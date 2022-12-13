Penelope Cruz Models Chanel Tweed & Ladylike Pumps at ‘L’Immensita’ Premiere

Penelope Cruz was formally outfitted for the Parisian premiere of her new film, “L’Immensita.” The French-Italian drama, which Cruz stars in alongside Luana Giuliani and Vincenzo Amato, was previously released in theaters in Italy on Sept. 15.

While hitting the red carpet in the City of Light, Cruz stepped out in a head-to-toe Chanel outfit. The Oscar-winning actress ‘ ensemble, designed by Virginie Viard, featured a glittering collarless black tweed minidress with long sleeves, cinched with gleaming black buttons. The piece was further layered with fishnet tights and a scrunched black leather belt — also by Chanel — featuring the French label’s “double CC” logo in ornamental silver crystals. Completing Cruz’s outfit was a rounded quilted black leather handbag, accented by gold chain detailing. She also accessorized with layered gold rings, sparkling crystal fringed post earrings and a black silk hair bow.

When it came to footwear, the “Vanilla Sky” star boosted her ensemble with a set of leather pumps . Her glossy black Chanel pair featured rounded capped toes stitched with Chanel’s “double CC” logo, as well as curved closed counters. A set of angled leather heels totaling at least 4 inches in height — and smoothly trimmed at their tips with round silver metal beads — completed the set with a smooth height boost.

Cruz’s footwear lineup often includes chic heels by Chanel, as she’s one of the luxury brand’s longtime global ambassadors. However, the star has also worn sandals by Versace, Giuseppe Zanotti and Jimmy Choo on the red carpet over the years. When off-duty, she’s been spotted in Sergio Rossi and Isabel Marant boots, plus sleek Christian Louboutin pumps.

