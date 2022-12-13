ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Queer Eye’ Star Tan France on His Go-To Holiday Gifts, from Fashion to Tech

By Danielle Directo-Meston
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SlhzM_0jhR8pQa00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

As Queer Eye ’s resident style expert, it’s no wonder that Tan France becomes a fashion consultant during the holidays.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

“I get asked about gifts every year,” the 39-year-old Was Him designer tells The Hollywood Reporter . That’s why he’s teaming again with Klarna, the global retail platform that allows shoppers to split their purchases into interest-free payments, receive price drop alerts, find top-rated gifts, track pricing history for products and more.

Related: Lego Debuts Queer Eye Fab Five Loft Building Set

Partnering with the company “made sense. I love what they do and what they offer, and it’s easy to navigate the platform,” he says. To simplify gift shopping , Tan curated his top picks for every type of recipient into a holiday gift list , which ranges from a $30 beauty stocking stuffer to a luxe Balenciaga bag.

Naturally, we had to pick France’s brain for more expert-approved ideas for even the most hard-to-shop-for recipients. The stylish Emmy-winning Fab Five member (and bonafide Lego icon ) caught up with THR to answer our burning gifting questions, from whether gift cards can be done right to the best present he’s received recently.

Thoughts on gift cards: Yay or nay?

You know, if it’s fashion-based, [a gift card] is truly what I recommend. Many will disagree and many will say it’s impersonal. Let’s say for example your favorite store was J. Crew. Even if I was a good friend or family member, I don’t exactly always like what you like from there. But if I know you really like one store in particular, I would get it as a gift card. I know you well enough to get that, but I want you to have the freedom to choose what you get. Or you might end up returning. I want you to love the thing you get. I think it’s the most respectful way to do gift cards .

I know many people ask for experiences instead of tangible gifts. Do you prefer to do that during the holidays?

Here’s the thing: in my opinion, even my husband —who I’ve been with for 14 and half years — I don’t know exactly what he’s going to like. I think experiences are great in certain situations. When it comes to the holiday, I like a gift. I want something to unwrap, and that’s what everyone expects.

It’s other experiences — a birthday, Valentine’s, an anniversary — I do not care for gifts on those points. I don’t need my husband to buy me anything. Take me somewhere — let’s go get brunch at my favorite restaurant, or go to a theme park. But when it comes to the holidays, it’s not necessarily because I’m really into Christmas — I love a stocking — it’s a really jolly holiday, and there’s something about opening a gift.

What does your holiday season look like this year?

I consider from Thanksgiving to New Years the holidays. For Thanksgiving, I cooked everything for everyone! I’ve been doing that for 13 years for everyone, so we’ll have a feast. There’s usually 7 or 8, or 12 or 13 of us. Then we do basically the same thing on New Years, but I just change up the baked items.

We heard your holiday decor goes up well before December .

I’m very much Muslim, but every year we change up the colors on the Christmas tree slightly. Last year was red and gold, the year before was turquoise.

You recently became a parent! Are you and your husband celebrating the holidays differently now that you have your son?

Not yet because he’s so young. He’ll be one and a half, so he won’t really know. We do read to him every night. When people as what they can get for him, we always say a book. He loves a good book.

What’s his favorite book right now?

This is so obvious, but it’s Goodnight Moon . He scratches at it; he loves “catching” at the mice!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XBmct_0jhR8pQa00
Goodnight Moon by Margaret Wise Brown; $15 at Amazon

Buy: Goodnight Moon $14.69

We love everything you curated for your Klarna gift guide. What are you hoping to unwrap this year?

Actually, on my Klarna gift guide there’s one thing that’s actually on there for me. I included it on purpose. I always buy myself a gift — I like things! Mine is this Balenciaga bag. If it wasn’t that, it would be a different bag, like a little Jacquemus bag. I’ve got really fidgety hands so I already need to hold things!

How about tech gifts? Do you have a foolproof go-to?

