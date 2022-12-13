Read full article on original website
Gonzaga vs. Alabama: Prediction, pick, spread, basketball game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
No. 4 Alabama and No. 15 Gonzaga have played two of the toughest nonconference schedules in college basketball so far this season. Saturday, the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs will face each other in the C.M. Newton Classic on CBS in one last showcase game before conference play starts for both teams after Christmas.
slipperstillfits.com
#15 Gonzaga vs #4 Alabama Preview
Last season’s Battle in Seattle left a sour taste in Gonzaga’s mouth. This Battle in Birmingham matchup is all about revenge and moving up the NCAA Tournament seeding ladder. A #2 seed could be in play with a win for the Zags. Here is what Alabama’s head coach...
You have the chance to win a signed basketball from two Zags basketball players
SPOKANE, Wash. — Do you want a chance to score a great Christmas gift this year? You have a chance to win a signed basketball from Gonzaga men’s basketball players Drew Timme and Anton Watson. To give yourself a chance to win, all you have to do is donate a $20 bill to Salvation Army’s Red Kettle. Everyone who donates...
KHQ Right Now
Prep roundup: Jarom Liljenquist paces Mt. Spokane wrestling over Lewis and Clark; U-Hi, Mead pick up second league wins
Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. Mt. Spokane 66, Lewis and Clark 18: Jarom Liljenquist (195), Daren Airey (220) and Hunter Osso (170) were among eight with pins and the visiting Wildcats (2-0) beat the Tigers (0-2). LC’s Logan Jacobson (152) and Quinnton Flores (285) won by pin.
This Is Washington State's Best Steakhouse
Looking for your next favorite steakhouse? Mashed found the best one in every state.
This Is The Coldest City In Washington
Grab your coats! Stacker found the coldest city in every state.
spokanepublicradio.org
Big changes could be coming to Northwest weather this weekend
Much colder-than-normal temperatures and heavy snow may be headed to the Inland Northwest late this weekend and into next week…or maybe not. Weather forecasters in the Inland Northwest are looking for more certainty in a forecast that promises big change. Andy Brown from the National Weather Service said in...
inlander.com
The far right is winning in North Idaho and stoking havoc at the local community college, with a little help from an alt-right filmmaker
Across three chaotic North Idaho College board meetings last week, Todd Banducci — the controversial college trustee — proclaimed that a new age was upon us. With November's election having delivered one more trustee in his hard-rightwing camp, it was time for a reckoning. "There's a new board......
inlander.com
Ozzie vs. the Media: Knezovich was both a reporter's best source and most irritating critic
With 16 years' worth of tape, by now reporters are used to Spokane Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich’s tics: His ya-gotta-be-shitting-me smirk. His more-in-sorrow-than-in-anger head shake. His now-listen-here finger jabbing across the conference room table. And his lengthy PowerPoint-accompanied speeches dedicated — in whole or in part — to slamming media coverage.
"It’s us speaking as one voice": North Idaho College employees vote no confidence in board
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College faculty and staff issued resolutions of no confidence in the board of trustees this week, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Separate resolutions passed by both the Faculty Assembly and the Staff Assembly contend the board is failing...
inlander.com
'Tis the season to shop for only the finest of cannabis strains around
The holidays are a time to spend with people you care about, people for whom you want only the best. Whether they're on your gift list or attending your holiday party, the cannabis consumers you'll be around this season deserve better than just any old strain. With the help of budtenders, industry insiders, consumers and yours truly, we've put together a list of four hot strains to try this holiday season, and where to find them locally.
idahoednews.org
UPDATED: Little calls NIC mess ‘unfortunate,’ but says state has limited oversight role
The ongoing dysfunction at North Idaho College is “unfortunate,” a spokeswoman for Gov. Brad Little said Wednesday. But Little said he has limited say in the college’s operations — and decisions made by trustees elected in Kootenai County. “It is unfortunate to see the college experiencing...
KXLY
Morning light snow with afternoon flurries possible – Mark
We’re tracking some light snow this morning with about an inch expected. It’ll be cloudy and cold with overnight fog again. We will continue to get colder over the weekend, but not as cold as expected. There’s a chance of snow again on Sunday. Plan your day.
koze.com
“Dynamic” Frigid Weather System to Hit the Northwest (Listen/Watch)
LEWISTON, ID – The National Weather Service in Spokane says the potential for snow and extreme cold temperatures is looking more and more probable over the next several days. Andy Brown, Warning Coordination Meteorologist, says the next weather system coming down from the north this weekend is “dynamic” and there is a high probability of temperatures which are much below average.
FOX 28 Spokane
Green Bluff community mourns the loss of Gordon Beck owner of Harvest House
GREEN BLUFF, WASH- The Green Bluff community has lost a staple, in early December, Gordon Beck passed away. Beck was the owner and founder of Becks Harvest House. “It’s a pretty cool feeling to know that so many people in Spokane have come up here and had fun,” Todd Beck the son and current owner-operator of Becks Harvest House said.
inlander.com
Bottle Bay Brewing is the first brewery to stake a claim high on Spokane's South Hill
The Plastino brothers – Nick and Marco – have deep roots on Lake Pend Oreille's Bottle Bay, and it only made sense to pay homage to their ancestry when they decided to start a brewery. "We've been going up there forever," says Marco, of the Bottle Bay property originally owned by his great great-grandfather, almost a century ago. "Spokane is so embedded with this lake culture," he adds. "There's like, what, 300 something lakes within a hundred-mile radius of Spokane? And so a lot of people have their own lake that they go to. We have our spot, Bottle Bay, so kind of the whole idea is, where's your bay?"
Panhandle Health District reports first flu-related deaths
COEUR D'ALENE JUNCTION, Idaho — The Panhandle Health District on Thursday reported its first influenza-related deaths of the flu season. Three Kootenai County residents and one Bonner County resident, all over the age of 80, died of the respiratory illness, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Fourth annual BrrrZAAR returns to Spokane on Saturday
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s largest, all-local market is coming back to the Lilac City on Saturday. The fourth-annual BrrrZAAR will be on all three floors of River Park Square in downtown Spokane on December 17. If you still need to get a Christmas gift for a special person, around 70 different vendors will be selling their art for purchase. Most...
inlander.com
Local GOP swings back to the right. Plus, Spokane voters lose at the state Supreme Court, and Camp Hope will stand through Christmas
When unsuccessful candidate for Spokane County Board of Commissioners Paul "Brian" Noble was elected as the new chair of the Spokane County Republican Party on Saturday — in a meeting held at the Spokane Valley church where Noble works as a pastor — former state Rep. Matt Shea leapt to his feet in a standing ovation. Consider it a sign of changing times. Over the years, the control of the local GOP has seesawed back and forth between a more hardcore wing who have defended the controversial and far-right Shea, and a more moderate wing who has sided with Shea's critics, like outgoing Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich. When a slate of new precinct committee officers were elected in November, that balance of power shifted rightward once again: Local moderates saw their preferred candidates get blown out of the water for each leadership slot. Still, the speeches Noble gave on Saturday weren't exactly radical. While he called for "standing against the threats of woke-ism," he also called for the GOP to be compassionate to the vulnerable and care just as much for the "elderly and disabled among us" as the party does for the unborn. (DANIEL WALTERS)
Winter weather impacts elementary school attendance
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been exceptionally cold and snowy so far this season, and we’re still a few days out from the first official day of winter. That weather has impacted everything, and the attendance of young kids at school isn’t exempt. The best place for kids is in the classroom, but sometimes, life gets in the way. The snowfall...
