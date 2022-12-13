Keller ISD approves 'guardian program' allowing teachers, staff to carry guns on campuses

Read full article on original website
Dallas ISD board of trustees approves academic calendar for 2023-24, 2024-25 school years
Dallas ISD officials finalized the base academic calendars for both the 2023-24 and the 2024-25 school years during a Dec. 15 board of trustees meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Dallas ISD officials finalized the base academic calendars for both the 2023-24 and the 2024-25 school years during a Dec. 15 board of trustees meeting.
McKinney ISD plans for 2023-24 shift in attendance zones ahead of new school opening
McKinney ISD has proposed new attendance zones in anticipation of opening Frazier Elementary School in 2023. (Courtesy McKinney ISD) With the opening of Frazier Elementary School next year, McKinney ISD proposed attendance zone changes for the 2023-24 school year during the board of trustees meeting Dec. 13. Ruth and Harold...
McKinney ISD OKs renovations to Slaughter Elementary School
Staff presents partial probable costs to refresh Slaughter Elementary School at the Dec. 13 meeting. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) McKinney ISD staff are preparing to renovate Slaughter Elementary School in summer 2023. At the Dec. 13 board meeting, trustees approved costs for a part of the project that would refresh Slaughter...
Dallas extends service providing free tampons, other menstrual products
The city of Dallas is expanding services for its Period Access Dallas initiative, which provides tampons and other menstrual products to those in need. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Dallas officials announced plans Dec. 13 to expand the city’s Period Access Dallas initiative. The initiative is a partnership with the city’s...
Lewisville ISD board approves 2023-24 academic calendar
The Lewisville ISD board of trustees approved the district’s 2023-24 academic calendar Dec. 12. (Courtesy Lewisville ISD) The Lewisville ISD board of trustees approved the district’s 2023-24 academic calendar, which includes 177 instructional days. The 2023-24 calendar, which was approved during the Dec. 12 board meeting, will have...
Enrollment changes signal future FISD growth
As Frisco continues to grow, the district works with residential developments to stay up to date on how the district could grow and where. (Community Impact) Next school year, in response to an estimated 1,000 new students, Frisco ISD attendance zones will look different as two new schools open: Wortham Intermediate School and Wilkinson Middle School.
Fort Worth gains seat on Regional Transportation Council
The city of Fort Worth gained a seat on the Regional Transportation Council due to its growth in population and employment. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of Fort Worth will gain a seat on the Regional Transportation Council, pushing the city’s total number of seats to four. The city of Dallas is the only member city with more RTC seats at six.
Argyle ISD board approves transportation, maintenance renovation funds
Argyle ISD board members approved funding for renovations to two existing district buildings through its 2017 bond funding. (Courtesy Argyle ISD) The Argyle ISD board approved nearly $3 million for renovation work at two district locations. The board approved the funding to go toward renovating two district buildings to be...
Plano to alter municipal services for Christmas, New Year’s
The city of Plano will operate on an altered schedule through the holidays. (Courtesy city of Plano) The city of Plano will be operating on altered facility hours through the holidays, according to the city’s website. No yard trimming collection will occur between Christmas and New Year’s Day, trash...
City of Southlake approves nearly $1M to purchase radio, video equipment for public safety
The new equipment will provide upgrades to Southlake's police and fire units. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of Southlake agreed to spend nearly $1 million on various radio equipment for the department of public safety. The council approved a trio of ordinances during a meeting Nov. 1 that will provide...
Ellie Mental Health brings online, in-person therapy to Plano
Ellie Mental Health offers a variety of therapy options for individuals, families or couples. (Courtesy Ellie Mental Health) Ellie Mental Health opened a new office in Plano on Dec. 8, according to a press release from the company. Ellie Mental Health is located at 5700 W. Plano Parkway, Ste. 3600. The Plano location was started by Tom and Linda Hazelton and aims to provide accessible mental health care. The office provides various types of online or in-person therapy for individuals, families or couples. 469-829-7516.
Firehouse Subs planned to open in Coppell
Coppell City Council approved a zone change request to permit a Firehouse Subs at 150 South Denton Tap Road, Ste. 111. (Courtesy Firehouse Subs) A Firehouse Subs is coming to Coppell after multiple attempts from developers. Coppell City Council approved a special-use permit for a Firehouse Subs in the Braewood...
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD seeking community input in search for next superintendent
The superintendent search survey will give the community’s feedback to the Grapevine-Colleyville ISD board of trustees as it searches for the district’s next leader. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) Community members can give their input in the search for Grapevine-Colleyville ISD’s next superintendent. The superintendent search survey will give...
Richardson City Council approves housing development at Waterview Parkway for UT Dallas students
A large housing development that would provide student housing and multifamily use in Richardson was approved for construction during a Dec. 12 City Council meeting. (Courtesy The University of Texas at Dallas) A large housing development that would provide housing for The University of Texas at Dallas students and multifamily...
Plano officials planning ‘additional due diligence’ before implementing short-term rental regulations
Plano City Council opted to table an ordinance that would have required registration and self-inspection for short-term rental properties during its Nov. 14 meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of Plano is taking a step back in its process to regulate short-term rentals in the city. The number of short-term...
Flower Mound Town Council approves employee health insurance renewal
Flower Mound Town Council approved to renew the town's insurance plan during a Dec. 5 meeting. (Courtesy town of Flower Mound) Flower Mound Town Council approved the renewal of the town’s insurance coverage during its Dec. 5 meeting. The council approved a contract with Blue Cross and Blue Shield...
Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission recommends approval for townhome zoning
During a Dec. 13 meeting, the Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend rezoning a patch of land in east Frisco. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) A patch of land at the southeast corner of Ohio Drive and Warren Parkway in Frisco could soon see new townhome development after a zoning request passed the planning and zoning commission Dec. 13.
Following grocer growth: Changes abound in Plano’s grocery store market
In the last year, Kroger, Walmart and Tom Thumb have held grand reopenings for three grocery stores in Plano after renovations. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Plano is seeing a shakeup of its grocery store offerings as new brands open, and grocers adapt to changing shopping habits and work to attract employees in a post-pandemic market. H-E-B’s expansion into Plano and surrounding cities along with an October announcement of a merger between two other major players, Kroger and Albertsons, are just the most recent of changes. Other stores across the city have also undertaken major remodeling projects and upped efforts to recruit workers.
Four ongoing transportation projects in Frisco, plus information about upcoming work on the Dallas North Tollway in 2023
From Panther Creek to Elm Street, find all the latest details on transportation projects in Frisco. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Looking to stay informed about ongoing and upcoming transportation projects in Frisco? Find details on the latest projects and plan travel routes and detours accordingly. Ongoing projects:. 1. Panther Creek Parkway...
Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission approves zoning change in east Frisco
The Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission approved rezoning 36.2 acres of land at the southeast corner of Warren Parkway and Dallas Parkway. City Council members will hold a public hearing and vote on the zoning change at a later date. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) The wheels are in motion to bring...
