Fort Myers, FL

Bachelorette contestant donates money to Gulf Coast Humane Society

By Amanda Lojewski
 3 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Amazon teamed up with Season 15 Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron to donate $50,000 to the Gulf Coast Humane Society.

Cameron is a Florida native and has a rescue dog himself so when hurricane Ian hit he says it was difficult to watch.

Tuesday afternoon he along with GCHS volunteers toured the humane society to see how much damage Ian caused. Due to the damage the humane society is in need of supplies and any help they can get.

Cameron said, “for Amazon and I to do this together is truly an honor, they had a lot of building damage they went without electricity without water and they’re behind on supplies right now so we really feel that this donation of $50,000 could go a long way in helping this humane society.”

This donation comes at the perfect time with the holidays right around the corner and it beings the season of giving.

The donation will help GCHS continue it’s mission as it has since 1947.

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

