Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
KPLC TV
18-year-old accused of Sulphur drive-by-shooting
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - An 18-year-old from Sulphur has been arrested after being accused of a drive-by shooting near East Carlton St., according to the Sulphur Police Department. Capt. Jason Gully says officers were dispatched to the area in regard to a weapons complaint around 10:34 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec....
Lake Charles American Press
12/16: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. John Adrien Papion Sr., 40, 2112 5th St. — direct contempt of court; no turn signals; drug possession; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies. Bond: $38,600.
KPLC TV
Sulphur residents grateful no one was hurt in drive-by shooting
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Though there was damage, a resident is grateful no one was hurt in a drive-by shooting in Sulphur Wednesday. It’s unnerving to hear shots fired near your home, but it happened on East Carlton Street. Some of those shots hit a visitor’s car parked...
Louisiana State Police investigate two separate fatal crashes 45 minutes apart
The Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop D is investigating two fatal accidents in Allen Parish that happened 45 minutes apart on Dec. 16.
Search of home leads to arrest of Welsh man
A Welsh man has been arrested after authorities found several drugs in his home, according to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office (JDPSO).
KPLC TV
Man sentenced to 20 years in connection with body found in woods in 2017
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Boyd “Lurch” Hagood of Baytown, Texas, pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday for his involvement in the killing of Dustin Hammons in August 2017. Dustin Hammons, 22, of Houston, was found dead in the woods near Starks. At the time, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony...
KFDM-TV
Woman faces second murder indictment
PORT ARTHUR — The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted Lace Christian, 25, for murder in the August 10, 2021 shooting death of Lonnie Scott, 54. Scott was shot twice in the head at medium range in his home on 17th Street in Port Arthur. Christian had already been...
KFDM-TV
Man arrested on charges of shooting girlfriend
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police have arrested a man on charges of shooting his girlfriend. Police say the 18-year-old woman was shot Tuesday night and suffered several gunshot wounds. She's in critical condition following surgery at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas. Officers were able to locate a...
KPLC TV
Teenage pedestrian dies after being hit by off-duty police officer last month
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - A teenager has died after being struck while crossing Westwood Road last month. Aiden Shotwell, a freshman at Westlake High School, was 14 years old. An off-duty Westlake police officer hit Aiden on Nov. 12. Aiden was attempting to cross Westwood Road (La. 378), just south of Phillips Road.
KPLC TV
‘We will protect Christmas at all costs’: DeRidder police catch the Grinch green-handed
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - Oh, the Who-manity! If there’s anything we hate, hate, hate, double hate, loathe entirely, it’s someone trying to steal Christmas cheer. The DeRidder Police Department stopped such a suspect Friday morning. The make-believe drama started when the Grinch was allegedly seen terrorizing children and...
KPLC TV
Arrest made in TikTok threat against South Beauregard High
Longville, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office says the suspected creator of a TikTok account that posted a threat against South Beauregard High School has been arrested. The sheriff’s office learned of the threat early Monday morning. The online comment threatened to commit violent acts against the...
KPLC TV
‘She was always happy’: Family of Draya Guillory remember her as investigation continues
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A little girl lost her life to gun violence. Another arrest was made this week in connection to the tragic accident, but one daunting question remains: why did this happen?. “Draya was a beautiful smart girl,” her aunt, Kaitlyn Oceguera said. “She was always happy....
KPLC TV
2 killed in separate Allen Parish crashes 45 minutes apart, including truck driver hit when poles came loose from trailer
Allen Parish, La. (KPLC) - Two Southwest Louisiana residents were killed in separate crashes in Allen Parish Friday afternoon. Around 1:15 p.m., an 80-year-old man was killed when his truck ran off the road on LA Hwy 10 just west of Callahan Road, said Derek Senegal of Louisiana State Police Troop D.
Crowley Police Searching for Suspect After Hardware Store Theft
CROWLEY, La. (KPEL News) - Crowley Police and Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers are seeking the public's help after a hardware store theft. The suspect, who has yet to be identified, was caught on a surveillance camera at Stime Home Improvement in Crowley, having robbed the store twice. According to Crime...
KFDM-TV
DEVELOPING: Beaumont police investigating shooting in parking lot outside Little Woodrow's
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in the parking lot outside of Little Woodrow's in the 6200 block of Phelan near Dowlen. Police dispatch tells KFDM/Fox 4 the shooting was reported shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Ofc. Haley Morrow tells KFDM/Fox 4 that...
KPLC TV
Calcasieu deputies crackdown on drunk driving for holidays
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” that’s the message from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office this holiday season. Beginning on Dec. 16, the sheriff’s office will be participating in a national crackdown on drunk driving. That campaign, which runs through Jan. 1, is funded with a grant by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.
Inmate receives life-threatening injuries during fight at Beaumont prison
BEAUMONT, Texas — An inmate was seriously injured during a fight at a Beaumont prison. It happened Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Two inmates were seen fighting at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Beaumont Medium around 7:40 a.m., according to a Bureau of Prisons release. One of the inmates sustained...
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Police Jury donates $1.5M to Port Wonder Project
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles has announced that the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has made a $1.5 million contribution to the Port Wonder Project and lakefront infrastructure development. “Whether it is an infrastructure or quality of life project, it is critical that local agencies be...
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana to Conduct a DWI Checkpoint and Increase Patrols During ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Campaign
Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On December 14, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office stated that, using grant assistance from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, it will participate in the national crackdown on drunk driving.
KPLC TV
1 dead in fatal crash involving 18-wheeler
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - A man is dead after his vehicle was struck by an 18-wheeler on Highway 165 in Kinder, according to the Oberlin Police Department. Erin J. Tabor, 52, was driving southbound on Highway 165 around 4:30 p.m., Oberlin Police Chief Grady Haynes said. Tabor turned left on...
