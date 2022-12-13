Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Apple Just Released iOS 16.2 Here's What's in It
We'd known it was coming for some time, and now it's here. Apple released its iOS 16.2 update for iPhones earlier Tuesday, along with iPadOS 16.2, Watch iOS 9.2 and MacOS Ventura 13.1, according to an Apple support page. The highlight of the update is the new app Freeform, a...
The Verge
Where are all the new Macs?
Does anyone else vividly remember the day of June 22nd, 2020? I sure do. That was the day when Apple announced that its Macs were going to transfer away from Intel processors to the company’s own silicon. That transition, Tim Cook himself claimed, would take two years. Reader, it...
The Verge
Google is letting businesses try out client-side encryption for Gmail
Google has launched a beta of its client-side encryption for Gmail, letting businesses apply to test out the feature meant to make “sensitive data” and attachments unreadable even to Google. The company announced the beta, which Workspace administrators can sign up for until January 20th, in a blog post on Friday.
The Verge
Google Nest and Android devices are now Matter compatible — yes, right now
Google announced today that it has completed the initial rollout of Matter to its Google Nest products and Android OS. This means the Matter smart home standard, first developed by Google, Apple, Samsung, Amazon, and others, now has the foundation in place to start delivering on its ambitious promises: interoperability, simplicity, security, and a smart home that just works.
The Verge
Elon Musk is offering the generous opportunity to invest in Twitter at $54.20
Lately, I’ve been thinking a lot about that time when Elon Musk bought a McLaren F1 for $1 million and then immediately drove it into a ditch while trying to show off to Peter Thiel. “You know, I had read all those stories about people who made money and bought sports cars and crashed them,” Musk said to Thiel, according to Max Chafkin’s The Contrarian. “But I knew it could never happen to me, so I didn’t get any insurance.”
The Verge
How to get your news fix now that Twitter sucks
A few weeks ago, I deleted Twitter from my phone and tablet. This was a long time coming, and the reasons I chose to do it are obvious, so I’m not here to write an essay about why I did. Instead, I’m here to provide some tips if you, like me, used to rely on Twitter for staying on top of news and events and don’t want to use Twitter to do so anymore.
The Verge
Google is beta testing digital state ID cards in its Android Wallet app
Maryland was one of the first states to make state IDs available on Apple’s Wallet app for iPhones, and now Google is beta testing support for the “Digital Driver’s License” in the Wallet app on Android phones. The Apple Wallet integration can already be used to get through TSA at airports like the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport that allow the use of digital state IDs, which should be similar on Android.
The Verge
Apple’s planned classical music app is still MIA as 2022 winds down
When Apple acquired classical music streaming service Primephonic back in 2021, the company revealed plans to launch a standalone app with many of Primephonic’s best features by the end of this year. But we’re now in mid-December. iOS 16.2 was just released without any sign of the app — believed to be called Apple Classical — and it’s not present in the latest iOS 16.3 betas, either.
The Verge
Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition review: history repeats itself
The original Fossil Gen 6 kind of got shafted. While Fossil was still developing the watch, Google and Samsung sprung the news that Wear OS 3 was on the horizon. Fossil apparently found out at the same time as the rest of us. Then, Qualcomm announced a newer, faster wearable chip. By the time the Gen 6 debuted, it was running a soon-to-be last-gen chip — and Samsung’s first Wear OS 3 watch, the Galaxy Watch 4, was already out. It wasn’t Fossil’s fault, but the Gen 6 was outdated before it ever hit shelves. Unfortunately, it seems like the brand-new $299 Gen 6 Wellness Edition, Fossil’s first native Wear OS 3 watch, got the short end of the stick, too.
The Verge
Anker’s Eufy deleted these 10 privacy promises instead of answering our questions
It’s been two weeks since we reported that Anker’s Eufy lied to us about the security of its security cameras, and we’ve been pushing the company for answers ever since. But the company hasn’t answered a single one of our questions — in fact, I haven’t gotten a single reply since December 1st.
The Verge
Belkin’s Continuity Camera mount for desktops is here
When Belkin released its Continuity Camera mount for Mac laptops in October, it promised that a version for desktops would be coming soon. Now, it’s finally here. You can get the accessory that attaches to your display and magnetically holds your phone so you can use it as a webcam from the Apple Store for $29.95 — though it is worth noting that price may not stick around, as Belkin spokesperson Cassie Pineda tells me that the correct price is $39.95 and that the company is working on getting it fixed.
The Verge
HoloLens 2 now has full Microsoft Teams integration
Microsoft has long supported real-time video calls using Microsoft Teams on HoloLens 2 headsets, but now the company is bringing full Teams integration to its mixed reality headset. HoloLens 2 users will now be able to freely call people directly, browse and add Teams contacts to calls, and even view calendars and join group meetings.
The Verge
The best phone grips and stands for people who hate phone cases
There are a ton of good reasons to put a case on your phone, starting with the fact that a flagship phone will easily run you $1,000. A case protects your phone, adds grip to an otherwise slick exterior, and adds, if you want, a little bit of style in a world of same-looking black rectangles. But on the other hand, cases add bulk, they tend to get grimy, and hey, this phone cost me a small fortune. Why would I cover it up with a $12 case?
The Verge
Here are 37 last-minute gifts you can still get before the holidays
The holiday shopping window is closing fast, but there’s still time to pick up a few things that will arrive in time for your favorite nondenominational gift exchange. Whether you’re looking for stocking stuffers or still have a few names on your list you need to cross off, we’ve rounded up our favorite fire-and-forget gift ideas for all the procrastinators out there.
Digital Trends
Buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and get a free storage upgrade
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best Android phones you can buy, and we’ve got one of the best phone deals around right here. Today you can grab the Galaxy S22 Ultra from Samsung with 256GB of onboard storage for $1,200, the same as you’d normally pay for 128GB of storage. That’s all the storage you could ever need for photos, videos, and more, for a great price. Grab this deal today if you’re interested, as there are no guarantees Samsung will still be offering the same deal tomorrow.
The Verge
HTC will announce a lightweight Meta Quest competitor at CES
HTC plans to introduce a new flagship AR / VR headset next month that will reestablish its presence in the consumer virtual reality space. The company isn’t planning to release full details until CES on January 5th. But HTC global head of product Shen Ye spoke exclusively with The Verge about what it’s trying to achieve with its new design: a small, light all-in-one headset that promises full-featured virtual and augmented reality.
The Verge
Apple’s M2 MacBook Air costs less than $1,000 for the first time
The 2022 MacBook Air laptop with the M2 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage is now $999 at Amazon (in the starlight color, which will arrive after Christmas) and B&H Photo. This is the first time that its starting price has sunk below the $1,000 mark, which is $50 less than it usually costs on a deal. Compared to the 2020 version that impressed us with its smooth performance and long battery life, this newer laptop has those qualities and an assortment of other selling points. Its design is thinner and lighter and its 13.6-inch screen is bigger and sharper, housing a much-improved webcam in its center notch. Like the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, it uses the convenient MagSafe magnetic charging port.
The Verge
Apple is expanding Mythic Quest with a new spinoff series
Apple is building on the success of its Apple TV Plus comedy about game development, Mythic Quest, with a new spinoff series titled Mere Mortals. The eight-episode series will be more like the excellent episodes in the main show that focus on a time and place outside of the primary settings and characters, Variety reports. “Mere Mortals will explore the lives of employees, players and fans who are impacted by the game,” according to Apple in a press release.
The Verge
Twitter is blocking links to Mastodon
Twitter is blocking users from tweeting links to many major servers for Mastodon, one of the most notable Twitter alternatives. The ban was enacted sometime during what’s been a chaotic Thursday evening on the platform after journalists and Mastodon’s own account were unexpectedly suspended. Attempting to tweet many...
The Verge
Google’s stranglehold on the mapping space could be challenged by new initiative from Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, and others
Meta, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, and mapping company TomTom have launched a new mapping initiative in partnership with The Linux Foundation that could challenge the dominance Google holds in the mapping world, TechCrunch reports. The recently launched Overture Maps Foundation aims to encourage the development of new map products...
Comments / 0