Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Faces of affordable housing: Meet Kylie Goss of Tilton
Editor's note: Affordable housing is about everyone in our community being able to afford a home that supports good physical, financial, and emotional well-being. This occasional series produced by Lakes Region Community Developers, Lakes Region Community Services, and Laconia Housing features stories of people who live in affordable housing in the Lakes Region to demonstrate the diversity of people who thrive in affordable housing and how it enriches our communities.
laconiadailysun.com
Nicholas J. Raffaelly, 30
NORTHFIELD — Nicholas J. Raffaelly, 30, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at his home. Nick was born in Franklin, on June 29, 1992. His biggest joys in life were his wife Nicole (Thomas) Raffaelly and their son Daxton. Nick was so proud of Daxton and was so happy to be his dad. He always said that he finally felt that his life was complete.
laconiadailysun.com
Carol I. Murray, 80
LACONIA — Carol Irene Lafond Murray, 80, of Anthony Drive, died on December 14, 2022, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon. Carol was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, to Arthur and Evelyn (Dube) Lafond on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 1941. She graduated from St. Patrick’s High School in 1959 and attended Merrimack College. On February 5, 1966, she married the love of her life, David J. Murray, and moved to Laconia, where they began their family together and would live out the rest of their lives.
laconiadailysun.com
NH Bulletin seeks intern
CONCORD — The New Hampshire Bulletin is now accepting applications for an in-person, paid internship program in their newsroom in downtown Concord. Interns will learn how to find stories and properly cultivate and interview sources, all while writing daily and long-form news pieces under the guidance of three veteran reporters. The Bulletin's Editor-in-Chief Dana Wormald has over 20 years of experience managing young journalists and will work closely with interns throughout the planning and editing process.
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Friendship Club celebrates Christmas with a dinner and donations to Belknap County Nursing Home residents
LACONIA — As part of our Christmas Party this year the Laconia Friendship Club collected gifts that residents of Belknap County Nursing Home can give. At this time of year everyone wants to be part of the Christmas celebrations but where do Belknap County residents go shopping? With the donation of well over 100 items from the Laconia Friendship Club, Brenda Twardowsky and her staff will carry out the project on site. She is providing a room for displaying the items for residents to "shop" and then assist with wrapping. When loved ones and friends come for a visit, residents can once again experience the gift of giving.
laconiadailysun.com
Moultonborough family faces financial, medical hurdles in seeking care for daughter
MOULTONBOROUGH — These days, when someone asks Jena Robertson how she’s doing, her answer is “I’m doing it.” That’s about as much as she can muster, considering the nightmare of a medical diagnosis that has thrown her family into crisis and could also likely sink her business.
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 66 service calls from 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday.
laconiadailysun.com
Belmont Police Log
BELMONT — Police handled 155 service calls from 11 a.m. Dec. 5 through 11 a.m. Monday. Six people were arrested.
laconiadailysun.com
Silber complaint to state GOP against local reps unlikely to bring action
At the end of November, with party committee elections on the horizon, Belknap County Republican Committee Chair Norm Silber submitted a formal complaint to the New Hampshire GOP asking them to suspend the state party committee membership of former Rep. Gregg Hough (R-Laconia) and Reps. Mike Bordes (R-Laconia) and Travis O’Hara (R-Belmont). The reason, according to the complaint, was because the three had publicly supported a candidate for public office of another party when a Republican option was present, a violation of NHGOP bylaws.
laconiadailysun.com
Man hijacks Amazon truck, crashes in Derry and steals another vehicle, arrested in Hollis
MANCHESTER — A man was arrested in Hollis after he allegedly stole an Amazon truck from Manchester Tuesday – with the driver in it – and then crashed that truck in Derry, where he allegedly stole a second vehicle before being arrested by Hollis police. According to...
laconiadailysun.com
2022 Belknap County Republican Committee State Committee Members Caucus Voter’s Guide
County GOP leadership change likely after state committee election. A sea change in GOP power in Belknap County — first in the form of a county delegation leade…
laconiadailysun.com
Graduate says Carroll County drug court saved her life
OSSIPEE — Carolann Bell of Conway says without the Carroll County Drug Court she wouldn’t be alive today. Drug courts were started in New Hampshire in 2017 and came to Carroll County Superior Court the following year.
laconiadailysun.com
County GOP leadership change likely after state committee election
A sea change in GOP power in Belknap County — first in the form of a county delegation leadership flip in September, furthered by notable upsets in Statehouse primary contests and cinched by the outcome of November elections — has arrived on the shores of the Belknap County Republican Committee.
Comments / 0