LACONIA — As part of our Christmas Party this year the Laconia Friendship Club collected gifts that residents of Belknap County Nursing Home can give. At this time of year everyone wants to be part of the Christmas celebrations but where do Belknap County residents go shopping? With the donation of well over 100 items from the Laconia Friendship Club, Brenda Twardowsky and her staff will carry out the project on site. She is providing a room for displaying the items for residents to "shop" and then assist with wrapping. When loved ones and friends come for a visit, residents can once again experience the gift of giving.

LACONIA, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO