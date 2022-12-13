Read full article on original website
Your custom Android home screens really wowed us in 2022!
We run the #aahomescreens event every week on Twitter, and here are our favorites this year. Every week on Twitter, we run an event called AA Home Screens to see the best custom Android home screens from our readers for the week. Using the hashtag #aahomescreens, readers from around the world submit their designs for the chance of being publicly congratulated (and retweeted) to our 1.1 million followers.
Amazon brings Matter to Echo devices, plugs, bulbs, and other devices you own
Amazon has announced that it finished the first wave of its Matter rollout. The rollout brings Matter to 17 different Echo devices, plugs, switches, and bulbs. Amazon will bring Matter support to more devices in 2023. The new smart home interoperability standard, Matter, is gradually finding its way to a...
You told us: You think Samsung can deliver a Snapdragon beater
A small majority think Samsung has what it takes to beat Qualcomm. Some of you aren't convinced, though. It emerged last week that Samsung has apparently formed a chip development team inside its mobile division. This would be a departure from the norm, as the mobile division currently relies on a sister division for its custom smartphone processors.
OnePlus announces the official launch date of the OnePlus 11
The global launch event will be held in New Delhi, India. OnePlus has revealed when it plans on releasing the OnePlus 11. The company’s earbuds and other products will also launch on the same date. The launch event will take place in New Delhi, India in February. We’re slowly...
Matter won't matter for a while, but don't let that crush your smart home dreams
Don't expect an instant smart home revolution. This is a marathon, not a race. This week, Google announced that Matter was rolling out to several of its speakers, smart displays, and routers. The smart home protocol, which has been in the works for several years, aims to unify different platforms like Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings, and more under one roof, ensuring interoperability and easy setup. In short, Matter is the ultimate smart home dream, but the reality may be filled with disappointing limitations… for now.
How to turn Safe Search on or off on Google
Practice Safe Searching when necessary. Safe Search is one of the options Google gives you to hide explicit content. Built into the search engine, Safe Search is a function you can toggle on or off within search settings. Let’s go over how to turn Safe Search on or off on Google.
The hottest and nottest smartphones of 2022 at launch, as voted on by you
The coldest phone of 2022 might not be a surprise. There were plenty of smartphones on offer in 2022, covering a variety of price segments from low-end all the way through to the $1,000+ flagship tier. But what did you think of these handsets at the time of their release?
Facebook Marketplace: Your home for old furniture, DVDs, and a Pixel Tablet
The listing follows a recent tradition of upcoming Pixel products landing on Facebook's storefront first. The Pixel Tablet has apparently surfaced on Facebook Marketplace. The listing also gives us a look at the dock and charger. Google’s tablet is only set to launch next year. Google is gearing up...
Elon asked, you told him: He should step down from Twitter
Almost 58% of respondents to Elon Musk's poll voted for him to step down. Twitter owner Elon Musk published a poll asking people whether he should step down. The final results show that 57.5% of polled users voted ‘yes.’. Twitter CEO Elon Musk posted a poll on the platform...
The Whoop 4.0 convinced me I don't need a screen on my fitness tracker
On-screen stats aren't the end-all-be-all. I will be the first to admit I was dubious about the Whoop 4.0. In short, a fitness tracker without a screen sounds a lot like a glorified bracelet. However, after nearly a month strapped into Whoop’s ecosystem, I humbly admit I’m changing my tune. The Whoop 4.0 hasn’t only convinced me a screen isn’t necessary, it has me questioning if I want to go back at all.
Some lucky US consumers will soon get their hands on Nothing Phone 1
There's no word on a timeline just yet, but it'll presumably take place before the stable release in Q1. Nothing will bring the Phone 1 to some consumers in the US as part of a testing program. This limited release will be part of the Android 13 beta program. Nothing...
Oppo Find N2 hands-on impressions: A sign of things to come
Oppo’s Find N2 is the company’s second commercially available swipe at the foldable phone-tablet form factor. However, like the original Find N, it’s still only available in China (for the time being), and our admittedly brief time spent with the unit so far has been spent overcoming a few obstacles in the handset’s Chinese software. Still, there are plenty of interesting things to talk about with the Find N2 already.
Reader's Choice: Pick the best camera phone of 2022 in our blind shootout
Have your say in picking the best smartphone camera of 2022 by voting in this shootout. We’re spoilt for choice when it comes to taking pictures, but which is truly the best camera phone of 2022? We’re here to enlist your help to find out. We’ve already dug...
How to do a Netflix speed test
Ensure nothing interrupts your streaming. Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services, with excellent originals and a growing assortment of local and foreign content to spend your time in front of the TV, on your phone, or on a computer. Like any digital content app, Netflix requires an active internet connection with relatively fast data speeds unless you’ve downloaded movies and TV shows for offline viewing. If Netflix isn’t loading or is slow and buffering, you might want to test your network connection. Here’s how to do a Netflix speed test.
I used AI to settle the Android vs iPhone debate, here's how it went
That machines will steal our jobs has been a common fear stemming back to the industrial revolution. We’ve long assumed that to be an inevitable truth for repetitive, manual, labor-intensive jobs. However, as writers or creative individuals, we tend to think that our professions sit well protected in a relatively safe domain. So when DALL-E 2 and ChatGPT were released this year, the potential repercussions of AI hit a bit closer to home.
How to log out of Facebook Messenger
Facebook sure doesn't make it easy, though. Facebook Messenger is a popular chat app for keeping in touch with friends and family online. However, many people have searched in vain for a way to log out of Facebook Messenger when they have finished their conversations. Is it actually possible to log out of Messenger? Or does Facebook want you to permanently stay logged in? Let’s see what’s possible in the Facebook app, Messenger app, and the Facebook website itself.
I'm sick of wide field of view cameras, but I'll have to live with it
Sometimes, I just want to take a nice picture of people and things rather than landscapes. I’ll admit that I’m a bit of a serial complainer when it comes to smartphone cameras. I have an issue with iffy portrait faces and whine about minor detail issues, but at least some of the wonderful Android Authority readership share my preference for telephoto over ultrawide cameras. To be honest, I’m a little tired of all my photos offering such a wide field of view.
The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is Android Authority's pick for best wearable of 2022
Samsung's Pro model snatches the top prize, but which other wearables made our top five?. If we were to identify a single trend in the wearables market of 2022, it would be something along the lines of “bigger and better.” Rather than a stream of significant software innovation, many companies turned to their tried and true formulas, then dialed it up. We had Pros, Pluses, and an Ultra, all with beefed-up specs, added durability, and rounded-out feature sets.
LG's Magic Remote is what finally got me to leave Roku behind
I thought I'd be with Roku forever, but the Magic Remote makes it seem like ancient history. This past summer, my partner and I moved across the country from Connecticut to California. We elected not to move our ten-year-old television, figuring this was as good a reason as any to get a fancy new upgrade. After a bunch of research, we landed on the LG C1 — a 65-inch OLED TV with a 4K resolution.
