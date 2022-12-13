Get ready for your next food obsession. Mochi donuts, also called pon de ring donuts, are a crispy, springy, sweet treat that combines the chewy texture of Japanese mochi with the crispy fried goodness of the American donut. Though its origins are in Hawaii, these adorable and shareable donuts were popularized by Mister Donut, a chain in Japan. Although their name might indicate otherwise, these donuts don’t actually contain any of the glutinous sweet rice flour you might find in mochi or mochi ice cream. Instead of referring to the contents of the donut, the name is inspired by a Japanese term that describes the texture, mochi-mochi, which is a chewy, pillowy texture. The best way to achieve that signature springy texture is through a combination of tapioca flour (the same kind used to make boba) and all-purpose flour. Adding mochi flour will make the dough denser and chewier, closer to butter mochi.

