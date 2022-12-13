ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Ana Cabrera Confirms Exit From CNN

Ana Cabrera, who has risen steadily since joining CNN in 2013, is leaving the news outlet. The anchor, who currently anchors CNN’s 1 p.m. hour, confirmed a recent report that she intends to leave the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed outlet to seek new professional challenges. “My heart is full of gratitude for the incredible opportunities I’ve had at CNN to serve our viewers and to work alongside extraordinary journalists. CNN has been like a family. I love my colleagues and believe in the mission of the organization,” Cabrera said in a statement provided to Variety. “But after nearly a decade at CNN, I’m making the personal...
The Atlantic

The College Essay Is Dead

Suppose you are a professor of pedagogy, and you assign an essay on learning styles. A student hands in an essay with the following opening paragraph:. The construct of “learning styles” is problematic because it fails to account for the processes through which learning styles are shaped. Some students might develop a particular learning style because they have had particular experiences. Others might develop a particular learning style by trying to accommodate to a learning environment that was not well suited to their learning needs. Ultimately, we need to understand the interactions among learning styles and environmental and personal factors, and how these shape how we learn and the kinds of learning we experience.
AdWeek

CNN Cancels Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy After Only 2 Seasons

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy has been canceled by CNN after two seasons. “Unfortunately, CNN has canceled all of their original programming,...
AdWeek

CNN Announces 2023 CNN Original Series and CNN Films Slate

CNN unwrapped its 2023 programming lineup for its CNN Original Series and CNN Films, comprising six series and films. “The smart and captivating projects that make up our 2023 lineup are indicative of what we do best, and we look forward to sharing this slate with our audience,” CNN evp of talent and content development Amy Entelis said in a statement. “Our CNN Original Series and CNN Films and teams are incredibly proud of the work we have created over the last decade, and we are grateful to our producing partners for bringing so many memorable stories to life.”
The Hill

Twitter suspends Mastodon’s official account

Twitter has suspended the account of another social media platform that has gained attention in recent weeks in light of controversy Twitter has faced since Elon Musk took over the company.  The Twitter account for Mastodon was suspended as of Thursday night for violating Twitter’s rules. Mastodon became more popular as a possible alternative to…
The Verge

Twitter is blocking links to Mastodon

Twitter is blocking users from tweeting links to many major servers for Mastodon, one of the most notable Twitter alternatives. The ban was enacted sometime during what’s been a chaotic Thursday evening on the platform after journalists and Mastodon’s own account were unexpectedly suspended. Attempting to tweet many...
Deadline

NBC News Pulled Reporter Earlier This Month From Elon Musk/Twitter Coverage

As news organizations condemn Elon Musk’s abrupt suspension of journalists from Twitter, a report surfaced that NBC News had earlier this month benched one of its reporters from covering the mercurial billionaire and his platform. Ben Collins, who covers disinformation, extremism and the internet for the network, was temporarily pulled from Musk coverage for repeatedly posting tweets about the billionaire that violated the newsroom’s social media policies, according to a person familiar with the matter. A number of newsrooms have social media policies that restrict journalists from crossing the line into opinion about the subjects that they cover. The move happened...
The Atlantic

Why It’s So Hard to Write About Science

COVID-19 put new and unexpected demands on science writers. For the famed journalist David Quammen, writing a book about it meant playing a constant game of catch-up, because, as Joshua Sokol writes, the science “refused to stay still.” Today, those on the beat are also up against a heightened mistrust of expertise, making the job even harder. Deborah Birx’s book on the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic clarifies the dangers of this attitude. She gives readers a sense of some of the misinformation that was coming from inside the White House—and the regret she felt at not challenging Donald Trump more assertively, mentioning an instance when the president “seemed to advocate consuming disinfectant” on live television, as Richard J. Tofel writes. Tofel makes the case that accounts like Birx’s are important; by providing a record of the government’s failings, the book can help us understand why we suffered such monumental losses in 2020.
theodysseyonline.com

Social media can save our democracy

This is a response to How Social Media is Changing Politics. We’ve all seen the posts. Bright, flashy and attention grabbing, Instagram infographics dominate the social media political scene. Catchy one liners turn into conspicuous campaigns, and soon enough everyone you follow is reposting the same content as feeds overflow with the cookie-cutter slogans.
