Final suspect in shooting of Sioux City family home receives 6-year sentence
The final suspect in the shooting of a home with a family of seven inside has been sentenced to federal prison.
Trial date set for suspect in multiple Siouxland robberies
The alleged robberies have resulted in three counts of first-degree robbery as well as multiple assault charges and multiple charges of control of a firearm by a felon.
Nebraska State Patrol make another arrest in Laurel quadruple homicide case
The Nebraska State Patrol has made another arrest in connection with the quadruple murder that happened in Laurel on August 4.
Sioux City Journal
27-year-old gets life in prison for Lake Park, Iowa murder
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A Sioux City woman who strangled a woman to death inside her Lake Park, Iowa, home was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole. District Judge Shayne Mayer handed down the mandatory sentence to Allison Decker, whom Mayer found guilty in June of first-degree murder, third-degree theft and conspiracy to commit third-degree theft for the Dec. 21, 2020, death of 25-year-old Angel Bastman.
Morningside stabbing suspect subject of second 911 call at Lakeport Commons, police say
Sioux City Police confirmed that the man who was accused of stabbing someone at a business in Morningside was seen inside a woman’s vehicle after the stabbing occurred.
News Channel Nebraska
Two Omaha men stopped for speeding in stolen car near Stanton, arrested on multiple charges
STANTON, Neb. -- Two Omaha men were stopped for speeding Tuesday evening, and were arrested on multiple charges in northeast Nebraska. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said around 6:10 p.m. they stopped a speeding car that was going 92 mph in a 70 mph zone, heading west on Highway 275 near Stanton.
Retired K9 passes; Sioux City PD pays tribute
The Sioux City Police Department is paying respects to their K9 comrade who served the community for eight years.
nwestiowa.com
Man sentenced for meth, gun as a felon
ROCK RAPIDS—A 33-year-old Inwood man facing several charges following a probation check in September has pleaded guilty to two of the charges and been sentenced to more than five years incarceration. The case against Tyler Joe Den Besten stemmed from a probation search of his residence at 322 E....
kiwaradio.com
Two Injured In Sheldon Collision
Sheldon, Iowa– A Henrico, