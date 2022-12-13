SIOUX CENTER—Now that DGR Engineering has moved into its new office space, it has a front porch view of one of its major projects. Located at 160 South Main Avenue, neighboring Children’s Dental Centre, there are still a few things left to do before work there is complete. Exterior signs need to be installed, glass needs to be put in a few of the interior doors and decorations set in place, but it is open for business, ready to tackle the varied engineering needs of its clients.

