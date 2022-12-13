ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

18-year-old accused of Sulphur drive-by-shooting

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - An 18-year-old from Sulphur has been arrested after being accused of a drive-by shooting near East Carlton St., according to the Sulphur Police Department. Capt. Jason Gully says officers were dispatched to the area in regard to a weapons complaint around 10:34 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec....
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

12/16: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. John Adrien Papion Sr., 40, 2112 5th St. — direct contempt of court; no turn signals; drug possession; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies. Bond: $38,600.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Sulphur residents grateful no one was hurt in drive-by shooting

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Though there was damage, a resident is grateful no one was hurt in a drive-by shooting in Sulphur Wednesday. It’s unnerving to hear shots fired near your home, but it happened on East Carlton Street. Some of those shots hit a visitor’s car parked...
SULPHUR, LA
KFDM-TV

Woman faces second murder indictment

PORT ARTHUR — The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted Lace Christian, 25, for murder in the August 10, 2021 shooting death of Lonnie Scott, 54. Scott was shot twice in the head at medium range in his home on 17th Street in Port Arthur. Christian had already been...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

Man arrested on charges of shooting girlfriend

PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police have arrested a man on charges of shooting his girlfriend. Police say the 18-year-old woman was shot Tuesday night and suffered several gunshot wounds. She's in critical condition following surgery at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas. Officers were able to locate a...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KPLC TV

Arrest made in TikTok threat against South Beauregard High

Longville, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office says the suspected creator of a TikTok account that posted a threat against South Beauregard High School has been arrested. The sheriff’s office learned of the threat early Monday morning. The online comment threatened to commit violent acts against the...
LONGVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu deputies crackdown on drunk driving for holidays

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” that’s the message from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office this holiday season. Beginning on Dec. 16, the sheriff’s office will be participating in a national crackdown on drunk driving. That campaign, which runs through Jan. 1, is funded with a grant by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu Police Jury donates $1.5M to Port Wonder Project

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles has announced that the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has made a $1.5 million contribution to the Port Wonder Project and lakefront infrastructure development. “Whether it is an infrastructure or quality of life project, it is critical that local agencies be...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana to Conduct a DWI Checkpoint and Increase Patrols During ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Campaign

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana to Conduct a DWI Checkpoint and Increase Patrols During ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Campaign. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On December 14, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office stated that, using grant assistance from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, it will participate in the national crackdown on drunk driving.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

1 dead in fatal crash involving 18-wheeler

Kinder, LA (KPLC) - A man is dead after his vehicle was struck by an 18-wheeler on Highway 165 in Kinder, according to the Oberlin Police Department. Erin J. Tabor, 52, was driving southbound on Highway 165 around 4:30 p.m., Oberlin Police Chief Grady Haynes said. Tabor turned left on...
OBERLIN, LA

