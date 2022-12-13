Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Second dam installed at scene of Kansas pipeline spill
BEATRICE - TC Energy crews have built a second earthen underflow dam to provide structural relief to the earthen underflow dam that was constructed last week. That follows the spill of oil from the Keystone pipeline northeast of Washington, Kansas. Environmental Protection Agency officials say there have been no additional oil impacts or oil migrations in recent days.
Keystone pipeline section restarts after Kansas oil spill
TC Energy has restarted the "unaffected" sections of the keystone pipeline, following last week's oil spill in northeast Kansas.
hppr.org
This is the first time the Kansas Water Authority has voted to save what's left of the Ogallala
COLBY, Kansas — The board that advises the Kansas governor and Legislature on water policy now says the state needs to dramatically cut farming irrigation to stop draining the Ogallala aquifer. The vote by the Kansas Water Authority on Wednesday signals a call for a major shift in state...
Agriculture Online
‘It’s time to deal with this’: Kansas Water Authority wants to save Ogallala Aquifer
Kansas should scrap its de facto policy of draining the Ogallala Aquifer, a state board decided Wednesday. Instead, the board said, the Kansas government should take steps to stop the decline of the aquifer, which supplies water to one-sixth of the world’s grain supply, and save it for future generations.
Surprise Surprise, Indigenous Water Protectors Have Been Proven Right Again
In 2016, Indigenous activists known as water protectors protested the Dakota Access Pipeline, which was slated to cut through Standing Rock Sioux reservation. The water protectors argued that inevitable oil spills from the pipeline would poison the land’s water supply, and now a massive oil spill in Kansas has proven them right … again.
3 Kansas counties rise above national average for wage growth in 2022
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recent report shows that three Kansas counties have risen above the national average when it comes to wage changes. The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS) released its second quarter report for 2022 showing trends in county employment and wages in the Sunflower State. The report focuses on the four […]
Why do Kansans pollute in the way we do? This map has the answers.
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. Idling outside the Kansas strip mall, the behemoth SUV […] The post Why do Kansans pollute in the way we do? This map has the answers. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
lawrencekstimes.com
Kansas medical marijuana committee holds final meeting, prepares for January legalization push
TOPEKA — Medical marijuana may have a future in Kansas after all, though lawmakers are still uncertain whether any medical marijuana legislation will garner support in the Senate, or wither away like previous bills. After months of bipartisan information-gathering on the structure, taxation, and other processes that would be...
Medicaid expansion in Kansas: What to know before lawmakers convene in January
Medicaid expansion is a popular policy among voters, in Kansas and across the country. More than 7 in 10 Kansas voters support expanding Medicaid eligibility, according to a survey from Fort Hays State University. But that popularity hasn’t been enough to motivate lawmakers to pass Medicaid expansion, despite a decade...
Recall issued for 6,000 pounds of frozen chicken sold in Kansas stores
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An Idaho-based company is recalling more than 6,000 pounds of frozen chicken that were sold in Kansas stores and others across the nation due to misbranding concerns. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that Mountain View Packaging, LLC out of Boise, Idaho issued a recall for 6,013 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat Crispy […]
Agriculture Online
Bunge to build $550-mln soy processing facility in Indiana
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Agriculture commodities trader Bunge Ltd said on Thursday it would invest about $550 million to build a soy protein concentrate facility in Indiana to cater to a rising demand for plant-based food products and processed meats. The new facility, which is adjacent to the company's soybean...
State weather official urges Kansans to prepare for winter conditions, travel
MANHATTAN – The calendar says the first day of winter is Dec. 21. Chip Redmond is not so sure you ought to get locked in on just that date. “Winter conditions in Kansas can change rapidly,” said Redmond, a meteorologist and manager of the Kansas Mesonet, a network of weather monitoring stations that has its headquarters at Kansas State University.
holyokeenterprise.com
Enterprise parent company buys six Kansas publications
The Holyoke Enterprise and its parent company, Mullen Newspaper Company, has acquired Nor’West Publishing/Haynes Newspapers from Steve and Cynthia Haynes as of Dec. 2. The sale ends a 42-year history to the day for the Haynes family after they purchased their first newspaper. Brothers Jesse and Lloyd Mullen, owners...
Kansas school district is first in the state to use electric buses
WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A local district is the first in the state to put electric school buses on the road. The Wabaunsee School district previously announced it would be the first in Kansas to start driving kids to school on these buses. “We feel fortunate that we got chosen for this grant that allows […]
Is your energy bill rising? Reasons behind the costs
It's not unusual to pay a bit more on energy bills when it gets colder. Some Kansans say this year, those bills are higher than usual.
Agriculture Online
15 minutes with Belinda Burrier, first woman on the Maryland Soybean Board
Belinda Burrier had no background in agriculture before she married her farmer husband, Dave. In the 20 years since their wedding, the couple’s 1,100-acre corn, soybean, wheat, and hay farm in Union Bridge, Maryland, has served as her classroom. “I’ve learned how to do many things,” Burrier says. “I’m...
WIBW
$23 million awarded to broadband service providers to connect rural Kansans
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $23 million has been awarded to broadband service providers to connect rural Kansans to high-speed internet. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday, Dec. 15, that $23.1 million will be awarded to six service providers to connect high-speed broadband service to nearly 4,200 homes, businesses, schools, health care facilities and other institutions in unserved and rural areas of the state. She said this is the second of three rounds of awards from the Kansas Capital Project Funds Grant Program.
WIBW
Republican legislators pushing for KHP superintendent to move under jurisdiction of state AG
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the start of the Kansas Legislature less than a month away, some Republican lawmakers are proposing a plan to move the Kansas Highway Patrol superintendent to the state attorney general’s office, moving it from under the governor’s authority. State Sen. J.R. Claeys, R-Salina,...
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas Regional Weather for 12/16/22
We are in for another breezy and cold day. Wind chills will be down in the teens this morning. There is a possibility we could see some wintry weather a couple of times next week. We still have this northwest wind across the Northern Plains which is reinforcing that cold...
Agriculture Online
Evening Edition | Wednesday, December 14, 2022
In this Evening Edition, read about Argentina's soy sales, managing ballast and tire inflation, and avian influenza in Iowa. Argentina's soy farmers sold 76% of the 2021/2022 harvest as of last week, according to agriculture ministry data released on Wednesday, slightly below the volume sold at the same point during the previous harvest.
