Read full article on original website
Related
delawarepublic.org
Dangerous driving behaviors rise in Delaware
Dangerous driving behaviors are rising in Delaware according to a new survey from AAA. The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found a startling change in driver behavior since 2021 - and it’s not for the good. “Dangerous driving behaviors are on the rise since the pandemic actually, which is...
WGMD Radio
Delaware Department of Correction Looking for Absconder
The Delaware Department of Correction is looking for an offender from the Sussex Community Corrections Center who walked away from a community service/work crew detail in the Georgetown area. Efforts to find Matthew Lawson are underway. Here is the information on him…. Date of walk-away: 12/15/2022. Name: Matthew Lawson. Date...
WMDT.com
Medical license suspend for owner of urgent care chain Your Doc’s In
SALISBURY, Md- The medical license of Walter Gieselle, owner of urgent care chain Your Doc’s In has been suspended and placed on probation following Gieselle pleading guilty to ethics violations. According to the Maryland Board of Physicians, Walter Gianelle pleaded guilty to “immoral and unprofessional conduct in the practice...
State to hold virtual workshops on gas-powered vehicle ban
Delaware’s environmental protection agency will hold two virtual workshops this week on Gov. John Carney’s proposal to ban most gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035. The meetings will be livestreamed Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. Carney announced in March that Delaware would adopt California’s zero-emission vehicle regulations, which require automakers to deliver an increasing number of zero-emission light-duty vehicles each year ... Read More
Car dealers absent from gas-powered vehicle ban meeting
During a public meeting on the state’s plan to totally ban the sale of most new gas-powered vehicles by 2035, those opposed to the proposal outnumbered supporters three to one. There will be another virtual public workshop on the proposed regulations Thursday at 6 p.m. Gov. John Carney announced in March that Delaware would adopt California’s zero-emission vehicle regulations, which ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
The Green - December 16, 2022
Around the country, nurses continue to be in high demand as hospitals, schools, and various long-term care facilities struggle to fill their ranks. The First State is no exception. Delaware’s Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester recently sent a letter to the Office of Management and Budget, calling on the agency and...
mocoshow.com
Home Improvement Contractor Charged with Taking Payments from Consumers, Not Providing Purchased Home Improvement Services
Per the Maryland Attorney General’s Office: Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced today that his Consumer Protection Division filed charges against Phoenix Home Remodeling Group, LLC and three of its officers – Kimberly Kagen, Andrew Avramidis, and Rockford Hawkins (Phoenix Remodeling). The charges allege that Phoenix Remodeling took large deposits from consumers for home improvement services, such as roof or window replacements, and failed to provide the promised goods and services. The company and its owners are also charged with collecting excessive deposits and failing to include required notices in their home improvement contracts. Last May, the Maryland Home Improvement Commission suspended the contractor and sales licenses held by Kagen and Phoenix Home Remodeling Group, LLC. The Attorney General’s charges also allege that the company briefly continued to offer and sell home improvement goods and services after its license was suspended.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delmarva Power files for an 8%-plus rate hike
Delmarva Power has applied for a rate increase with the Delaware Public Service Commission. Cited as the reasons for the rate hike are efforts to strengthen the local energy grid against severe weather, meet customer expectations for reliability and address economic impacts caused by inflation. The request is not related...
Delaware takes aim at health disparities that show higher rates of diabetes and other ailments for Black residents
Despite greater access to care in recent years, health disparities across different races and ethnicities in Delaware remain a persistent concern, particularly for chronic illnesses. Two new efforts in Delaware hope to better address those issues that lead to a disparity of health outcomes. Last month, the state launched an...
WGMD Radio
Monthly Covid-19 Update from Delaware Division of Public Health
New data is out related to Covid-19 data and vaccines. The latest information from the Delaware Division of Public Health shows the statewide average of new positive Covid-19 cases has increased slightly since Thanksgiving and other gatherings over the past month. Hospitalizations have also increased. As the holiday season continues with families gathering and traveling, DPH urges you to stay vigilant.
delawarepublic.org
Arts Playlist: ‘Wetlands of Wonder: The Hidden World of Vernal Pools’
Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is premiering a new educational outreach nature film. DNREC and Wilmington-based production company 302 Stories produced “Wetlands of Wonder: The Hidden World of Vernal Pools,” a 54-minute film available on DNREC’s YouTube Channel. In this week’s Arts Playlist,...
delawarepublic.org
DPH announced first flu-related death, urges public to get vaccinated
Delaware has its first suspected flu death of the 2022-2023 season. Delaware’s Division of Public Health announced Friday that the victim was a Kent County resident between the ages of 55 and 64 and not vaccinated. DPH interim director Dr. Rick Hong says this first flu-related death is a...
Missing boaters who left Cape May en route to Florida found safe off Delaware
Two missing boaters who departed Cape May, New Jersey last month in a 30-foot sailboat have been found safe.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Personnel file: Dec. 16, 2022
Two state organizations supporting Delaware’s life science research and economic growth announced the appointment of Katie Lakofsky, to a new position spearheading workforce development and university-industry relations. The role was conceived and will be jointly funded by the Delaware Biotechnology Institute (DBI) at the University of Delaware and the...
Cape Gazette
Donovan Salvage Works appeals $1.7 million fine
Georgetown-based scrapyard Donovan Salvage has appealed a $1.7 million fine issued by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. Citing at least dozens of ongoing violations, DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin issued the fine in early November. “Respondents were previously provided notice of many of these regulatory violations and...
Global case manufacturer moves from Maryland to Delaware
A company that designs and manufactures high-performance protective cases and racks used in industries ranging from broadcasting to defense has chosen Frankford as the new site for its United States operations. CP Cases USA, opened in 2013 by the owner of a similar company in the United Kingdom, will move from an 8,000-square-foot site in Bishopville, Maryland, to a 25,000-square-foot site ... Read More
First run was a debacle, so Delaware takes second shot at lead testing in schools
It’s basically back to square one for lead testing in Delaware schools, more than two years the harmful metal was found in most buildings after every faucet, fountain, and spigot was sampled. Results of the tests were first released publicly in October, revealing that 49 schools — one out...
Oh Deer! Police In Maryland Searching For Buck Burglars On The Loose
Police in Maryland are on the lookout for a white-tailed buck that has gone missing from a Cecil County butcher shop. The Maryland Natural Resources Police issued an alert regarding a white-tailed buck that was seemingly stolen from the Harmony Ridge Butcher Shop in Cecil County by sticky-fingered …
WDEL 1150AM
Brief period of ice possible as nor'easter crosses Delaware on Thursday
A winter weather advisory is posted for New Castle County as Delaware could briefly contend with its first bout of wintry weather of the season. Matt Powell of the Delaware Weather Network said a storm reforming over the Mid-Atlantic will pass through the region on Thursday, and an overnight low in the upper-20s could prove tricky early on.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware schools to be tested again for lead in drinking water
The Delaware Department of Education hires a private firm to test for lead in drinking water in the state’s schools. The Department of Education will have Batta Environmental Associates of Newark conduct the testing. The state with support of a federal grant began a sampling initiative in schools in...
Comments / 2