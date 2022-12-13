ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'brien County, IA

Comments / 1

Related
nwestiowa.com

DGR Engineering opens Sioux Center office

SIOUX CENTER—Now that DGR Engineering has moved into its new office space, it has a front porch view of one of its major projects. Located at 160 South Main Avenue, neighboring Children’s Dental Centre, there are still a few things left to do before work there is complete. Exterior signs need to be installed, glass needs to be put in a few of the interior doors and decorations set in place, but it is open for business, ready to tackle the varied engineering needs of its clients.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Former Sioux Center bank still available

SIOUX CENTER—Although changes to the Highway 75 redesign have spared the former Sioux Center State Bank, what’s next for the old building is still uncertain. Situated at the intersection of Third Street Northwest and Highway 75, initial plans for the highway redesign in 2020 called for the bank and other buildings on that block to be torn down so the highway could be widened enough for right-turning trucks seeking to turn west, most often to go to Farmers Coop Society.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Lyon County targeting family amenities

REGIONAL—Foundations of successful communities require strong building blocks, something with which the Lyon County leaders are well-acquainted. “We’re all in the same boat, trying to make our communities and our counties the best we can with what we have to work with. It’s fun, not always easy, but it’s fun,” Steve Simons said.
LYON COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry

A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sibley-Ocheyedan picks Grundmeyer for search

SIBLEY—The search for the next head of the Sibley-Ocheyedan School District is underway. The school board met in special session last Wednesday to review five bids to lead the process, choosing Huxley firm Grundmeyer Leader Services. Board president Kyle Grimes commented that he had dealt with a few of...
SIBLEY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Kristi Noem orders Health Department to terminate Transgender group contract

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem instructed the S.D. Department of Health to terminate their contract with The Transformation Project, which is a transgender activist group, according to The Daily Signal. This group is hosting a “Gender Identity Summit” next month, at the Sanford...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Radio Iowa

Bird flu outbreak in northwest Iowa puzzles industry

Iowa Turkey Federation executive director, Gretta Irwin, says the industry isn’t sure why there’s been a cluster of bird flu cases recently confirmed in several northwest Iowa turkey flocks. Iowa’s turkey farmers really work diligently to protect their turkey flocks from wild birds. So the cases these last...
IOWA STATE
nwestiowa.com

Sudenga, Dur-A-Lift building major facility

GEORGE—One of N’West Iowa’s oldest businesses is getting a new building on its manufacturing campus northeast of George. Diversified Technologies Inc., the parent company of Sudenga Industries and Dur-A-Lift, recently broke ground for a structure that will nearly double its roofed space. “You talk about the future,...
GEORGE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Big mews: Oak Grove creates habitat for owl

HAWARDEN—A rehabilitated owl has found its way back to N’West Iowa. The family who found the owl in an injured state last year was the first to welcome it to its new home last Saturday at the recently built bird mews at Prairie Woods Nature Center in Oak Grove Park near Hawarden on the western edge of Sioux County.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls restaurant pays damages for wage theft

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a release sent out Thursday morning, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) announced the Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet operated by H & G Inc. violated the Fair Labor Standards Act. More than $279,000 in overtime back wages and damages to 31 workers...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center teacher in award's top five

SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center High School special education teacher Lori Brandt made it to the top five contenders for the Iowa Department of Education’s Teacher of the Year award. Brandt, 58 of Sioux Center, was nominated anonymously by someone in the community for the honor. “It’s humbling,” she said,...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Marlin Vermeer, 65, formerly of Sioux Center

ARVADA, CO—Marlin Jay Vermeer, 65, of Arvada, Colorado, passed away from his earthly life and went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Service was Saturday, Dec. 3, at Pipkin Braswell Funerals and Cremations in Denver, Colorado, with the Rev. Hayward Hobbs officiating. Burial was at...
ARVADA, CO
nwestiowa.com

Kratochvil spent 27 years at Hawarden hospital

HAWARDEN—Deb Kratochvil started her career at Hawarden Regional Healthcare on Labor Day of 1974. She’s had different stints at HRH and if you are getting the calculator out to do the math, it adds up to 27 years at HRH. “It is just time, it is time to...
HAWARDEN, IA
nwestiowa.com

Let there be Light

Christmas Acres lights up the night outside of Le Mars. There is a sight to behold during the evenings leading up to Christmas on an acreage outside of Le Mars. As many as 150,000-200,000 Christmas lights are wrapped around dozens of tree and bushes, lines of fencing, there are also 700 blow molds, 240 lighted sculptures and much more.
LE MARS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy