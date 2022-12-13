Read full article on original website
Related
delawarebusinessnow.com
Personnel file: Dec. 16, 2022
Two state organizations supporting Delaware’s life science research and economic growth announced the appointment of Katie Lakofsky, to a new position spearheading workforce development and university-industry relations. The role was conceived and will be jointly funded by the Delaware Biotechnology Institute (DBI) at the University of Delaware and the...
WBOC
Governor Carney Announces Seaford Economic Development Project
SEAFORD, Del. - Governor John Carney announced a transformative economic development project in the City of Seaford. On Dec. 13, Governor Carney announced the project alongside local officials, business leaders, and community members. The governor says the project is using a combination of private and public investments to fund the redevelopment of Nylon Capitol Shopping Center into a multi-purpose community facility.
Cape Gazette
Brandon Perdue promoted to vice president at Community Bank Delaware
Community Bank Delaware recently announced the promotion of Brandon Perdue to vice president. Perdue joined the bank in 2016. Within his position of loan underwriter, Perdue reviews and analyzes commercial and mortgage loan applications for creditworthiness according to loan guidelines used by the bank. He has a leading commitment in processing Small Business Administration and U.S. Department of Agriculture loans, and he was the driving force in the Paycheck Protection Program project.
Cape Gazette
Black sea bass regulations will harm recreational fishermen
I promise this is the last time I will write about black sea bass, at least this year. On Dec. 13, I attended the joint meeting of the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council and the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission in Annapolis, Md. The purpose of this meeting was to set recreational fishing regulations for the 2023 season. The three species under the gun were summer flounder, scup and black sea bass.
delawarepublic.org
Arts Playlist: ‘Wetlands of Wonder: The Hidden World of Vernal Pools’
Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is premiering a new educational outreach nature film. DNREC and Wilmington-based production company 302 Stories produced “Wetlands of Wonder: The Hidden World of Vernal Pools,” a 54-minute film available on DNREC’s YouTube Channel. In this week’s Arts Playlist,...
delawarepublic.org
The Green - December 16, 2022
Around the country, nurses continue to be in high demand as hospitals, schools, and various long-term care facilities struggle to fill their ranks. The First State is no exception. Delaware’s Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester recently sent a letter to the Office of Management and Budget, calling on the agency and...
Cape Gazette
Donovan Salvage Works appeals $1.7 million fine
Georgetown-based scrapyard Donovan Salvage has appealed a $1.7 million fine issued by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. Citing at least dozens of ongoing violations, DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin issued the fine in early November. “Respondents were previously provided notice of many of these regulatory violations and...
Cape Gazette
Sussex council takes a look at code of conduct
During the recent election, several residents questioned Sussex County’s code of ethics, and suggested the county should have its own code. Currently, the county follows the state’s code of conduct, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Public Integrity Commission. During a Dec. 13 presentation to Sussex County...
delawarepublic.org
Community feedback helps shape the future of Cooch’s Bridge
Cooch’s Bridge, the site of Delaware’s only Revolutionary War battleground, is getting some much-needed improvements. To do that, the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs is seeking community feedback. Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon recently sat down with Kaitlyn Dykes – Site Manager of the Cooch’s Bridge...
Cape Gazette
Ritter application should be approved
Atlantic Concrete Co. has a large sign on Old Orchard Road that warns those in the area about the firm’s work. It reads: “We are an early rising and extremely hardworking concrete plant. Unfortunately, our work inherently is noisy and very dusty.” The sign also says Atlantic Concrete has been in business for 45 years and plans to remain for at least another 45. It’s the company’s way of saying, “We were here first.” Development has surrounded the concrete plant on all sides, and it’s likely some new residents were unaware of the operation. Some have complained.
WGMD Radio
Delaware Department of Correction Looking for Absconder
The Delaware Department of Correction is looking for an offender from the Sussex Community Corrections Center who walked away from a community service/work crew detail in the Georgetown area. Efforts to find Matthew Lawson are underway. Here is the information on him…. Date of walk-away: 12/15/2022. Name: Matthew Lawson. Date...
Ocean City Today
New bids for Ocean City downtown rec complex closer to budget
The second time may be a charm for receipt of bids to complete the site work phase of planned renovations to the the resort’s downtown recreation complex. After a significant sticker shock moment caused by two high proposals opened in June, Ocean City Council members sent the project back to the drawing board to seek a price closer to the original $2.2 million budget.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delmarva Power files for an 8%-plus rate hike
Delmarva Power has applied for a rate increase with the Delaware Public Service Commission. Cited as the reasons for the rate hike are efforts to strengthen the local energy grid against severe weather, meet customer expectations for reliability and address economic impacts caused by inflation. The request is not related...
starpublications.online
Developer purchases Nylon Capital Shopping Center with help from city of Seaford, state
Years ago, the Nylon Shopping Center in Seaford was hustling and bustling this time of year as area residents came to the center to do their Christmas shopping. It only seemed fitting that the announcement of the purchase and the redevelopment of the center was announced in front of the former Woolworth’s store last Tuesday, during the Christmas season.
Cape Gazette
Sussex council will act on new zoning district
Sussex County officials have resurrected a new zoning district aimed at large developments of more than 200 acres with mixed residential and commercial uses. The district would require only one rezoning application instead of multiple applications now required for mixed-use developments. During county council’s Dec. 13 meeting, assistant county attorney...
WBOC
Delaware Considers Plan to Ban the Sale of Gas-Powered Vehicles by 2035
DELAWARE- Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) held it's fifth public workshop on Thursday Dec. 15 regarding the state's plan to ban gas-powered vehicles by 2035. Earlier this year Governor Carney announced that Delaware will adopt California's Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) regulations. The program is managed by...
WMDT.com
Delaware State Reading Champion crowned
DELAWARE – Fair View Elementary student Reid Chandler was crowned Delaware State Reading Champion for his participation in the Malcolm Youth Literacy Initiative. Reid read for a total of 6,670 minutes – more than 100 hours of reading in just a few weeks. City of Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen presented the award to him.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City staff to recommend regulations for LED lights
The lights could soon be going down in the city as resort officials begin seriously looking at regulating previously unrestricted LED fixtures. Prompted largely by the glaringly intense lights that shine across the Sinepuxent Bay from the eight-story Cambria Hotel near the Route 50 bridge, discussions have been going on for months about the city’s ability to regulate lighting.
WBOC
Georgetown Tiny Homes Still Expected to Open Before New Year Despite Issues
GEORGETOWN, Del. -- While the Springboard Collaborative has faced several delays in opening the pallet shelter village or tiny homes to the homeless community in Georgetown, project leaders are hopeful that people can begin moving in before the New Year. The latest delay was due to an unavailability of electrical...
wrnjradio.com
Second reel of historic 1933 Upper Black Eddy-Milford bridge work scheduled for YouTube release on Dec. 22
MILFORD BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The bi-state Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission (DRJTBC) Friday announced that it plans to post another reel of archival silent movie footage from the 1933-34 construction of the current-day steel-truss Upper Black Eddy-Milford Bridge. This is the second reel of 16 mm...
Comments / 0