023
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens turned out Wednesday to see what will be the new Wright Center location in Luzerne County. A news conference was held at the center’s future site located on North Pennsylvania Avenue in Wilkes-Barre. The building is still under construction but plans are in place to open the first phase […]
Observing the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Monday, December 12, is a special day in the Latino community known as the Feast Day of our Lady of Guadalupe. The annual observance commemorates the appearance of the Virgin Mary to a young Mexican man, now venerated as Saint Juan Diego, in December 1531. Newswatch...
Shopping local for the holidays in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Mattern's Floral Boutique in Kingston has decked its halls for the holidays, but operations manager Elyssa Chakiris says it's been an interesting season. "It's been definitely different. You can tell that people are shopping differently. They're being a little more aware of what they're spending,...
biz570.com
Thomas "T.J." Cusumano
Thomas (T.J.) Cusumano is kind to others, demands the most of himself, and takes life as it comes because life is surprising and beautiful and tough all at once. As the chef and owner of Cusumano’s Restaurant in Old Forge the young man admits much is expected of him.
Shipping businesses are seeing the holiday rush
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The Packaging Place in East Stroudsburg is no stranger to the hustle and bustle of holiday shipping. Owner Frank Monteforte says it seems like this year, people are planning ahead to get their items out earlier. "Smaller packages, more baked goods, and items like that....
Vendor show held in West Nanticoke
WEST NANTICOKE, Pa. — There was something for everyone at the 'Santa's Coming Soon' vendor show in Luzerne County. More than 45 vendors came to the Tilbury Community Center in West Nanticoke. The show kicked off with food trucks offering breakfast food, and later, there was an ugly Christmas...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County to welcome new diner in the new year
MACUNGIE, Pa. - Coffee, crab cakes and club sandwiches are returning to a decades-old restaurant site in Lehigh County. Macungie Diner, a family-run eatery offering breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, is expected to open in early 2023 at 202 E. Main St. in Macungie, co-owner Will Perez said. The property...
Municipal leaders prepare for winter storms to come
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The first winter storm of the season is moving away from the area and the wintry mix made for some travel challenges. It was also the first test of the season for area road crews, which, by all accounts, were ready to go with manpower and supplies. But what about future […]
Free movie day is back this weekend in Wilkes-Barre after pandemic hiatus
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A free holiday tradition is back Saturday in Wilkes-Barre. The law firm Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn is bringing back its annual free movie event Saturday at the F.M. Kirby Center on Public Square. The holiday tradition didn't happen for the past two years because of the...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0