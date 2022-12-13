Voters in one of Southern California's largest counties have delivered a pointed if largely symbolic message about growing frustration in the nation's most populous state: Officials will soon begin studying whether to break free and form a new state. An advisory ballot proposal narrowly approved in San Bernardino County — home to 2.2 million people — will trigger research that will evaluate the radical step, the latest sign of unease with the state's political direction. Attempting to establish the first new state since Hawaii in 1959 is a longshot proposition for the county east of Los Angeles. It would require approval by the California Legislature and Congress, which appears unlikely.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO