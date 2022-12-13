ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

News Channel Nebraska

Second dam installed at scene of Kansas pipeline spill

BEATRICE - TC Energy crews have built a second earthen underflow dam to provide structural relief to the earthen underflow dam that was constructed last week. That follows the spill of oil from the Keystone pipeline northeast of Washington, Kansas. Environmental Protection Agency officials say there have been no additional oil impacts or oil migrations in recent days.
WASHINGTON, KS
KSNT News

3 Kansas counties rise above national average for wage growth in 2022

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recent report shows that three Kansas counties have risen above the national average when it comes to wage changes. The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS) released its second quarter report for 2022 showing trends in county employment and wages in the Sunflower State. The report focuses on the four […]
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Why do Kansans pollute in the way we do? This map has the answers.

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. Idling outside the Kansas strip mall, the behemoth SUV […] The post Why do Kansans pollute in the way we do? This map has the answers. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Recall issued for 6,000 pounds of frozen chicken sold in Kansas stores

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An Idaho-based company is recalling more than 6,000 pounds of frozen chicken that were sold in Kansas stores and others across the nation due to misbranding concerns. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that Mountain View Packaging, LLC out of Boise, Idaho issued a recall for 6,013 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat Crispy […]
TOPEKA, KS
Agriculture Online

Bunge to build $550-mln soy processing facility in Indiana

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Agriculture commodities trader Bunge Ltd said on Thursday it would invest about $550 million to build a soy protein concentrate facility in Indiana to cater to a rising demand for plant-based food products and processed meats. The new facility, which is adjacent to the company's soybean...
INDIANA STATE
holyokeenterprise.com

Enterprise parent company buys six Kansas publications

The Holyoke Enterprise and its parent company, Mullen Newspaper Company, has acquired Nor’West Publishing/Haynes Newspapers from Steve and Cynthia Haynes as of Dec. 2. The sale ends a 42-year history to the day for the Haynes family after they purchased their first newspaper. Brothers Jesse and Lloyd Mullen, owners...
HOLYOKE, CO
Agriculture Online

15 minutes with Belinda Burrier, first woman on the Maryland Soybean Board

Belinda Burrier had no background in agriculture before she married her farmer husband, Dave. In the 20 years since their wedding, the couple’s 1,100-acre corn, soybean, wheat, and hay farm in Union Bridge, Maryland, has served as her classroom. “I’ve learned how to do many things,” Burrier says. “I’m...
UNION BRIDGE, MD
WIBW

$23 million awarded to broadband service providers to connect rural Kansans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $23 million has been awarded to broadband service providers to connect rural Kansans to high-speed internet. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday, Dec. 15, that $23.1 million will be awarded to six service providers to connect high-speed broadband service to nearly 4,200 homes, businesses, schools, health care facilities and other institutions in unserved and rural areas of the state. She said this is the second of three rounds of awards from the Kansas Capital Project Funds Grant Program.
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas Regional Weather for 12/16/22

We are in for another breezy and cold day. Wind chills will be down in the teens this morning. There is a possibility we could see some wintry weather a couple of times next week. We still have this northwest wind across the Northern Plains which is reinforcing that cold...
KANSAS STATE
Agriculture Online

Evening Edition | Wednesday, December 14, 2022

In this Evening Edition, read about Argentina's soy sales, managing ballast and tire inflation, and avian influenza in Iowa. Argentina's soy farmers sold 76% of the 2021/2022 harvest as of last week, according to agriculture ministry data released on Wednesday, slightly below the volume sold at the same point during the previous harvest.
IOWA STATE