My family is very tech-y, but I can barely figure out how to use my laptop. My failsafe is one of those little consoles, the Nintendo Switch. I have no idea what it is or how it works, I just know that the kids are obsessed with them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mAnJd_0jhR8pQa00
Nintendo Switch OLED Console with White Joy-Con; $350, GameStop
Nintendo Switch OLED Console with White Joy-Con $350

Buy now

Let’s talk festive fashion! What are your style recommendations? Are sequins and sparkles overdone for the holidays?

This may possibly surprise you, but I really enjoy the tradition of sparkles. I do! I say lean in, during the holidays you don’t want to be that curmudgeon who says, “I’m going to wear a T-shirt and jeans.” Everyone knows what it is: it’s campy, it’s playful, it’s meant to be a lark. Wear that velvet, wear that lurex. Wear those sparkles. Glam it up!

Is that the approach you take with fashion?

I rarely am, [except] when I’m on TV or I’m on a carpet. I’m actually quite simple in my regular life. I’m a regular Christmas sweater wearer.

Speaking of fashion, we love your luxury gift picks. For those without the budget to gift Gucci, do you have recommendations for fashion stocking stuffers or accessories?

As far as fashion accessories, I always like a jewelry moment for a friend. You don’t need to go big on a bag or shoes. If you can and you know them well, but you want to keep it simple and delicate and unexpected for a friend, I think jewelry is a lovely to give. It can be costume [jewelry], something not expensive and unique. For instance, this ring [I’m wearing] is $15, I found it on a street vendor in New York.

What’s been the best gift that you’ve been given recently?

Easy, Antoni Porowski gave me arguably the most thoughtful gift. It was a necklace for when my son was born. He had engraved in it his initials and the day he was born, and I wear it so often and almost every public appearance.

Related: The Best Personalized Gifts for Everyone On Your List

Keep reading below for France’s holiday gift guide for Klarna.

Goldbelly Gift Card

“My Queer Eye co-host JVN loves a food delivery service and orders more exciting baked goods than any other friend, and they’re usually exactly what I want too! I know he would love this [ Goldbelly gift card ] more than any other gift I could give him.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ifQ_0jhR8pQa00
Goldbelly E-Gift Card $25 and up

Buy now

Oribe Royal Blowout Heat Styling Spray

“My husband Rob has amazing hair but getting it to look so good takes work and a lot of heat, which could mean damage. One of my personal favorites is this heat styling spray from Oribe that I know he would also love.”

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Oribe | Amazon | Bloomingdale’s | Nordstrom | Sephora

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d6Qnm_0jhR8pQa00
Oribe Royal Blowout Heat Styling Spray $69

Buy now

Weber Q1200 Gas Grill

“My brother-in-law practically lives to camp and has managed to come up with some great camping food recipes over the years. I think he’d appreciate this portable gas grill so he can get to cooking a little quicker than he’s previously been able to with building a fire.”

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Ace Hardware | Amazon | Home Depot | REI | Walmart | Wayfair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dtxs0_0jhR8pQa00

Buy: Weber Q1200 Gas Grill $259.00

Gucci Sunglasses

“This is the perfect gift for my best friend. She loves a great pair of shades but hasn’t treated herself to new ones in a short while, so I would love to give her something stylish that can be worn with any look.”

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Sunglass Hut | Gucci

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28MEJR_0jhR8pQa00
Gucci Sunglasses $625

Buy now

Benefit Cosmetics Big Brow Love Pencil and Gel Set

Benefit’s three-piece Big Brow Love set is “perfect for anyone who loves beauty and makeup. My sister has always wanted thicker brows and buys multiple items to achieve that fuller look. I just know that she’ll love a single set that makes getting glammed up that much easier.”

