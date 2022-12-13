Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
DGR Engineering opens Sioux Center office
SIOUX CENTER—Now that DGR Engineering has moved into its new office space, it has a front porch view of one of its major projects. Located at 160 South Main Avenue, neighboring Children’s Dental Centre, there are still a few things left to do before work there is complete. Exterior signs need to be installed, glass needs to be put in a few of the interior doors and decorations set in place, but it is open for business, ready to tackle the varied engineering needs of its clients.
nwestiowa.com
Former Sioux Center bank still available
SIOUX CENTER—Although changes to the Highway 75 redesign have spared the former Sioux Center State Bank, what’s next for the old building is still uncertain. Situated at the intersection of Third Street Northwest and Highway 75, initial plans for the highway redesign in 2020 called for the bank and other buildings on that block to be torn down so the highway could be widened enough for right-turning trucks seeking to turn west, most often to go to Farmers Coop Society.
nwestiowa.com
Lyon County targeting family amenities
REGIONAL—Foundations of successful communities require strong building blocks, something with which the Lyon County leaders are well-acquainted. “We’re all in the same boat, trying to make our communities and our counties the best we can with what we have to work with. It’s fun, not always easy, but it’s fun,” Steve Simons said.
Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry
A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley-Ocheyedan picks Grundmeyer for search
SIBLEY—The search for the next head of the Sibley-Ocheyedan School District is underway. The school board met in special session last Wednesday to review five bids to lead the process, choosing Huxley firm Grundmeyer Leader Services. Board president Kyle Grimes commented that he had dealt with a few of...
dakotanewsnow.com
Kristi Noem orders Health Department to terminate Transgender group contract
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem instructed the S.D. Department of Health to terminate their contract with The Transformation Project, which is a transgender activist group, according to The Daily Signal. This group is hosting a “Gender Identity Summit” next month, at the Sanford...
Radio Iowa
Bird flu outbreak in northwest Iowa puzzles industry
Iowa Turkey Federation executive director, Gretta Irwin, says the industry isn’t sure why there’s been a cluster of bird flu cases recently confirmed in several northwest Iowa turkey flocks. Iowa’s turkey farmers really work diligently to protect their turkey flocks from wild birds. So the cases these last...
nwestiowa.com
Sudenga, Dur-A-Lift building major facility
GEORGE—One of N’West Iowa’s oldest businesses is getting a new building on its manufacturing campus northeast of George. Diversified Technologies Inc., the parent company of Sudenga Industries and Dur-A-Lift, recently broke ground for a structure that will nearly double its roofed space. “You talk about the future,...
nwestiowa.com
Big mews: Oak Grove creates habitat for owl
HAWARDEN—A rehabilitated owl has found its way back to N’West Iowa. The family who found the owl in an injured state last year was the first to welcome it to its new home last Saturday at the recently built bird mews at Prairie Woods Nature Center in Oak Grove Park near Hawarden on the western edge of Sioux County.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls restaurant pays damages for wage theft
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a release sent out Thursday morning, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) announced the Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet operated by H & G Inc. violated the Fair Labor Standards Act. More than $279,000 in overtime back wages and damages to 31 workers...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center teacher in award's top five
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center High School special education teacher Lori Brandt made it to the top five contenders for the Iowa Department of Education’s Teacher of the Year award. Brandt, 58 of Sioux Center, was nominated anonymously by someone in the community for the honor. “It’s humbling,” she said,...
nwestiowa.com
Marlin Vermeer, 65, formerly of Sioux Center
ARVADA, CO—Marlin Jay Vermeer, 65, of Arvada, Colorado, passed away from his earthly life and went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Service was Saturday, Dec. 3, at Pipkin Braswell Funerals and Cremations in Denver, Colorado, with the Rev. Hayward Hobbs officiating. Burial was at...
mprnews.org
Worthington meatpacker ends contract with cleaning firm accused in child labor probe
A Worthington, Minn., meatpacking facility has ended its contract with a Wisconsin cleaning company accused of hiring children as overnight cleaners. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development said in a layoff notice Tuesday that Packers Sanitation Services Inc., or PSSI, is cutting 121 jobs at the JBS pork plant.
stormlakeradio.com
Turkey Federation Executive Director Unsure Why Bird Flu Outbreaks Have Returned
Iowa Turkey Federation executive director, Gretta Irwin, says the industry isn't sure why there's been a cluster of bird flu cases recently confirmed in several northwest Iowa turkey flocks...(audio clip below :18 ) Around 400-thousand turkeys have died or have been destroyed to prevent the spread of the disease in...
nwestiowa.com
Kratochvil spent 27 years at Hawarden hospital
HAWARDEN—Deb Kratochvil started her career at Hawarden Regional Healthcare on Labor Day of 1974. She’s had different stints at HRH and if you are getting the calculator out to do the math, it adds up to 27 years at HRH. “It is just time, it is time to...
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
West Okoboji under boil advisory
A boil advisory has been issued for residents living in parts of Okoboji.
kchanews.com
DOT Crews Anticipate Long Hours With Thursday Snowfall in North Iowa
National Weather Service La Crosse has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6 p.m. this evening for Mitchell and Floyd counties. Light snow will continue with additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. National Weather Service Des Moines has a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 9...
siouxlandnews.com
Pierce Street businesses stepping in to help Ida Apartment residents after fire
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Nearly a week after a large fire destroyed an apartment building in downtown Sioux City and left dozens homeless, local businesses are stepping up to help them in time for Christmas. Pierce Street Laundry, Pierce Street Coffee Works and several other local businesses are collecting...
nwestiowa.com
Let there be Light
Christmas Acres lights up the night outside of Le Mars. There is a sight to behold during the evenings leading up to Christmas on an acreage outside of Le Mars. As many as 150,000-200,000 Christmas lights are wrapped around dozens of tree and bushes, lines of fencing, there are also 700 blow molds, 240 lighted sculptures and much more.
