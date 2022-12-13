Playing at the 2021 U.S. Open cost Taylor Montgomery a PGA Tour card. Players who find themselves in a similar position won’t face the same dilemma. The PGA Tour Policy Board and Korn Ferry Tour Player Advisory Council formally announced a policy change on Monday that will enable Korn Ferry Tour members who earn FedExCup points at the U.S. Open to have those points count toward their total on the Korn Ferry Tour points list.

5 HOURS AGO