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Benefit | Revolve | Walmart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Hsv2_0jhR8pQa00
Benefit Cosmetics Big Brow Love Pencil and Gel Set $30

Buy now

Tumi International Carry-On

“My nanny loves to travel, and I know just how important it is to feel chic when on the road, so I think she’ll really love this high-quality luggage that will last her years.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31tSXH_0jhR8pQa00
Tumi International Carry-On $1,095

Buy now

Ferragamo Ankle Boots

“Shopping for family can be hard. My brother loves the boots I wear that give a little height, without being uncomfortable. These boots are exactly my style and I think anyone who loves men’s fashion will definitely appreciate receiving these chic boots as a gift.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sFGNy_0jhR8pQa00
Ferragamo Ankle Boots $1,490

Buy now

Vanina Les Gouttelettes Bag

“My friend Beanie is getting married next spring and her dress is stunning. I know she doesn’t have a bag for the big day yet, as I’ve been a part of every detail of her look, and I think this bold bag will be the perfect accessory for her.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XE1pI_0jhR8pQa00
Vanina Les Gouttelettes Bag $575

Buy now

Freebeat Lit Bike

“My Queer Eye co-host Ant is in the best shape and works out more than I would ever care to. So, for those rainy days in New York, I want to spare him the trip to the gym with an at-home workout .”

Related: The Best Peloton Exercise Bike Alternatives

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43MHgB_0jhR8pQa00

Balenciaga Hourglass Small Handbag Box

“You think I don’t buy myself holiday gifts? I love a little handbag and have created quite the gorgeous collection. This one [from Balenciaga] will sit beautifully next to my others.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KtRrb_0jhR8pQa00
Balenciaga Hourglass Small Handbag Box $2,850

Buy now

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Gift-Ready Fashion Collaborations to Shop for the Style Stars on Your Holiday List

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many capsule collections and collaborations out there these days; who can keep up? Lucky for you, we dug through the fashion trenches so that you don’t have to —and the end result is an eclectic array of timeless dresses, jewelry, and outerwear that you’ll want to keep in your closet for years to come.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Holiday Beauty Sets, Makeup Palettes and Skincare Kits from Star-Loved BrandsThe Best Last-Minute Gifts That You...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Holiday Beauty Sets, Makeup Palettes and Skincare Kits from Star-Loved Brands

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Holiday gift sets are one of those no-brainer presents that you can always count on for moms, siblings, cousins, partners and anyone else who loves beauty. They offer the perfect amount of excessive festive flair to get anyone in the spirits, while also showcasing the best of the best from beauty brands beloved by stars and beyond.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Last-Minute Gifts That You Can Pick Up or Get Delivered by Hanukkah and Christmas'Queer Eye' Star...
The Hollywood Reporter

Tyler Perry Joins Celebrities Buying Out Performances of Broadway Play ‘Ain’t No Mo’

Tyler Perry is the latest Hollywood star to step in and buy out a performance of the Broadway show Ain’t No Mo in the hopes of helping the play reverse its plans to close. Perry joins Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, who also bought out one of the performances, as the production mounts a campaign to extend its run past Dec. 18. Perry has an equity stake in BET+ and many shows on BET, which is a co-producer on Ain’t No Mo. A rep for Perry confirmed the buyout. Payment has been completed; the exact date and how tickets will...
SheKnows

Kate Middleton's Friend Is Firmly Disputing One Key Detail Meghan Markle Shared About the Princess of Wales

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s Netflix docuseries was released, a lot of people assumed the British royal family would have a lot to say about it. Though reports have shared that the royals aim to remain focused on their roles and not give into the gossip, sources close to the family have started to speak their minds, and refute some facts along the way. Talking to People on Dec 14, a close friend of Kate Middleton rebutted a major point Markle made in the series’ first volume. “Kate’s a big hugger,” the friend told the outlet. “She is warm...
The Hollywood Reporter

Melissa McCarthy to Star in Richard Curtis-Written Christmas Movie for Peacock

Melissa McCarthy is set to star in an untitled New York Christmas comedy movie from Universal Pictures and Working Title for Peacock. Richard Curtis will write the screenplay and Sam Boyd will direct the film. The fairy-tale comedy will follow a workaholic man who enlists the help of a magical genie to help win his family back before Christmas.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmy Poehler, Maya Rudolph on Teaming Up For Season 2 of 'Baking It': "It's A Dream Job"'M3GAN' Premiere Featured Eight Look-Alike Dolls Dancing to Taylor Swift Song in Now-Viral MomentGeorge and Mayan Lopez Set to Announce Golden Globe Nominations McCarthy...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Deadpool 3’ Director Shawn Levy Teases New Film’s Violence as “In Your Face and Hardcore”

Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy has every intention of maintaining the same level of carnage that fans have come to expect from the first two films in the Ryan Reynolds-led franchise. Levy gave an update to Collider about the process of working with Reynolds and screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick on the third Deadpool film, which will finally bring the foul-mouthed superhero into Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe fold and is set for release on Nov. 8, 2024. Levy is new to the franchise and follows Tim Miller, who directed the wildly successful 2016 original, and David Leitch, the helmer behind...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Babylon’ Review: Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt Get Blitzed by Damien Chazelle’s Nonstop Explosion of Jazz-Age Excess

When the dizzying trailer for Babylon dropped, its coke-fueled bacchanal of sex, partying, moviemaking and sleaze sold it as The Day of the Locust meets The Wolf of Wall Street. Marketing can be deceptive, but in this case, turns out that’s an accurate taste of what the whopping three hours and change of Damien Chazelle’s poison-pen letter to 1920s and ‘30s Hollywood delivers, with the freewheeling storytelling of Boogie Nights and a sticky dollop of Lynchian creepiness. No doubt plenty of cool kids will eagerly sign up to be pummeled by the film’s crazed excesses, though just as many will...
The Hollywood Reporter

Live-Action ‘Barbie’ Trailer Starring Margot Robbie Revealed

The long-awaited live-action Barbie movie now has a trailer. Here’s the first footage of Margot Robbie (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) taking on the role of Mattel’s iconic fashion doll.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Babylon' Review: Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt Get Blitzed by Damien Chazelle's Nonstop Explosion of Jazz-Age ExcessHenry Cavill's Next Play: 'Warhammer 40,000' Series for Amazon'Avatar: The Way of Water' Sets Sail at Overseas Box Office With $16M Opening Day The brief teaser that dropped Friday shows Robbie as both the first Barbie, winking at a group of girls, and as a glossier newer version of the toy. The preview...
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammys: Trevor Noah to Return as Host

Trevor Noah has already set his return to television. He may have departed his gig as host of The Daily Show, but he’s scheduled to emcee the Grammys for a third time in February. The news comes as Noah and his team of representatives have been busy plotting his post-Daily Show chapter, which began with his Dec. 8 sign-off after seven years at Comedy Central.More from The Hollywood ReporterBerlin Fest Unveils First 2023 Panorama and Generation TitlesPrince Harry Says in Netflix Doc Series Prince William "Screamed" at Him for Leaving Royal Family, Accuses Brother's Team of Planting News StoriesHenry Cavill on Not Returning as...
The Hollywood Reporter

Brad Pitt, Damien Chazelle on Shooting ‘Babylon’ Movie’s Wildest Scenes: “A Lot of Nudity”

Babylon, Damien Chazelle’s star-studded exploration of the depravity and excess of 1920s Hollywood, had its world premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday alongside stars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva. Chazelle first came up with the concept, which focuses on the era when Hollywood transitioned from silent films to talkies, 15 years ago when he first moved to L.A. More from The Hollywood ReporterEvents of the Week: 'Babylon,' 'Avatar: The Way of Water' and MoreLive-Action 'Barbie' Trailer Starring Margot Robbie Revealed'Babylon' Review: Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt Get Blitzed by Damien Chazelle's Nonstop Explosion of Jazz-Age Excess “I just became...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Celebrities Shilling Crypto Face More Than Just Mockery

To the uninitiated, the world of cryptocurrency exists on the outskirts of traditional finance. But every once in a while, more people catch a glimpse. This year’s coveted commercial breaks during the Super Bowl fit the bill, as several now-infamous ads featured stars hawking crypto. Larry David appeared in a spot for FTX, as did Matt Damon and LeBron James in Crypto.com clips. By showing up in the most premium real estate in all of TV, and partnering with some of Hollywood’s most trusted brand ambassadors, the crypto firms bought themselves an air of credibility on the path toward legitimacy....
FLORIDA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Marvel Unveils First Look at ‘Deadpool: Badder Blood’

