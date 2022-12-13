ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alicia Keys Shines in Silver Bralette With Sparkling Blazer & Pyramid Pumps on ‘Stephen Colbert’

By Ashley Rushford
 3 days ago
Alicia Keys sparkled while appearing on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Dec. 8. The Grammy Award-winning singer stopped by the talk show to chat about her new Christmas album, “Santa Baby” and her eldest son Egypt Dean’s stage debut during her tour in Germany.

Keys looked stunning for her appearance. The “Empire State of Mind” musician wore a sparkling sequin blazer over a micro silver bralette. The overcoat had pointy shoulder pads and wide lapels. She teamed the tops with black high-waist bell-bottom pants.

Keys styled her hair in a high ponytail and accessorized with dangling statement earrings and a few midi rings. For glam, she went with a shimmery smokey eye and a vibrant pink pout.

When it came down to the shoes, the “Fallin'” artist slipped into a pair of glittery pumps. The silhouette had a sharp pointed-toe and sat atop a thick pyramid heel.

Pointy pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction proves both luxe and durable.

Keys is known for having a fun sartorial fashion sense. She has an affinity for statement pieces that stay true to her comfortable and fashionable aesthetic. When on red carpets, Keys wears beautiful creations from brands like Alexandre Vauthier, Valentino, Balmain and Moschino. She also has an affinity for Armani Prive, Azzedine Alaïa, Jason Wu and Dolce & Gabbana just to give more breadth to her versatility when it comes to red carpet glam.

