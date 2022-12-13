Read full article on original website
He's going to be a member of Congress. He got denied for an apartment in Washington, D.C.
Maxwell Frost made history as the first member of Gen Z to be elected to Congress. That didn’t help him get an apartment in the nation’s capital.
Ana Cabrera Confirms Exit From CNN
Ana Cabrera, who has risen steadily since joining CNN in 2013, is leaving the news outlet. The anchor, who currently anchors CNN’s 1 p.m. hour, confirmed a recent report that she intends to leave the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed outlet to seek new professional challenges. “My heart is full of gratitude for the incredible opportunities I’ve had at CNN to serve our viewers and to work alongside extraordinary journalists. CNN has been like a family. I love my colleagues and believe in the mission of the organization,” Cabrera said in a statement provided to Variety. “But after nearly a decade at CNN, I’m making the personal...
I am an expert on diversity in mainstream media. Here’s why leaving Twitter helps the racists
Marcus Ryder, MBE, is the head of external consultancies at the Sir Lenny Henry Centre for Media Diversity. Have you heard of people wanting to leave Twitter because they “care so much about the increase in racism and bigotry on the platform?”. Yes? In the vast majority of cases,...
The College Essay Is Dead
Suppose you are a professor of pedagogy, and you assign an essay on learning styles. A student hands in an essay with the following opening paragraph:. The construct of “learning styles” is problematic because it fails to account for the processes through which learning styles are shaped. Some students might develop a particular learning style because they have had particular experiences. Others might develop a particular learning style by trying to accommodate to a learning environment that was not well suited to their learning needs. Ultimately, we need to understand the interactions among learning styles and environmental and personal factors, and how these shape how we learn and the kinds of learning we experience.
AdWeek
CNN Cancels Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy After Only 2 Seasons
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy has been canceled by CNN after two seasons. “Unfortunately, CNN has canceled all of their original programming,...
AdWeek
CNN Announces 2023 CNN Original Series and CNN Films Slate
CNN unwrapped its 2023 programming lineup for its CNN Original Series and CNN Films, comprising six series and films. “The smart and captivating projects that make up our 2023 lineup are indicative of what we do best, and we look forward to sharing this slate with our audience,” CNN evp of talent and content development Amy Entelis said in a statement. “Our CNN Original Series and CNN Films and teams are incredibly proud of the work we have created over the last decade, and we are grateful to our producing partners for bringing so many memorable stories to life.”
Twitter suspends Mastodon’s official account
Twitter has suspended the account of another social media platform that has gained attention in recent weeks in light of controversy Twitter has faced since Elon Musk took over the company. The Twitter account for Mastodon was suspended as of Thursday night for violating Twitter’s rules. Mastodon became more popular as a possible alternative to…
The Verge
Twitter is blocking links to Mastodon
Twitter is blocking users from tweeting links to many major servers for Mastodon, one of the most notable Twitter alternatives. The ban was enacted sometime during what’s been a chaotic Thursday evening on the platform after journalists and Mastodon’s own account were unexpectedly suspended. Attempting to tweet many...
Racial bias affects media coverage of missing people. A new tool illustrates how
Thousands of people are reported missing in the United States each year. And while not every missing person case will get widespread media coverage, the fight to locate them — whether alive or dead — is always the main priority. However, when it comes to missing person cases...
NBC News Pulled Reporter Earlier This Month From Elon Musk/Twitter Coverage
As news organizations condemn Elon Musk’s abrupt suspension of journalists from Twitter, a report surfaced that NBC News had earlier this month benched one of its reporters from covering the mercurial billionaire and his platform. Ben Collins, who covers disinformation, extremism and the internet for the network, was temporarily pulled from Musk coverage for repeatedly posting tweets about the billionaire that violated the newsroom’s social media policies, according to a person familiar with the matter. A number of newsrooms have social media policies that restrict journalists from crossing the line into opinion about the subjects that they cover. The move happened...
The Verge
Twitter banned the @ElonJet account tracking Musk’s flights, reinstated it, then banned it again
Hours after suspending @ElonJet, an account that tracked the trips taken by Elon Musk’s private plane, Twitter banned the account’s creator, Jack Sweeney, and dozens of other accounts he operates. Twitter then un-suspended @ElonJet, which was briefly tweeting to try and get its account back before Twitter banned it again.
Why It’s So Hard to Write About Science
COVID-19 put new and unexpected demands on science writers. For the famed journalist David Quammen, writing a book about it meant playing a constant game of catch-up, because, as Joshua Sokol writes, the science “refused to stay still.” Today, those on the beat are also up against a heightened mistrust of expertise, making the job even harder. Deborah Birx’s book on the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic clarifies the dangers of this attitude. She gives readers a sense of some of the misinformation that was coming from inside the White House—and the regret she felt at not challenging Donald Trump more assertively, mentioning an instance when the president “seemed to advocate consuming disinfectant” on live television, as Richard J. Tofel writes. Tofel makes the case that accounts like Birx’s are important; by providing a record of the government’s failings, the book can help us understand why we suffered such monumental losses in 2020.
theodysseyonline.com
Social media can save our democracy
This is a response to How Social Media is Changing Politics. We’ve all seen the posts. Bright, flashy and attention grabbing, Instagram infographics dominate the social media political scene. Catchy one liners turn into conspicuous campaigns, and soon enough everyone you follow is reposting the same content as feeds overflow with the cookie-cutter slogans.
