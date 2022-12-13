Read full article on original website
Related
KTUL
Bartlesville police to offer free, safe rides to residents on New Year's Eve
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department wants to ensure residents make it home safely after partaking in New Year's Eve festivities this year. From Dec. 31 at 10 p.m. to Jan. 1 at 2 a.m., Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles and his staff say they will once again, be providing free and safe transportation to anyone who may be unable to drive that night.
KTUL
70-year-old Texas man killed in Ottawa County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms one person is dead following a crash in Ottawa County. Douglas Korn, 70, of Denton, Texas was pronounced dead Friday evening, according to OHP. On Dec. 16, around 3:30 p.m. a three-vehicle collision occurred on the Will Rogers Turnpike east of...
KTUL
ENDUI sobriety checkpoints in place across Green Country this weekend
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma troopers, deputies, and police are trying to make the roads a little safer this holiday season by setting up ENDUI sobriety checkpoints in an attempt to stop intoxicated drivers before they hurt someone. According to the state, over 400 people died last year due...
KTUL
Bixby Police Department arrests armed bank robbery suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bixby Police Department says they arrested a bank robbery suspect Friday morning. Around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 16, police responded to an armed robbery call at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union near 131st and Memorial. Witnesses inside the bank called BPD and gave them,...
KTUL
Sapulpa High School student detained, accused of starting fire in school bathroom
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Sapulpa High School student was detained after a fire in the school's bathroom caused an evacuation, Sapulpa police said. The fire occurred Friday afternoon and Sapulpa fire and police assisted in evacuating all students and staff. Officers said the fire was contained to the...
KTUL
Washington County Sheriff's Office searching for alleged rapist likely in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Sept. 23 at a family's home located in southern Washington County, Devyn Blake Horn allegedly committed first-degree rape on an unconscious woman victim. Washington County Sheriff's Office says the woman ingested enough alcohol to be impaired, making her unable to consent. WCSO says she...
KTUL
Tulsa officers bring toys to Sand Springs elementary school
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Santa joined officers to spread Christmas cheer with Sand Springs students on Thursday. The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and Fraternal Order of Police visited children at Northwoods Fine Arts Academy this morning to give each student a toy. For nearly 15 years, the FOP has...
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest 70-year-old man accused of shooting roommate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - One person was shot in a neighborhood near 61st and Memorial, Tulsa police said. The shooting occurred Friday night, officers said. This is a developing story.
KTUL
Police investigating after person hit by vehicle near Rhema Bible Church
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A pedestrian was hit by a car near Rhema Bible Church Thursday night, Broken Arrow police say. Around 6:30 p.m., BAPD responded to a wreck near Kenosha and North Narcissus Avenue. Officers say a car struck a pedestrian, which led to both eastbound lanes being...
KTUL
New District 5 city councilor prepares 100 Christmas meals for those in need
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One of Tulsa's new city councilors is making sure people in his district have a traditional Christmas dinner. Grant Miller says they'll have 100 meals ready to hand out on Wednesday, complete with turkey and all the fixings. Dinners can be picked up between 10...
KTUL
Daniel Aston, Colorado Springs mass shooting victim, remembered
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "He was always the kind of person that lit up the room," said Sabrina Aston. Sabrina and her husband Jeff Aston have been telling the entire country about their son Daniel. "His life was just taken away way too early, he still had a lot...
KTUL
Tulsa man found guilty of murder after shooting man from apartment balcony with AR-15
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa County jury found Luis Ornelas guilty of second-degree murder and assault with a dangerous weapon Friday morning. Ornelas, 22, shot and killed Enso Alvarado, 22, on March 3, 2021. The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office said evidence showed Alvarado and his girlfriend drove...
KTUL
Suspect arrested after stealing homeless man's truck, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A suspect has been arrested after stealing a homeless man's truck, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Police say the incident began on Tuesday, when Steven Matias approached the victim's truck around 10 p.m. and started looking inside the truck. The victim told Matias that...
KTUL
9-year-old in critical condition after hit by vehicle near Rhema Bible Church, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow police say a 9-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was hit by a car around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers say the child was attempting to cross West Kenosha Street with his family to see the Rhema Christmas light display, when he was hit.
KTUL
Hominy woman dies after head-on crash in Osage County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 61-year-old woman from Hominy is dead after a crash in Osage County Wednesday morning. Terri L. Covington was driving southbound on State Highway 99 near Wynona when she departed her lane and struck a driver going northbound head-on, troopers said. Covington was pronounced dead...
KTUL
Tulsa Botanic Garden begins installing new bridge
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It won't be long until there's something new at the Tulsa Botanic Garden. They began work Friday morning to install a new bridge on the grounds. The 31-foot-long bridge will eventually link the Bumgarner Lotus Pool with the future Stanford Family Liberty Garden. The bridge...
KTUL
Tulsa Animal Welfare closes due to dog flu cases
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Animal Welfare announced Friday it will close its doors starting Saturday for a minimum of 21 days due to positive cases of canine influenza that were discovered Friday. TAW said a reopening date will be dependent on which dogs show symptoms and when. All...
KTUL
City of Tulsa forms task force to fight homelessness
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum unveiled a new task force Friday to fight homelessness. Eleven members of the public, private, and non-profit sectors will come together to study and address the issue. The City of Tulsa housing policy director and task force member Travis Hulse said there’s a lot to figure out.
KTUL
Tulsa Bishop Kelly High School students write letters to Santa to support Make-A-Wish
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This year, Macy's letter-writing campaign, in partnership with Make-A-Wish, will return for its final year. This campaign gives believers of all ages the opportunity to send letters to Santa and deliver wishes to children fighting critical illnesses. To celebrate its 20 years of partnership, Macy's...
KTUL
Tulsa resident earns high school diploma through county library
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When the Tulsa City-County Library offered a free program to earn a high school diploma, 29-year-old Jasmine Edmundson was one of the first to seize the opportunity. The library partnered with the Oklahoma Department of Libraries and Gage/Cengage Learning to offer five Tulsa County residents...
Comments / 0