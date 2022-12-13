Read full article on original website
70-year-old Texas man killed in Ottawa County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms one person is dead following a crash in Ottawa County. Douglas Korn, 70, of Denton, Texas was pronounced dead Friday evening, according to OHP. On Dec. 16, around 3:30 p.m. a three-vehicle collision occurred on the Will Rogers Turnpike east of...
OHP To Set Up Checkpoints Around Tulsa County To Stop Impaired Drivers
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is partnering with local law enforcement to get impaired drivers off the roads. OHP's ENDUI team is partnering with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and the Glenpool Police Department to set up checkpoints in Tulsa County. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Friday with...
Man runs off after driving into Tulsa Walgreens
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a person who rammed his car though the front doors of a Walgreens. Officers responded to the crash near 51st and Sheridan just after midnight Friday. Tulsa police say the suspect took two cases of water before crashing into the store.
Hominy woman dies after head-on crash in Osage County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 61-year-old woman from Hominy is dead after a crash in Osage County Wednesday morning. Terri L. Covington was driving southbound on State Highway 99 near Wynona when she departed her lane and struck a driver going northbound head-on, troopers said. Covington was pronounced dead...
BAPD: Child struck by car, in critical condition after crossing street to see Christmas lights
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A 9-year-old is in critical condition following a crash near Broken Arrow’s Rhema Bible Church. According to the Broken Arrow Police Department, the child was crossing the street with his family to see the Christmas lights when he was struck. The crash is under...
Tulsa Police Remind Drivers Not To Leave Cars Running Unattended After Catching Accused Car Thief
As temperatures fall across Green Country, Tulsa Police want to remind drivers not to leave their cars running while unattended, or it might get stolen. Officers say a woman left her car running while she was inside a convenience store earlier this week. Police say that is when Eboni Hill jumped inside the vehicle and drove off.
Suspect arrested after stealing homeless man's truck, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A suspect has been arrested after stealing a homeless man's truck, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Police say the incident began on Tuesday, when Steven Matias approached the victim's truck around 10 p.m. and started looking inside the truck. The victim told Matias that...
Arrest made following bank robbery in Bixby
BIXBY, Okla. — One person has been arrested after a bank was robbed in Bixby. It happened Friday morning at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union near 131st and Memorial. A witness called police as the robbery was happening. When officers arrived, witnesses said the suspect had just left. Bixby...
Police arrest man after chase in stolen truck across Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man after a chase with a stolen truck across Tulsa Wednesday morning. Police said Jaymz Vann was arrested for the incident that started after a Flock camera in south Tulsa flagged a pickup truck as stolen around 2:30 a.m. Police caught up to the truck, but the driver, later identified as Vann, refused to pull over.
Tulsa man arrested following traffic stop near Sapulpa High School
SAPULPA, Okla. — A man is in custody after a traffic stop ended in the Sapulpa High School parking lot. The officer initiated the traffic stop over an expired temporary tag. The driver, 38-year-old Kenneth Toney of Tulsa, pulled into the parking lot. Toney had drugs and a stolen...
Tulsa police arrest man connected with nearly 90 car burglaries
Tulsa police arrested a man Monday they say is connected with almost 90 car break-ins over the last few months.
Two men injured in Tulsa stabbing
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a fight led to the stabbing of two men. Police responded to an apartment complex on South Quincy Ave and found a man with a stab wound. Police said a second man ended up walking to the hospital with a stab...
Bixby Police Department arrests armed bank robbery suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bixby Police Department says they arrested a bank robbery suspect Friday morning. Around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 16, police responded to an armed robbery call at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union near 131st and Memorial. Witnesses inside the bank called BPD and gave them,...
Tulsa man found guilty of murder after shooting man from apartment balcony with AR-15
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa County jury found Luis Ornelas guilty of second-degree murder and assault with a dangerous weapon Friday morning. Ornelas, 22, shot and killed Enso Alvarado, 22, on March 3, 2021. The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office said evidence showed Alvarado and his girlfriend drove...
Washington County Sheriff's Office searching for alleged rapist likely in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Sept. 23 at a family's home located in southern Washington County, Devyn Blake Horn allegedly committed first-degree rape on an unconscious woman victim. Washington County Sheriff's Office says the woman ingested enough alcohol to be impaired, making her unable to consent. WCSO says she...
Parent of missing child found, Owasso police investigating
Owasso police posted on Facebook about a young child being found at the 98 Apartments shortly before 8 p.m.
Stillwater: Resident saved from structure fire
The Stillwater Fire Department say they were called out to a structure fire at the 500 block of West 11th and rescued a wheelchair bound resident.
Oklahoma attorney, alleged boyfriend/client face drug charges following search warrant
An Oklahoma attorney and her alleged boyfriend/client now find themselves on the wrong side of the law after Lincoln County deputies executed a search warrant on the attorney’s home.
Thieves steal from 3 Tulsa businesses overnight
TULSA, Okla. — The manager at Big Baby Rolls & Donuts said surveillance video shows two different burglars breaking into the store over the last two nights, each taking a register. One burglar used a rock to shatter one door and one used a shuffleboard puck to shatter the second door.
Tulsa Animal Welfare closes due to dog flu cases
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Animal Welfare announced Friday it will close its doors starting Saturday for a minimum of 21 days due to positive cases of canine influenza that were discovered Friday. TAW said a reopening date will be dependent on which dogs show symptoms and when. All...
