ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pghcitypaper.com

Dave Fawcett joins growing list of County Executive hopefuls

Former councilmember Dave Fawcett has joined the widening pool of county executive hopefuls, pitching a vision of economic growth and improved living standards across Allegheny County. In a press release announcing his run, Fawcett touted his experience as a litigator and former councilmember as proof he can deliver on key...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Sara Innamorato announces bid for county executive, calling for greater focus on inequality

State Rep. Sara Innamorato has launched her campaign for Allegheny County Executive with the backing of powerful local leaders. Speaking this morning at Sprezzatura in Millvale, Innamorato (D-Lawrenceville) said promised to bring a new era of county leadership. Current Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald is term-limited and will step down from the position he has held since 2011 at the end of next year.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Henry L. Hillman Foundation Boosts Affordable Housing Programs In Pittsburgh

As inflation keeps low- and middle-class residents struggling to afford basic necessities and the area’s homeless population continues to climb, Pittsburgh-based programs are receiving a much-needed boost to initiatives that preserve and protect affordable housing in Allegheny County. The Henry L. Hillman Foundation announced this week it will contribute...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wdadradio.com

TWO COUNTY COMMISSIONERS ANNOUNCE PLANS TO RUN FOR SECOND TERM

Two Indiana County Commissioners made an exclusive announcement this morning. Commissioners Chairman Mike Keith and fellow Commissioner Robin Gorman appeared on Indiana in the Morning on WCCS to announce that both plan on running for a second term in office. Both were elected to office in 2019 along with Sherene Hess, who was reelected at the time.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WITF

Public officials heed calls to end communication with Post-Gazette until strike demands are met

Several elected officials and candidates are condemning the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette as its workers enter their third month on strike. Members of the newspaper’s editorial, production and distribution unions first walked out this October in an effort to force management to negotiate better health care, wages and new union contracts. The Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh, which represents journalists at the Post-Gazette, and management have been embroiled in a drawn-out labor dispute since the last contract expired in 2017.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

City of Pittsburgh crews decommission North Side homeless encampment

PITTSBURGH — City public works crews started to place fencing around a homeless encampment on Stockton Avenue on Wednesday morning, after officials recently posted signs saying camping is not permitted there. Ahead of the 9 a.m. start time, a few people who had been staying there were packing up...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala to seek 7th term

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — He's been Allegheny County's district attorney since 1998, and Steve Zappala is not done yet.As KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano reports, Zappala is expected to announce his candidacy for a seventh term as DA on Friday.Zappala has been a fixture in this region for years. He's not flashy or a DA who rushes in front of a camera. And Zappala's approach to law enforcement, says University of Pittsburgh constitutional law professor Jerry Dickinson, has evolved over the years."An evolution, an evolving prosecutor, a prosecutor who was probably on the more conservative side of prosecuting crime, hard on...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

McKeesport rallies for woman whose home saw extreme blight

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — From the outside, you couldn't tell how badly Debbie Teoli’s roof leaked. “It was like a waterfall in one room in the attic," she said, "and in the one bedroom, it actually started pouring in." Teoli was born and bred in McKeesport and loves the...
MCKEESPORT, PA
wtae.com

The Hills snack bar is coming back as a food truck

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A local man is trying to revitalize Hills Department Store's snack bar to bring back memories for people who live in the Pittsburgh area. Proudly wearing a shirt with the old "Hills" logo, Jason Powell said he's bringing the nostalgic snack bar with a food truck that will travel to former locations of Hills stores.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy