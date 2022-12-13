ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Digest

2022 Holiday Shopping At IKEA: Hours, Deals And What To Expect

By Roger Adler
House Digest
House Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TUVm6_0jhR8O2J00

Aside from its justifiably famous (and delicious) Swedish meatballs, some of the things IKEA is known for are its frequent sales, generous discounts, and large volume of store coupons. The Krazy Coupon Lady gushes over the standard savings IKEA typically offers, including exclusive discounts for loyal customers, a fair price adjustment policy, a discounted "as-is" section , and refunds for returning and selling back furniture. The company's welcome holiday savings are an additional Christmas gift to its appreciative client base.

In the spirit of Christmas, stores are already spreading some of that holiday cheer. According to Chronicle Live , purchasers of live Christmas trees will receive a voucher which can be redeemed inside the store. Through December 24, IKEA is also offering holiday savings on Vardera dinnerware, Symfonisk speaker lamps, and certain gaming chairs. This year's IKEA Christmas collection has been introduced, featuring holiday decorations (Vinterfint), lighting items (Strala), and Christmas food and drink (Vintersaga). Per The Nordroom , the festive and nostalgic selection is the brainchild of designer Eva Lundgreen. Inspired by visits to her grandmother's farm in Sweden, the Vinterfint collection is a mixture of old and new. Fairytale and folklore designs are cloaked in modern pastel colors. Holiday offerings include Santas, fake Christmas trees, gingerbread houses, plants, and tableware. Of course, there are gift bags and wrapping supplies for the bounty.

More IKEA Holiday Presents

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZJ2ac_0jhR8O2J00

Shoppers should also expect an After Christmas 2022 Sale, per Blacker Friday . In previous sales, $15 was deducted from purchases equal to or exceeding $150, while a $250 spend was reduced by $25. The deal requires a family card to be used in-store, not online. Budget Friendly Furnishing mentions other post-holiday savings including 60% off on selected furniture, organization-related items, and accessories. Discounts will be available for the rest of the year, and IKEA members will also benefit from special bargains. Meanwhile, IKEA's annual Winter Sale will be just around the corner to generate even more savings.

Forbes lists 31 active savings opportunities for December, including discounts and coupons for appliances, furniture, rugs, and credit card promotions. Adding to the festive atmosphere, stores will be full of Christmas spirit with a Spotify holiday playlist. Per Daily Hive , Canadian stores will be hosting holiday smorgasbords as well. IKEA is also selling some of its Christmas items at up to 50% off regular prices. According to Holiday Shopping Hours , most of the brick-and-mortar locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year's Day. Some stores, however, may have reduced hours or adjusted opening and closing times. IKEA's retail outlets will remain closed on December 25 but online shopping will of course be unaffected and encouraged.

Read this next: Best Stores To Shop At For Holiday Décor

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Aldi’s sell-out heated clothes airer will be back in stock on this date

Whether it’s using an electric blanket, portable heater or dehumidifier, owing to the soaring energy prices, we’re all searching for ways to keep costs down. And when it comes to doing the laundry, there’s one appliance you may need to invest in, it’s a heated clothes airer. While a tumble dryer can cost up to £1.55 an hour to operate (depending on the model), a heated airer is a far more energy-efficient way to dry your clothes, as it is likely to cost less than 40p an hour to run.With so many models on the market (and some on the...
denver7.com

The Amazon Epic Deals Event offers more sales for holiday shoppers

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Black Friday may be in the past, but Amazon is not...
E! News

These $25 Yoga Pants on Amazon Have Over 6,800 5-Star Reviews

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
CBS News

Gift guide 2022: Today's best deals at Walmart

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Attention, Walmart shoppers: Christmas and Hanukkah are almost here. Fortunately, there are still a ton of great deals to shop...
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling Chocolate Tuxedo Cakes if You’re in a Pinch & Need a Last-minute Dessert

What happens when you’re asked to bring a dessert to an upcoming Christmas party but you’re not much of a baker? Sure, you could follow that chocolate chip cookie recipe that’s been knocking about your kitchen for years. Or, you could head to Costco and pick up a Christmas Tuxedo Mousse Cake to make everyone at the party (including yourself!) a lot happier. Costco has reintroduced its scrumptious Tuxedo Mousse cake just in time for the holiday party season. It’s a decadent layer cake made with chocolate mousse and chocolate ganache sandwiched between two layers of moist chocolate cake. The entire...
FLORIDA STATE
housebeautiful.com

How to keep warm: 10 ideas to help you stay warm this winter (without having the heating on)

Feeling the chill? With the cold weather firmly settling in – and more snow forecast for the weekend – it's no surprise that we're all trying to find the best ways to keep warm, and all without having the central heating on as we face rising energy bills. There are plenty of essentials to hep you stay warm at home in winter, whether throughout the day (especially if you work from home) and well into the night, including hot water bottles, heated blankets and quilts.
Apartment Therapy

I Tried Great Jones’ Colorful New 4-in-1 Kitchen Tool and I Don’t Know How I Ever Cooked Without It

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Listen, in case you haven’t picked up on it already, I love to cook. And, not just because I enjoy sitting down to a good meal, playing with funky flavor combos, or trying to relive my restaurant kitchen past — I love to cook because I love the process. I love transforming ingredients into new forms, textures, colors, tastes … I consider it to be real, true alchemy. In order for that magic to take place, though, I need tools. Good tools. It’s the top-notch cutting boards, saucepans, and blades that make it possible to transform a grocery bag full of goods into an unforgettable plate of food, after all.
ktalnews.com

8 best fireplace mantels

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There are many accent pieces in your living room that complete its overall aesthetic. The extra furnishings go a long way toward making your home feel cozy and stylish. Your fireplace, whether it sits in a living room, kitchen or...
moneysavingmom.com

Yankee Candle Gift Set only $10!

Wow! This is a great deal on this Yankee Candle Gift Set!. Walmart has this Yankee Candle Gift Set 3 Signature Small Tumbler Set for just $10 right now!. That’s just $3.33 per candle which is a HOT deal. This would make a great last minute gift idea. Choose...
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
73K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy