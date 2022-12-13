2022 Holiday Shopping At IKEA: Hours, Deals And What To Expect

Aside from its justifiably famous (and delicious) Swedish meatballs, some of the things IKEA is known for are its frequent sales, generous discounts, and large volume of store coupons. The Krazy Coupon Lady gushes over the standard savings IKEA typically offers, including exclusive discounts for loyal customers, a fair price adjustment policy, a discounted "as-is" section , and refunds for returning and selling back furniture. The company's welcome holiday savings are an additional Christmas gift to its appreciative client base.

In the spirit of Christmas, stores are already spreading some of that holiday cheer. According to Chronicle Live , purchasers of live Christmas trees will receive a voucher which can be redeemed inside the store. Through December 24, IKEA is also offering holiday savings on Vardera dinnerware, Symfonisk speaker lamps, and certain gaming chairs. This year's IKEA Christmas collection has been introduced, featuring holiday decorations (Vinterfint), lighting items (Strala), and Christmas food and drink (Vintersaga). Per The Nordroom , the festive and nostalgic selection is the brainchild of designer Eva Lundgreen. Inspired by visits to her grandmother's farm in Sweden, the Vinterfint collection is a mixture of old and new. Fairytale and folklore designs are cloaked in modern pastel colors. Holiday offerings include Santas, fake Christmas trees, gingerbread houses, plants, and tableware. Of course, there are gift bags and wrapping supplies for the bounty.

More IKEA Holiday Presents

Shoppers should also expect an After Christmas 2022 Sale, per Blacker Friday . In previous sales, $15 was deducted from purchases equal to or exceeding $150, while a $250 spend was reduced by $25. The deal requires a family card to be used in-store, not online. Budget Friendly Furnishing mentions other post-holiday savings including 60% off on selected furniture, organization-related items, and accessories. Discounts will be available for the rest of the year, and IKEA members will also benefit from special bargains. Meanwhile, IKEA's annual Winter Sale will be just around the corner to generate even more savings.

Forbes lists 31 active savings opportunities for December, including discounts and coupons for appliances, furniture, rugs, and credit card promotions. Adding to the festive atmosphere, stores will be full of Christmas spirit with a Spotify holiday playlist. Per Daily Hive , Canadian stores will be hosting holiday smorgasbords as well. IKEA is also selling some of its Christmas items at up to 50% off regular prices. According to Holiday Shopping Hours , most of the brick-and-mortar locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year's Day. Some stores, however, may have reduced hours or adjusted opening and closing times. IKEA's retail outlets will remain closed on December 25 but online shopping will of course be unaffected and encouraged.

