In budget meeting, Gov. Kim Reynolds hears interest groups’ priorities
Iowa-based interest groups made their pitches for state budget priorities in Gov. Kim Reynolds’ budget proposal in a hearing on Thursday. Groups speaking at the hearing were generally aligned with Reynolds’ budget priorities and applauded tax cuts and budget choices in past years, and they made their case for several other measures in the coming budget year.
State of Iowa finances to dip slightly next year, panel projects
DES MOINES — State revenue is projected to fall slightly — although not by as much as previously feared — during the current state budget year, according to a state panel. And revenue will increase only marginally — by just 0.1% — in the next state budget...
County studies whether to secede from California
Voters in one of Southern California's largest counties have delivered a pointed if largely symbolic message about growing frustration in the nation's most populous state: Officials will soon begin studying whether to break free and form a new state. An advisory ballot proposal narrowly approved in San Bernardino County — home to 2.2 million people — will trigger research that will evaluate the radical step, the latest sign of unease with the state's political direction. Attempting to establish the first new state since Hawaii in 1959 is a longshot proposition for the county east of Los Angeles. It would require approval by the California Legislature and Congress, which appears unlikely.
Iowa state revenue projected to fall, by $200 million, in coming budget year
DES MOINES — State revenue is projected to fall slightly in the coming state budget year, according to the latest projections from a panel published Wednesday. Total state revenue is estimated to be just more than $9.6 billion in fiscal 2024 — the budget year that starts July 1 — which is down from the $9.8 billion recorded in the current budget year, according to the panel. That’s a dip of 1.9 percent.
Iowa Medicaid insurer agrees to $44M settlement in fraud case
The nation’s largest Medicaid insurer will pay $44.4 million as part of a settlement to resolve claims the company fraudulently overbilled Iowa’s privatized Medicaid program for pharmacy benefits and services. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller announced the settlement Thursday with St. Louis-based Centene Corp., one of three for-profit...
CORRECTION
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. A story on page A1 in Thursday’s Journal contained incorrect information about the state’s budget due to a reporter error. Iowa’s state revenue is projected to dip slightly this budget year, and then increase marginally the following budget year, according to the state Revenue Estimating Conference. A previous article mistakenly reported projections for the wrong fiscal years. The corrected story is running in today’s Journal on page A2.
'Immense sense of pride': Iowa farm owned by Black family for 158 years
A 1944 article in the Iowa Farm Register reported Todd Western Sr. was a well-respected Black farmer in Mahaska County, where his grandparents first purchased land in 1864. One photo shows Betty Lou Western, age 8, pausing while milking a cow to listen to her father, wearing bib overalls and holding a milking pail. In another, Grace Western and her other children, Charlene, 5, Joyce, 3, and Todd Jr., 1, pose with freshly-canned fruit.
USD offers in-state tuition to Illinois and Wisconsin
VERMILLION, South Dakota -- New and transfer students from Illinois and Wisconsin now qualify for in-state tuition rates at the University of South Dakota. The two states join Colorado, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming in the South Dakota Advantage program. This change will start summer of 2023. The...
Interim leader named permanent Nebraska State Fair executive director
In her first full-time job with the Nebraska State Fair, Jaime Parr was the receptionist and accounts payable clerk. Now she's in charge of the entire fair. On Friday, the State Fair Board unanimously voted to make Parr the fair's executive director. She had been deputy executive director since December of 2020, and has twice served as interim executive director.
Basin Electric to buy power from South Dakota wind farm
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bismarck-based Basic Electric Power Cooperative has reached a 25-year deal to buy power from a new South Dakota wind project being developed by a Houston company. The 200 megawatts of power Basin will purchase from ENGIE North America’s North Bend Wind project will help meet...
Who are they? South Dakota and Nebraska children reported missing as of December 16
These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). (41) updates to this series since 5 hrs ago.
Trucker arrested after Nebraska trooper hurt in hit-and-run
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A North Dakota trucker has been arrested after reportedly hitting and injuring a Nebraska state trooper on Interstate 80 during a traffic stop, then leading other troopers on a chase that ended in an hourlong standoff, the Nebraska State Patrol reported. The patrol said...
How free and reduced lunch would have altered Iowa prep football classification in the previous cycle
It's a ton of numbers crunching, and fortunately, somebody else crunched them for us. The Gazette received a spreadsheet, created by the Iowa High School Athletic Association, on how free and reduced lunch would have impacted football classification on the most recent cycle (the 2021 and 2022 seasons). The IHSAA...
North Dakota man in custody after hours-long pursuit of semi across Nebraska, authorities say
A 56-year-old North Dakota man was arrested on Interstate 80 in Nebraska following an alleged hit-and-run, pursuit and standoff that spanned nearly three hours and at least five counties, according to the State Patrol. The series of events began at around 5:10 p.m. Thursday, when the State Patrol was alerted...
Watch Now: Ice storm shuts down Pennsylvania interstate, and more of today's top videos
Officials in Pennsylvania shut down Interstate 76 due to an ice storm, the United States-Mexico border is seeing a surge of migrants as a pandemic policy is ending, and more of today's top videos. (8) updates to this series since 5 hrs ago.
Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland
According to IMDB, Jamie Kennedy has done many, many things over the years. But the comedian will always be B-RAD, the world's whitest rapper in the cult movie classic "Malibu's Most Wanted." Kennedy will be doing his stand-up act at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St. at 8 p.m. Friday. To which we say "Go B-RAD!!"
