dakotanewsnow.com
Kristi Noem orders Health Department to terminate Transgender group contract
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem instructed the S.D. Department of Health to terminate their contract with The Transformation Project, which is a transgender activist group, according to The Daily Signal. This group is hosting a “Gender Identity Summit” next month, at the Sanford...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls restaurant pays damages for wage theft
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a release sent out Thursday morning, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) announced the Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet operated by H & G Inc. violated the Fair Labor Standards Act. More than $279,000 in overtime back wages and damages to 31 workers...
Supporting Torgerson family after train crash
Now Phil and those close to him hope to carry on the challenge by raising funds to keep spreading Kaylee's Kindness.
KELOLAND TV
How Sioux Falls decides when to close schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow is blowing in Sioux Falls after several days of freezing rain, and while most communities surrounding the city called off school on Thursday, the Sioux Falls School District did not. We asked why. According to Jamie Nold, Assistant Superintendent for the SFSD, there...
KELOLAND TV
Pizza Di Paolo to close; relative to take over
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Pizza Di Paolo announced today that it plans to close the pizza shop. The owners said in a Facebook post that a relative, Don Napolitano, will take over the restaurant. The announcement said Napolitano will be making changes but plans to serve pizza. The...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Name released in fatal truck accident near Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department shared the identity of the man killed Dec. 5 in an accident northwest of Sioux Falls. Officers were called at 1:44 p.m. to an incident that happened off the roadway near 259th St. and 471st St. 25-year-old Cody...
amazingmadison.com
Madison man injured in crash near Wentworth
A Madison man was injured Thursday afternoon in a crash near Wentworth. Lake County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Sarina Talich said 26-year-old Joshua Wills of Madison was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Aveo north on 463rd Avenue, just north of 234th Street, when he hit a southbound pickup head-on. The pickup, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, was driven by 29-year-old Christopher Stokes of Bruce.
KELOLAND TV
Brookings man identified as person killed in crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update from Sioux Falls police on a deadly crash earlier this month. Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Cody Hoss from Brookings. His body was found near his crashed pickup in northern Sioux Falls around 2 a.m. on December 5th. “No other vehicles...
KELOLAND TV
Laurel Ridge Barn owners open 2nd Sioux Falls venue
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The winter weather may be canceling events across KELOLAND tonight, but event space is in high demand, especially in the Sioux Falls area. It’s why Laurel Ridge Barn has just opened a new space right down the road from their current wedding venue in northern Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
No travel advised over much of SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Strong winds and more snow are expected over most of KELOLAND today. The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s 511 road condition map shows many areas with No Travel Advised. A public safety alert was sent at 1:31 p.m. via cell phone that announced no travel was advised across much of South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
3 people killed in Hutchinson County crash
PARKER, S.D. (KELO) — Three people were killed and two others injured Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash south of Parkston. The Department of Public Safety says preliminary crash info shows that a Toyota Camry was traveling southbound on South Dakota Highway 37 when the driver lost control due to ice and snow on the roadway. The vehicle collided with a northbound Chevrolet Silverado pickup.
hubcityradio.com
Chair of the Senate Appropriation Committee react to Governor Noem’s budget address
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- When Governor Kristi Noem delivered her budget address, it was a high-level overview of her spending priorities for the next eighteen months. Legislators are now digging through the details. Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton, Chair of the Appropriations Committee, says a plan to help private companies with family...
kiwaradio.com
Two From Rock Valley Taken To Hospital After Larchwood Area Accident
Larchwood, Iowa — Two people from Rock Valley were taken to a hospital after an accident near Larchwood on Monday, December 12th, 2022. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, at about 8:20 a.m., 84-year-old Marjorie Bergsma of Rock Valley was westbound on Highway 9 in a 2014 Chrysler Town & County van and hit a patch of ice.
KELOLAND TV
Minnehaha authorities locate rape suspect
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnehaha rape suspect has been located, authorities say. Authorities were searching for Kylan Bailey. Court documents say he pressured a 15-year-old girl into having sex with him. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday that Bailey had been located with the help of...
dakotanewsnow.com
Popular local pub & grill to relocate in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A longtime local pub and grill will be going through a couple of transitions over the next few years, according to SiouxFalls.Business. The BB’s Pub N Grill’s final day at its location near The Empire Mall will be Dec. 31 before moving to its temporary northwest Sioux Falls location, which will serve under a different name while its brand new building is built. BB’s is expected to settle into its new permanent location in 2024.
dakotanewsnow.com
SDHP: Tow truck tipped on I-29
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol reported a tow truck overturned on the job. Troopers say a tow truck tipped while trying to pull a semi out of a ditch on I-29 just north of Brookings. Troopers say, “Please use caution IF you have to...
KELOLAND TV
SDHP: 30 citations issued for driving on closed roads, interstates
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High winds and drifting snow continues to keep interstates and many roads in South Dakota closed or impassable. While getting stranded is one risk for people who don’t comply with road closures, fines are also possible for those who travel on closed roads.
KELOLAND TV
Drivers stranded in storm; Snow days for SD schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 16. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Authorities are urging people not to travel on roads today due to the blowing and drifting snow. The Sioux Falls School District has canceled...
dakotanewsnow.com
Feeding South Dakota reschedules mobile food distributions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota has rescheduled their mobile food distributions this week due to the severe weather. Cancelled distributions include those planned for Tuesday night in Sioux Falls at Laura B Anderson School and King of Glory Church. The new dates for food distributions...
SD prosecutors drop all charges against Indigenous activist
South Dakota prosecutors have dropped all charges against the head of an Indigenous-led advocacy organization stemming from a protest during then-President Donald Trump’s visit to Mount Rushmore, the group announced Tuesday.
