Ensure nothing interrupts your streaming. Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services, with excellent originals and a growing assortment of local and foreign content to spend your time in front of the TV, on your phone, or on a computer. Like any digital content app, Netflix requires an active internet connection with relatively fast data speeds unless you’ve downloaded movies and TV shows for offline viewing. If Netflix isn’t loading or is slow and buffering, you might want to test your network connection. Here’s how to do a Netflix speed test.

20 HOURS AGO