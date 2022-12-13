Read full article on original website
Why Did State of Texas Jobs See Such Massive Turnover in 2022?
In 2022, nearly 25% of employees left their State of Texas jobs. One department saw an eye-popping turnover rate of over 45%, which I will discuss later. On average, most companies see a turnover rate of 18% a year, so what is causing this mass exodus from state jobs?. A...
What Produce Should You Be Buying in Texas This Winter?
When you think of winter, there you probably don't think much about plant growing. Rather, you might think about all the plants that die off during the cold months. However, when it comes to buying produce, there are still certain plants that are actually the best to buy during the winter months.
Insane Video Footage of Yesterday’s Tornado In The Dallas Area
Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma are recovering from terrible storms that ripped through yesterday, December 14th, 2022. Reports say that two people were killed and five were injured. Rescue and recovery teams are still at work today. Growing up in West Texas, tornados are just a fact of life. Lubbock has...
Did West Texas Experience Another Strong Earthquake on Friday Afternoon?
Pray For West Texas, THE RAPTURE is upon us. As people all over West Texas asked one another "did you feel it"? A lot of people actually felt this temblor (yes, that's how you spell it) on Friday. The quake, which is the 4th largest ever recorded in the Lone...
O’Donnell ISD Cancels Last day Before Break After Vehicle Crash
A vehicle roll over occurred involving three teenage girls in Lynn County. The roll over occurred Wednesday, December 14, at 7:45 p.m. on County Road 2053, Northeast of O’Donnell. KAMC news reported Texas Department of Public Safety's investigation into the incident did reveal that vehicle had drifted left into an eastbound lane before traveling into a south ditch. Once in the ditch the driver overcorrected in the opposite direction, right, which caused the vehicle to skid and spin on its side and come to a stop in a ditch .
New Texas Cruise Ship Opens, Breaking Multiple Records
A new record-breaking vacation opportunity has now set sail in Texas. Royal Caribbean is a global cruise holding company. It is the world's second-largest cruise line operator, after Carnival Corporation & plc. They have now opened a new ship to port out of Galveston that you don't want to miss.
Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust Ever Just Happened in Texas
U.S. Border Control Agents and Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit seized a record amount of liquid fentanyl during a routine traffic stop near Corpus Christi on December 2nd, 2022. This past September, Texas Border control Agents seized a record amount of Meth. Agents found an incredible 3 gallons of liquid...
Texas Emergency Crews Ready for Severe Weather to hit the State
A severe winter storm is hitting parts of Texas as it makes its way across the United States but Texas Governor Greg Abbott has emergency crews ready. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has instructed that the Texas Division of Emergency Management needed to activate their state of emergency response resources. This is in part due to reports from the National Weather Service following some severe winter weather across the country with the potential to hit Texas.
Bigger In Texas: Texas Woman Takes Record For Largest Feet
I have a lot of tall female friends, and the common complaint amongst them seems to be a lack of variety when it comes to shoes. And yet I always see piles of teeny size 6 in clearance bins. Makes you wonder. Luckily I'm a perfectly average size 8, but I'm also hella short. You win some, you lose some.
Millions Of Texans Expected To Hit The Road Soon
It's the holiday season and gas prices aren't as bad as they have been, still up over the last couple of years though lower than just a few weeks back. And that is good news to the millions of Texans who will be hitting the roadways throughout the state over the next few weeks.
Lubbock Restaurant Makes Top Ranked Tamales In Texas
In Lubbock, we know we have great food and once again we are showing it. A list was compiled to find the best tamales in the state of Texas. They tried to cut it down to the top 25 and one spot in Lubbock made the list. A staple of...
Is It Legal To Drive With Christmas Lights On Your Car In Texas?
With so many people getting into the Christmas spirit, it's only natural to extend that love of the holidays to an important, everyday part of our lives that we depend on for transportation over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house... The 4-door, All wheel drive sleigh known...
WhataChristmas! Holiday Gifts From Texas Favorite Burger Brand
Texas isn't totally unique in its devotion to a particular burger brand. While we love Whataburger, Californians love In-And-Out (I was not impressed), and there's a whole swath of states that swear by a place called Sheetz. I kid you not. Maybe Sheetz is really good, but I'm not sure I'd be willing to say, "I ate Sheetz" out loud.