The story of 2017’s Deadpool: Bad Blood is getting badder. Marvel and creator Rob Liefeld have the followup Deadpool: Badder Blood set for June 2023, a five-issue limited series that will include the anti-hero tangling with multiple fan-favorite characters such as Wolverine and Spider-Man and which marks Liefeld’s first time working on the character in five years. Liefeld, who introduced Deadpool in 1990, notes that the first Bad Blood was about filling out Deadpool’s rogue’s gallery, while this new book offers the chance for Deadpool to interact with the mainline Marvel Universe even more.More from The Hollywood ReporterRare Deadpool Art Goes...
The Hollywood Reporter

Patty Jenkins Breaks Silence on ‘Wonder Woman 3’: “There Was Nothing I Could Do to Move Anything Forward”

Patty Jenkins has broken her silence on Wonder Woman 3. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news Dec. 7 that Jenkins iteration of Wonder Woman 3 was not moving forward after she submitted a treatment to Warners leadership.More from The Hollywood Reporter14 Notorious Movies and TV Shows That Have Never Been Released'Pelosi in the House' Review: HBO's Nancy Pelosi Doc Captures the Politician More Than the PersonThe Best Last-Minute Gifts That You Can Pick Up or Get Delivered by Hanukkah and Christmas A day later, The Wrap reported that Jenkins walked away from the project after a dispute over notes...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Merrily We Roll Along’ Revival Starring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff to Move to Broadway in the Fall

The Off-Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez, will move to Broadway in the fall.  The production, directed by Maria Friedman, is currently playing a sold-out run at New York Theatre Workshop through Jan. 22. It came to New York after runs on London’s West End and at the Menier Chocolate Factory. More from The Hollywood ReporterTyler Perry Joins Celebrities Buying Out Performances of Broadway Play 'Ain't No Mo'Nathan Lane, Bernadette Peters Not Starring in Alleged Production of Sondheim's 'Square One''KPOP' Composer Helen Park, Star John Yi on Musical's Representational Impact and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Smith Admits He “Got Lost” While Filming ‘Emancipation’ in Emotional ‘Red Table Talk’ Sit-Down

At the end of a trying year, Will Smith is weighing in on the challenging process of making his new film Emancipation. Smith joined his children Willow, Jaden and Trey Smith as part of a takeover for Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk on Wednesday to discuss the “grueling and transformative” shoot for director Antoine Fuqua’s slavery-focused drama. Emancipation, which is now streaming on Apple TV+, marks Smith’s first release since he slapped Oscars presenter Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony on March 27. More from The Hollywood ReporterJordan E. Cooper on Saving Broadway's 'Ain't No Mo,'' His "Love...
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Avatar 2’ Tops Friday With $53M for $130M-$150M U.S. Opening

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water topped Friday with a sizable $53 million — the director’s biggest opening day — for a domestic debut in the $130 million to $150 million range. Box office analysts stress that modeling has become more difficult in the pandemic era. And even staunch rivals believe Avatar 2 will have incredibly robust legs, even if comes in at $130 million.More from The Hollywood ReporterKate Winslet Responds to Fat-Shaming Comments About Why Jack Couldn't Get on the Door in 'Titanic'Events of the Week: 'Babylon,' 'Avatar: The Way of Water' and MoreNext Big Thing: Jack Champion, Who...
The Hollywood Reporter

Broadway Play ‘Ain’t No Mo’’ Extends Run by One Week After Receiving Closing Notice

After starting a campaign to save the show from closing, Broadway play Ain’t No Mo‘ has extended its run for another week through Dec. 23. The new play, written by Jordan E. Cooper and produced by Lee Daniels, was originally scheduled to close Dec. 18. However, after receiving the closing notice one week after the play’s opening, Cooper and the show launched a press and social media effort to encourage ticket buying and extend past the closing.More from The Hollywood ReporterTyler Perry Joins Celebrities Buying Out Performances of Broadway Play 'Ain't No Mo'Nathan Lane, Bernadette Peters Not Starring in Alleged Production...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
62K+
Followers
17K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy