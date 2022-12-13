ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa County, OK

Bartlesville police to offer free, safe rides to residents on New Year's Eve

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department wants to ensure residents make it home safely after partaking in New Year's Eve festivities this year. From Dec. 31 at 10 p.m. to Jan. 1 at 2 a.m., Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles and his staff say they will once again, be providing free and safe transportation to anyone who may be unable to drive that night.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
70-year-old Texas man killed in Ottawa County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms one person is dead following a crash in Ottawa County. Douglas Korn, 70, of Denton, Texas was pronounced dead Friday evening, according to OHP. On Dec. 16, around 3:30 p.m. a three-vehicle collision occurred on the Will Rogers Turnpike east of...
TULSA, OK
Bixby Police Department arrests armed bank robbery suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bixby Police Department says they arrested a bank robbery suspect Friday morning. Around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 16, police responded to an armed robbery call at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union near 131st and Memorial. Witnesses inside the bank called BPD and gave them,...
BIXBY, OK
Tulsa officers bring toys to Sand Springs elementary school

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Santa joined officers to spread Christmas cheer with Sand Springs students on Thursday. The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and Fraternal Order of Police visited children at Northwoods Fine Arts Academy this morning to give each student a toy. For nearly 15 years, the FOP has...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
Suspect arrested after stealing homeless man's truck, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A suspect has been arrested after stealing a homeless man's truck, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Police say the incident began on Tuesday, when Steven Matias approached the victim's truck around 10 p.m. and started looking inside the truck. The victim told Matias that...
TULSA, OK
Hominy woman dies after head-on crash in Osage County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 61-year-old woman from Hominy is dead after a crash in Osage County Wednesday morning. Terri L. Covington was driving southbound on State Highway 99 near Wynona when she departed her lane and struck a driver going northbound head-on, troopers said. Covington was pronounced dead...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
Tulsa Botanic Garden begins installing new bridge

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It won't be long until there's something new at the Tulsa Botanic Garden. They began work Friday morning to install a new bridge on the grounds. The 31-foot-long bridge will eventually link the Bumgarner Lotus Pool with the future Stanford Family Liberty Garden. The bridge...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa Animal Welfare closes due to dog flu cases

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Animal Welfare announced Friday it will close its doors starting Saturday for a minimum of 21 days due to positive cases of canine influenza that were discovered Friday. TAW said a reopening date will be dependent on which dogs show symptoms and when. All...
TULSA, OK
City of Tulsa forms task force to fight homelessness

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum unveiled a new task force Friday to fight homelessness. Eleven members of the public, private, and non-profit sectors will come together to study and address the issue. The City of Tulsa housing policy director and task force member Travis Hulse said there’s a lot to figure out.
TULSA, OK
Tulsa resident earns high school diploma through county library

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When the Tulsa City-County Library offered a free program to earn a high school diploma, 29-year-old Jasmine Edmundson was one of the first to seize the opportunity. The library partnered with the Oklahoma Department of Libraries and Gage/Cengage Learning to offer five Tulsa County residents...
TULSA, OK

