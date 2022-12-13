COVID-19 put new and unexpected demands on science writers. For the famed journalist David Quammen, writing a book about it meant playing a constant game of catch-up, because, as Joshua Sokol writes, the science “refused to stay still.” Today, those on the beat are also up against a heightened mistrust of expertise, making the job even harder. Deborah Birx’s book on the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic clarifies the dangers of this attitude. She gives readers a sense of some of the misinformation that was coming from inside the White House—and the regret she felt at not challenging Donald Trump more assertively, mentioning an instance when the president “seemed to advocate consuming disinfectant” on live television, as Richard J. Tofel writes. Tofel makes the case that accounts like Birx’s are important; by providing a record of the government’s failings, the book can help us understand why we suffered such monumental losses in 2020.

8 DAYS AGO