Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What's Really Happening in the Peoria Real Estate Market?Tammy EminethPeoria, IL
This Town in Illinois Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensPeoria, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
25newsnow.com
Police: Driver suffered seizure before hitting apartment building porch
UPDATE 4:03 P.M. - Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says the driver of a vehicle suffered a seizure before driving into the porch of an apartment building. Roth says damage to the building was very minor and the driver didn’t suffer any injuries from the impact. PEORIA (25 News...
25newsnow.com
Secor man identified as victim in fatal semi crash in Effingham County
EFFINGHAM COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Effingham County Coroner is identifying a man from Secor as the victim of a fatal semi crash December 14. Thomas Brown, 62, was pronounced deceased in a semi that reportedly overturned on Interstate 57 at mile marker 158. No witnesses stopped or were...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police issue traffic collision alert
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria Police department issued a traffic collision alert on Thursday evening. According to a Peoria Police press release, anyone involved in vehicle crashes where no one is injured and all vehicles are drivable, should exchange information and report the accident in person to the Peoria Police Dept. at 600 SW Adams Street within 36 hours when the alert ends.
25newsnow.com
Man arrested for weapons offenses after Thursday shooting leaves man with hand injury
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are identifying a man arrested after a shooting left another man with a minor hand injury. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says 63-year-old Charles E. Jackson was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and reckless conduct.
25newsnow.com
One arrested after late morning shooting in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One person is injured, and another is in custody after a late morning shooting in Peoria. Peoria Police Spokeswoman Semone Roth says officers were called to the 700 block of West Joan Court just after 11:30 AM Thursday, regarding shots fired. Witnesses told police two...
Central Illinois Proud
Woman arrested for battery inside Knox County Sheriff’s office
KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Galesburg woman has been arrested after a violent incident that occurred in the lobby of the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday. Deputies responded to a report of a fight in the building’s lobby on Thursday, Dec. 15. A male and female victim had been battered, and the female suspect fled before deputies arrived.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Peoria cancels traffic collision alert
UPDATE (12:12 a.m.) - Peoria Police cancelled the traffic collision alert early Friday morning. PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police placed the city under a traffic collision alert Thursday night due to expectations that slippery roads might lead to many accidents. Anyone involved in crashes in which no one...
1470 WMBD
Man arrested for shooting and carjacking
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they have a man in custody for an alleged shooting and carjacking at a busy East Bluff area gas station. Peoria Police say Patrick Meyer, 24, was arrested Thursday and is facing charges of Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm.
1470 WMBD
Woman wanted for Attempted Murder in Woodford County arrested
EUREKA, Ill. – A woman who has been wanted on charges of Attempted Murder stemming from an incident earlier this month in Woodford County has been arrested. Woodford County Sheriffs Department officials say Gabrielle Sturdivant, 21, was arrested Friday in Springfield by U.S. Marshals. It’s not clear if she is being brought back to Woodford County.
Central Illinois Proud
Suspect arrested after man shot in hand during fight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man has been arrested after firing one round at another man during an argument Thursday morning, according to the Peoria Police Department. Officers reported to the 700 block of W. Joan Court just after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday and located an adult man who had a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim identified the shooter as 63-year-old Charles E. Jackson, with whom the victim had been arguing.
25newsnow.com
Peoria man shot during carjacking
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is in serious condition after being shot during a carjacking on Wednesday. Around 9:33 p.m. Peoria Police were responding a 5 round Shot Spotter alert near the 1900 block of N. Knoxville when they were informed by dispatch that an adult male had been shot at the location.
UPDATE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on U.S. 36
Update 6:45 p.m. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the pedestrian who was found dead on U.S. Route 36 Thursday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as Norman D. Nicholas, 59 of Decatur. An autopsy conducted in Bloomington on Thursday confirmed that Nicholas died from multiple blunt […]
Central Illinois Proud
Woman charged with attempted murder apprehended
WOODFORD, Ill. (WMBD)– Gabrielle Strudivant was arrested Friday for a charge of attempted murder. According to a Woodford Sheriff press release, The United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force apprehended her in the Springfield area. On Dec. 4 at approximately 4:21 a.m., Woodford dispatch received a call from Kappa Men’s...
Central Illinois Proud
Man arrested for thefts of guns, tools in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Cuba, IL man has been arrested in connection with two residential burglaries in November, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s office. Michael Barker, 48, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 10 in Cuba after Fulton County Detectives determined he was the suspect in two November burglaries.
25newsnow.com
Man shot Wednesday night in Peoria carjacking
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man was shot during a carjacking Wednesday night after carjacking in Peoria. Peoria Police were called about 9:30 p.m. to the 1900 block of North Knoxville at East Nebraska after five shots were fired in the area. Police said the adult male suffered serious...
Central Illinois Proud
Shooting investigation underway in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are working to find a suspect after a person was shot Wednesday night. Peoria police responded to the Shell gas station on Knoxville and Nebraska just after 9:30 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert of 5 rounds fired. Officers found a carjacking victim at the...
wcbu.org
Former Peoria business owner arrested for allegedly defrauding his customers
The former owner of Peoria's Murray Custom Cabinetry was arrested Thursday on multiple charges of defrauding his customers. Thomas Murray, 35, allegedly collected more than $106,000 between June 2020 and August 2022 from customers for work he failed to perform. Peoria police arrested Murray at his Pekin home on 16...
Effingham Radio
Semi Crash On I-57 Results In Death Of Secor Man
On Wednesday December 14, 2022 at approximately 3:00 pm, the Illinois State Police responded to a report of a semi overturned in the median of I-57 NB MP 158. (just south of the cross) Upon arrival they found a male deceased in the semi. The Coroner’s office was called and pronounced the male deceased at the scene at 3:55 pm. He was the only occupant in the vehicle. No witnesses stopped or were located and at this point it is unknown why he ran off the road into the median.
1470 WMBD
Grand Jury files charges following pair of police chases
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man who allegedly tried to flee from officers twice and led them on a foot chase only faces a pair of charges filed by a grand jury, instead of the host of charges he was arrested on. A grand jury Tuesday filed felony counts...
977wmoi.com
Two Arrested Following Marketplace Sale Gone Wrong in Henderson County
On December 14th, 2022 at approximately 5:02pm, an off duty Stronghurst Police Officer witnessed a Robbery at the Henderson County Library in Biggsville, IL. The Officer was able to follow the suspects in his personal vehicle and relay to Deputies their location. Deputies were able stop the vehicle in rural Gladstone. After investigation Deputies arrested Trevor J. Howell, age 18 of Burlington, IA and a male juvenile for Robbery and Obstructing Justice-Destruction of Evidence. It is alleged that Howell and the juvenile were meeting people for a Facebook Marketplace sale of a Playstation5. The money transfer for the sale was not agreed upon so a scuffle ensued and the Playstation5 was stolen. Howell and the juvenile fled in a vehicle and later threw the Playstation5 out of the vehicle window. Howell is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. The juvenile was charged and released to parents.
Comments / 0