Plymouth, NH

laconiadailysun.com

Faces of affordable housing: Meet Kylie Goss of Tilton

Editor's note: Affordable housing is about everyone in our community being able to afford a home that supports good physical, financial, and emotional well-being. This occasional series produced by Lakes Region Community Developers, Lakes Region Community Services, and Laconia Housing features stories of people who live in affordable housing in the Lakes Region to demonstrate the diversity of people who thrive in affordable housing and how it enriches our communities.
TILTON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Nicholas J. Raffaelly, 30

NORTHFIELD — Nicholas J. Raffaelly, 30, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at his home. Nick was born in Franklin, on June 29, 1992. His biggest joys in life were his wife Nicole (Thomas) Raffaelly and their son Daxton. Nick was so proud of Daxton and was so happy to be his dad. He always said that he finally felt that his life was complete.
NORTHFIELD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Carol I. Murray, 80

LACONIA — Carol Irene Lafond Murray, 80, of Anthony Drive, died on December 14, 2022, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon. Carol was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, to Arthur and Evelyn (Dube) Lafond on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 1941. She graduated from St. Patrick’s High School in 1959 and attended Merrimack College. On February 5, 1966, she married the love of her life, David J. Murray, and moved to Laconia, where they began their family together and would live out the rest of their lives.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

NH Bulletin seeks intern

CONCORD — The New Hampshire Bulletin is now accepting applications for an in-person, paid internship program in their newsroom in downtown Concord. Interns will learn how to find stories and properly cultivate and interview sources, all while writing daily and long-form news pieces under the guidance of three veteran reporters. The Bulletin's Editor-in-Chief Dana Wormald has over 20 years of experience managing young journalists and will work closely with interns throughout the planning and editing process.
CONCORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Friendship Club celebrates Christmas with a dinner and donations to Belknap County Nursing Home residents

LACONIA — As part of our Christmas Party this year the Laconia Friendship Club collected gifts that residents of Belknap County Nursing Home can give. At this time of year everyone wants to be part of the Christmas celebrations but where do Belknap County residents go shopping? With the donation of well over 100 items from the Laconia Friendship Club, Brenda Twardowsky and her staff will carry out the project on site. She is providing a room for displaying the items for residents to "shop" and then assist with wrapping. When loved ones and friends come for a visit, residents can once again experience the gift of giving.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 66 service calls from 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Belmont Police Log

BELMONT — Police handled 155 service calls from 11 a.m. Dec. 5 through 11 a.m. Monday. Six people were arrested.
BELMONT, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Silber complaint to state GOP against local reps unlikely to bring action

At the end of November, with party committee elections on the horizon, Belknap County Republican Committee Chair Norm Silber submitted a formal complaint to the New Hampshire GOP asking them to suspend the state party committee membership of former Rep. Gregg Hough (R-Laconia) and Reps. Mike Bordes (R-Laconia) and Travis O’Hara (R-Belmont). The reason, according to the complaint, was because the three had publicly supported a candidate for public office of another party when a Republican option was present, a violation of NHGOP bylaws.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
laconiadailysun.com

County GOP leadership change likely after state committee election

A sea change in GOP power in Belknap County — first in the form of a county delegation leadership flip in September, furthered by notable upsets in Statehouse primary contests and cinched by the outcome of November elections — has arrived on the shores of the Belknap County Republican Committee.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH

