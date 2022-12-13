ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood Heights, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 4

One man dead in fatal Herriman rollover

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 29-year-old man died after his car rolled over in a crash along Mountain View Corridor in Herriman on Friday morning. Herriman Police Department said the crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. Officers responded to a call of a single-vehicle rollover. When first responders arrived on the scene, Herriman PD say they found a man by himself had died in the crash.
HERRIMAN, UT
kjzz.com

Deadly crash near problematic Mountain View Corridor intersection forces detour

HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — Herriman police early Friday morning closed southbound lanes on Mountain View Corridor as authorities responded to a deadly crash. The deadly incident was one of several reported by UDOT at various locations along Mountain View on Friday morning. It appears to have happened near the problematic intersection at Real Vista Drive, which was the location of a fatal auto-pedestrian crash over the summer.
HERRIMAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Shipwrecks uncovered in the Great Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY– With water levels hovering around their lowest point on record, officials said they are finding more shipwrecks on the Great Salt Lake bed. Devan Chavez, Public Information Officer for the Utah Division of State Parks, said one of the two wrecks they found at the state park was the W.E. Marsh No. 4, a ship that no one saw above water since 1936.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

One person killed in rollover crash in Herriman

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A man has died in an accident on the Mountain View Corridor Friday morning. According to Commander Brent Adamson with the Herriman Police Department there was a single vehicle rollover on Mountain View and Academy Parkway. “We responded out this morning on a single...
HERRIMAN, UT
ksl.com

School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

'Heaven has truly gained an angel': Friends remember BYU student killed in tubing accident

PROVO — An 18-year-old BYU freshman from Oregon has been identified as the victim of a fatal tubing accident at Deer Valley Ski Resort. Anna Ruby Peterson was tubing with friends about 9 p.m. on Dec. 10 when she "collided with chairlift tower at Deer Valley's Silver Strike Express," according to a statement from Deer Valley. She was flown by medical helicopter to the trauma center at University of Utah Hospital where she died due to her injuries, the resort stated.
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

An accused serial predator is back behind bars, but for how long?

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A Utah County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed to the KSL Investigators that Joshua Homer, 26, was arrested Wednesday. The day before his latest arrest, Homer was the subject of a KSL investigation that revealed crimes against women spanning the last decade, but sentences amounting to less than a month in jail.
UTAH COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy