Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hunter in Greensburg, PA Sparks Controversy as he Butchers Deer 'at Home in Front of a School' & Will Continue to Do ItZack LoveGreensburg, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Burger Joints in PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Teams More Deserving Of The No. 1 Pick Than The PiratesIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Pennsylvania this YearTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Related
Pittsburgh City Council makes several changes to city's proposed budgets
Pittsburgh City Council made a series of changes Tuesday to its proposed 2023 budgets, including amendments to refund the Land Bank, keep the city’s cable bureau and print shop out of the mayor’s office and nix plans for several new positions. Council preliminarily voted to move $4 million...
pghcitypaper.com
Dave Fawcett joins growing list of County Executive hopefuls
Former councilmember Dave Fawcett has joined the widening pool of county executive hopefuls, pitching a vision of economic growth and improved living standards across Allegheny County. In a press release announcing his run, Fawcett touted his experience as a litigator and former councilmember as proof he can deliver on key...
‘This is not a game’: DA Zappala announces bid for reelection, criticizes city leadership
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala has been the district attorney for the past 25 years. He announced his seventh bid for office on Friday and cited some problems he believes need attention with city leadership. “They’re pushing the police to the back,” Stephen Zappala...
pghcitypaper.com
Sara Innamorato announces bid for county executive, calling for greater focus on inequality
State Rep. Sara Innamorato has launched her campaign for Allegheny County Executive with the backing of powerful local leaders. Speaking this morning at Sprezzatura in Millvale, Innamorato (D-Lawrenceville) said promised to bring a new era of county leadership. Current Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald is term-limited and will step down from the position he has held since 2011 at the end of next year.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Henry L. Hillman Foundation Boosts Affordable Housing Programs In Pittsburgh
As inflation keeps low- and middle-class residents struggling to afford basic necessities and the area’s homeless population continues to climb, Pittsburgh-based programs are receiving a much-needed boost to initiatives that preserve and protect affordable housing in Allegheny County. The Henry L. Hillman Foundation announced this week it will contribute...
wdadradio.com
TWO COUNTY COMMISSIONERS ANNOUNCE PLANS TO RUN FOR SECOND TERM
Two Indiana County Commissioners made an exclusive announcement this morning. Commissioners Chairman Mike Keith and fellow Commissioner Robin Gorman appeared on Indiana in the Morning on WCCS to announce that both plan on running for a second term in office. Both were elected to office in 2019 along with Sherene Hess, who was reelected at the time.
Public officials heed calls to end communication with Post-Gazette until strike demands are met
Several elected officials and candidates are condemning the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette as its workers enter their third month on strike. Members of the newspaper’s editorial, production and distribution unions first walked out this October in an effort to force management to negotiate better health care, wages and new union contracts. The Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh, which represents journalists at the Post-Gazette, and management have been embroiled in a drawn-out labor dispute since the last contract expired in 2017.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Zappala criticizes Gainey administration, Pittsburgh police over response to city violence
Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. on Friday criticized Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and the city’s police department for failing to curb violence and ensure that the public feels safe. “You have to have the cooperation of the elected officials,” Zappala said. “The city’s a problem right...
nextpittsburgh.com
Free and discounted public transportation available to some Allegheny County residents
Public transportation is a crucial part of people’s lives in Pittsburgh. Many residents rely on the bus or the light rail T system to get to work and school and to run errands. Now a new program will lower fares for some Allegheny County residents between the ages of 18 and 64 who receive SNAP benefits.
wtae.com
City of Pittsburgh crews decommission North Side homeless encampment
PITTSBURGH — City public works crews started to place fencing around a homeless encampment on Stockton Avenue on Wednesday morning, after officials recently posted signs saying camping is not permitted there. Ahead of the 9 a.m. start time, a few people who had been staying there were packing up...
Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala to seek 7th term
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — He's been Allegheny County's district attorney since 1998, and Steve Zappala is not done yet.As KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano reports, Zappala is expected to announce his candidacy for a seventh term as DA on Friday.Zappala has been a fixture in this region for years. He's not flashy or a DA who rushes in front of a camera. And Zappala's approach to law enforcement, says University of Pittsburgh constitutional law professor Jerry Dickinson, has evolved over the years."An evolution, an evolving prosecutor, a prosecutor who was probably on the more conservative side of prosecuting crime, hard on...
alleghenyfront.org
Western Pa. contractor fined $600K for illegal dumping of oil and gas waste
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection fined a Fayette County business owner $600,000 for improperly disposing of solid waste from the oil and gas industry at several sites in Fayette County from 2012 to 2015. The DEP says John A. Joseph, owner of trucking and stone supply businesses, illegally dumped...
Target 11: Allegheny County DA says ankle monitoring system not working
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — After announcing plans to run for re-election next year, Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala blasted the current electronic house arrest system in Allegheny County. “This electronic home monitoring, ... you guys were looking at that saying, ‘What clown is in charge of this?,’” said...
wtae.com
McKeesport rallies for woman whose home saw extreme blight
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — From the outside, you couldn't tell how badly Debbie Teoli’s roof leaked. “It was like a waterfall in one room in the attic," she said, "and in the one bedroom, it actually started pouring in." Teoli was born and bred in McKeesport and loves the...
Allegheny Township officials disagree on need for public information officer
Allegheny Township’s supervisors meeting Monday evening was routine, until it wasn’t. More than 20 residents showed up, and many of them spoke publicly against a proposal to appoint Township Manager Gregory Primm as public information officer. The resolution passed 2-1 Monday, with Supervisors Michael Korns and Ren Steele...
Mohawk Area School District superintendent resigns
The superintendent of the Mohawk Area School District announced his resignation earlier this week.
Target 11: District Attorney weighs in on tasing death of Jim Rogers
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — After announcing that he plans to seek re-election, District Attorney Stephen Zappala spoke out Friday about the death of Jim Rogers, who died after a Pittsburgh Police officer hit him with a taser at least ten times. Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle questioned Zappala about...
Community organization planning to help with funeral costs for slain Elliott woman
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety officials have confirmed that an Elliott woman who was found shot to death in her home, was murdered. “I knew that from the beginning. Too many cops here and I just knew it, I had a feeling,” said neighbor Walt Eyerman. Neighbors are...
Local medical marijuana company laying off over 30 people
Just days after Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa helped to launch a new medical marijuana product at its Squirrel Hill location, Trulieve has announced layoffs at its McKeesport growing facility.
wtae.com
The Hills snack bar is coming back as a food truck
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A local man is trying to revitalize Hills Department Store's snack bar to bring back memories for people who live in the Pittsburgh area. Proudly wearing a shirt with the old "Hills" logo, Jason Powell said he's bringing the nostalgic snack bar with a food truck that will travel to former locations of Hills stores.
Comments / 0