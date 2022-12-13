ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

70-year-old Texas man killed in Ottawa County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms one person is dead following a crash in Ottawa County. Douglas Korn, 70, of Denton, Texas was pronounced dead Friday evening, according to OHP. On Dec. 16, around 3:30 p.m. a three-vehicle collision occurred on the Will Rogers Turnpike east of...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Man runs off after driving into Tulsa Walgreens

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a person who rammed his car though the front doors of a Walgreens. Officers responded to the crash near 51st and Sheridan just after midnight Friday. Tulsa police say the suspect took two cases of water before crashing into the store.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Hominy woman dies after head-on crash in Osage County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 61-year-old woman from Hominy is dead after a crash in Osage County Wednesday morning. Terri L. Covington was driving southbound on State Highway 99 near Wynona when she departed her lane and struck a driver going northbound head-on, troopers said. Covington was pronounced dead...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Suspect arrested after stealing homeless man's truck, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A suspect has been arrested after stealing a homeless man's truck, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Police say the incident began on Tuesday, when Steven Matias approached the victim's truck around 10 p.m. and started looking inside the truck. The victim told Matias that...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Arrest made following bank robbery in Bixby

BIXBY, Okla. — One person has been arrested after a bank was robbed in Bixby. It happened Friday morning at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union near 131st and Memorial. A witness called police as the robbery was happening. When officers arrived, witnesses said the suspect had just left. Bixby...
BIXBY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Police arrest man after chase in stolen truck across Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man after a chase with a stolen truck across Tulsa Wednesday morning. Police said Jaymz Vann was arrested for the incident that started after a Flock camera in south Tulsa flagged a pickup truck as stolen around 2:30 a.m. Police caught up to the truck, but the driver, later identified as Vann, refused to pull over.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Two men injured in Tulsa stabbing

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a fight led to the stabbing of two men. Police responded to an apartment complex on South Quincy Ave and found a man with a stab wound. Police said a second man ended up walking to the hospital with a stab...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Bixby Police Department arrests armed bank robbery suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bixby Police Department says they arrested a bank robbery suspect Friday morning. Around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 16, police responded to an armed robbery call at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union near 131st and Memorial. Witnesses inside the bank called BPD and gave them,...
BIXBY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Thieves steal from 3 Tulsa businesses overnight

TULSA, Okla. — The manager at Big Baby Rolls & Donuts said surveillance video shows two different burglars breaking into the store over the last two nights, each taking a register. One burglar used a rock to shatter one door and one used a shuffleboard puck to shatter the second door.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Animal Welfare closes due to dog flu cases

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Animal Welfare announced Friday it will close its doors starting Saturday for a minimum of 21 days due to positive cases of canine influenza that were discovered Friday. TAW said a reopening date will be dependent on which dogs show symptoms and when. All...
TULSA, OK

