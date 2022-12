SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — Brandon Swaby and Jonathan Cisse each scored 16 points and Incarnate Word pulled away in the second half to post a 77-65 win over Bethune-Cookman. The Cardinals trailed by five at intermission, but outscored the Wildcats by 17 points over the final 20 minutes to earn the win.

