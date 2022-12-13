TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department wants to ensure residents make it home safely after partaking in New Year's Eve festivities this year. From Dec. 31 at 10 p.m. to Jan. 1 at 2 a.m., Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles and his staff say they will once again, be providing free and safe transportation to anyone who may be unable to drive that night.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 3 HOURS AGO