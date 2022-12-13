Read full article on original website
Aldi Slashes Price Of Its Gold Flake Gin Liqueur For Christmas
With the festive party season in full swing, you may have found your home bar a bit, ahem, depleted after a weekend spent sipping Christmas cocktails. Well, fear not, because Aldi has slashed prices across its best-selling range of booze and spirits, including the hugely popular Infusionist 23ct Gold Flake Clementine Flavoured Gin Liqueur (from £13.99 to just £9.99!). How's that for a Christmas miracle?
100 popular gift ideas of 2022 you can shop now in time for the holidays
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. No matter your budget, you can find gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list There’s nothing worse than waiting until the last minute to do your holiday shopping. But if you’re having trouble finding gifts for your friends and family, you can run out […]
Peanut Butter Snowballs
Peanut Butter Snowballs Are The Festive Food Gift You Should Be Giving This Year Peanut Butter Snowballs Are The Festive Food Gift You Should Be Giving This Year. If all snowball fights always involved these sweet and salty peanut butter snowballs, we'd gladly participate in each and every one. These holiday treats coat peanut butter balls in sweet melted white chocolate, before being decorated with festive holiday sprinkles. Bite-sized and too adorable, this easy dessert is a perfect last-minute addition to your holiday spread, or as the sweetest homemade food gift for any PB + chocolate lovers in your life.
One-Pot Mushroom & Gnocchi Bake
This gnocchi bake is outrageously tasty, and always a winner whenever I make it. I've topped with Taleggio as I love its rich, buttery taste (and its melting factor), but mozzarella is fine. For an added umami flavour, swap out 1tbsp of the Worcestershire sauce for mushroom ketchup.
Forget Gingerbread Houses, We’re Making Charcuterie Chalets This Year
Building a gingerbread house is a fun thing to do over the holidays. But whether you buy a kit or put in the extra effort to make one from scratch, we can all agree that they're not the most appetizing holiday treat. By the time you get around to eating it, the gingerbread is stale, the icing is rock hard, and the candy decorations, well, they were never good in the first place (who actually likes gumdrops?).
How to turn over-ripe fruit into a show-stopping pudding – recipe
Some £1.17bn worth of fruit, veg and bread is wasted every year by Britons, according to research by Sainsbury’s, which equates to every household throwing away nearly three items a week. But even over-ripe fruit that’s no longer good to eat raw is delicious if poached and sat upon a glorious pavlova.
Fans Are Convinced That Greg Was On The Boat
White Lotus Season 2 - Official Trailer (Sky) White Lotus Season 2 - Official Trailer (Sky) On Sunday night, HBO released the explosive finale of The White Lotus. By now you probably heard that Tanya McQuoid, the ditzy heiress played by Jennifer Coolidge, didn’t survive. In a devastating (... but also kind of funny) series of events, Tanya is seemingly set up by her husband Greg. His suspected lover, Quentin, kidnaps Tanya and traps her on a yacht. Before the credits roll, she manages to kill her captors—but accidentally kills herself while trying to escape.
This $8 Trader Joe's Dessert Is Ina Garten-Approved
Ina Garten has garnered quite the following thanks to her irresistible recipes and charm, but even she can't resist the allure of an inexpensive Trader Joe's dessert. We're with you, Ina!. During an appearance on TODAY last week, Garten revealed that one particular treat from Trader Joe's has won her...
Lizzo and Seth Myers Get Drunk Playing "Wag The Bag"
Lizzo joined Seth Myers for the latest Day Drinking segment on Late Night With Seth Myers, and let's just say things got a bit wild. We'll blame it on the tequila shots. In honor of Lizzo's Grammy-nominated album, Myers made a series of cocktails inspired by the star's songs and career.
Dunkin' Is Giving Out Tons Of Freebies This Month
Thanks to a pair of merry promotions Dunkin' is doing over the next several days, we see a lot of freebies in your future. First up, Dunkin' has partnered with the delivery app Grubhub for 12 Days of Free Dunkin’ Treats. In addition to that promo, the coffee and donut chain is also hosting 12 Days of Donuts, a series of giveaways specifically curated for Dunkin' Rewards members.
Brussel Sprout Pesto Pasta
Bright green pesto pasta dishes are everywhere at the moment, and with Christmas around the corner, we wanted to give you a new way to jazz up the green gem that is Brussels sprouts. This recipe couldn't be easier - the only thing you need to boil is the pasta,...
Garlic Butter
Fluffy dinner rolls, golden brown sourdough toast, and crisp French bread have finally met their ideal match. This garlic butter is smooth, slightly salty, and plenty garlicky, with a bit of lemon zest and a lot of chopped parsley for extra zip. Garlic butter is a compound butter, which is really just a fancy way to describe butter that has extra flavorings added to it, either sweet or savory. The high amount of fat in butter makes it the perfect medium for carrying extra flavor into your food. We’ve also got red wine butter, Tuscan butter, and maple butter if you’re in the mood to expand your compound butter collection.
Salt & Vinegar Roast Potatoes
I have a little obsession with Nigella Lawson's salt and vinegar potatoes, so in homage to her, I've made my own version using balsamic vinegar instead. For me, balsamic adds a little more molasses-esque sweetness than regular vinegar. I also put mine back in the oven for five more minutes whilst Nigella shakes over her vinegar right at the end, this just makes them go a little stickier.
Perfect Sweet Potato Fries
I'm asked a lot how I make sweet potato fries, and I'll admit, as a chef I've even gone through the trial and error of avoiding the soggy mess that can come with using sweet potato. But there are four major rules to the perfectly crispy sweet potato fry:. Rule...
Roast Cauliflower Curry
This cauliflower curry is one of my go-to curry recipes. Why? Because it uses apple and banana in the curry sauce and I swear by these two ingredients to elevate any curry dish. The banana adds a really wonderful sweetness to the curry sauce, great alongside the coconut milk, whilst the Granny Smith apple adds a wonderful tart acidity, similar to adding tamarind paste or mango chutney to a curry.
Garlic Bread Pizza
Looking for a fun, easy twist on homemade pizza? Skip the dough and use frozen. instead. Taking advantage of a grocery store staple, this playful mash-up promises the saucy cheesy goodness of your favorite pizza, all atop a super-soft, garlic buttery base. Crusts will never be thrown out again. Baking...
Mochi Donuts
Get ready for your next food obsession. Mochi donuts, also called pon de ring donuts, are a crispy, springy, sweet treat that combines the chewy texture of Japanese mochi with the crispy fried goodness of the American donut. Though its origins are in Hawaii, these adorable and shareable donuts were popularized by Mister Donut, a chain in Japan. Although their name might indicate otherwise, these donuts don’t actually contain any of the glutinous sweet rice flour you might find in mochi or mochi ice cream. Instead of referring to the contents of the donut, the name is inspired by a Japanese term that describes the texture, mochi-mochi, which is a chewy, pillowy texture. The best way to achieve that signature springy texture is through a combination of tapioca flour (the same kind used to make boba) and all-purpose flour. Adding mochi flour will make the dough denser and chewier, closer to butter mochi.
Chicken Nuggets
Want to feel like a kid again? Make homemade chicken nuggets. Coated in crispy seasoned , these tender, juicy bites are hard to beat. The recipe may technically serve 2 to 4, but we’ve definitely demolished an entire tray all by ourselves. Toasting the bread crumbs in the oven...
