Skier rescued from Neffs Canyon avalanche
According to Unified Police, the skier has been rescued off the mountain and is being transported to the hospital.
Missing Skier Found Dead At Resort
A 37-year-old skier was found dead one day after being reported missing.
A five car crash leaves one dead
Officers are on scene of a fatal crash in West Valley Friday evening.
Off-duty firefighter jumps in to save skier caught in Neffs Canyon avalanche
A 35-year-old man was caught in an avalanche Wednesday, Dec. 15, when he was out skiing. An off-duty Unified Fire Authority firefighter heard his cries for help and jumped in to save him.
ABC 4
One man dead in fatal Herriman rollover
HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 29-year-old man died after his car rolled over in a crash along Mountain View Corridor in Herriman on Friday morning. Herriman Police Department said the crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. Officers responded to a call of a single-vehicle rollover. When first responders arrived on the scene, Herriman PD say they found a man by himself had died in the crash.
Gephardt Daily
Skier missing overnight at Solitude Ski Resort found deceased; victim’s name released
SOLITUDE MOUNTAIN RESORT, Utah, Dec. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Search crews have found the body of a 37-year-old skier who went missing Monday at Solitude Mountain Resort. The victim has been identified as Devon O’Connell, of Cottonwood Heights. “Our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” a...
kjzz.com
Deadly crash near problematic Mountain View Corridor intersection forces detour
HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — Herriman police early Friday morning closed southbound lanes on Mountain View Corridor as authorities responded to a deadly crash. The deadly incident was one of several reported by UDOT at various locations along Mountain View on Friday morning. It appears to have happened near the problematic intersection at Real Vista Drive, which was the location of a fatal auto-pedestrian crash over the summer.
kslnewsradio.com
Police say they are closing in on 6-year cold case that rocked West Valley
WEST VALLEY, Utah — West Valley Police Department says it is closer to solving a 6-year-long cold case. On December 12, 2016, Javier Medina was murdered outside a home on West Bendixon Dr. in West Valley City. According to police, he was helping with a car repair when two...
Semi-truck driver critically injured in load shift accident in Ogden
A semi-truck driver suffered critical injuries after a load shift accident in Ogden on Thursday, Dec. 15, according to Lt. Will Farr with the Ogden Police Department.
Gephardt Daily
Family, friends remember skier who died at Solitude as full of love, adventure
SOLITUDE MOUNTAIN RESORT, Utah, Dec. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Family members and friends are sharing tributes to Devon O’Connell, the skier who lost his life in an accident at Solitude Mountain Resort. O’Connell, 37, was a Cottonwood Heights resident with a wife and daughter. He had gone...
Rescuers, experts warn against riding solo after skier's death at Utah resort
“Number one tip with the snow as deep as it is and as good as it is right now is to ski with a partner,” advised Todd Taylor, a squad leader with Salt Lake County Search and Rescue.
kslnewsradio.com
Shipwrecks uncovered in the Great Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY– With water levels hovering around their lowest point on record, officials said they are finding more shipwrecks on the Great Salt Lake bed. Devan Chavez, Public Information Officer for the Utah Division of State Parks, said one of the two wrecks they found at the state park was the W.E. Marsh No. 4, a ship that no one saw above water since 1936.
kslnewsradio.com
One person killed in rollover crash in Herriman
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A man has died in an accident on the Mountain View Corridor Friday morning. According to Commander Brent Adamson with the Herriman Police Department there was a single vehicle rollover on Mountain View and Academy Parkway. “We responded out this morning on a single...
kjzz.com
Driver impaled by guardrail on US-89 saved by good Samaritans, first responders
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — A female driver was nearly cut in half during a gruesome car crash in Farmington Tuesday morning. Officials said the crash happened on US-89 when the driver slid into a guardrail. The guardrail impaled her car and the lower part of driver’s body. “I...
Man dies after rollover crash in Herriman
A 29-year-old man died in the early hours of Friday morning after a rollover crash on Mountain View Corridor in Herriman.
ksl.com
School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
Driver dies after crash involving 5 cars in West Valley City
One person died after causing a multi-vehicle crash in West Valley City Friday afternoon, according to police.
ksl.com
'Heaven has truly gained an angel': Friends remember BYU student killed in tubing accident
PROVO — An 18-year-old BYU freshman from Oregon has been identified as the victim of a fatal tubing accident at Deer Valley Ski Resort. Anna Ruby Peterson was tubing with friends about 9 p.m. on Dec. 10 when she "collided with chairlift tower at Deer Valley's Silver Strike Express," according to a statement from Deer Valley. She was flown by medical helicopter to the trauma center at University of Utah Hospital where she died due to her injuries, the resort stated.
Man shot in road rage incident on Redwood Road
A man has reportedly been shot in a road rage incident along Redwood Road near 5800 South in Taylorsville, according to Sgt. Jake Hill with the Taylorsville Police Department.
KSLTV
An accused serial predator is back behind bars, but for how long?
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A Utah County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed to the KSL Investigators that Joshua Homer, 26, was arrested Wednesday. The day before his latest arrest, Homer was the subject of a KSL investigation that revealed crimes against women spanning the last decade, but sentences amounting to less than a month in jail.
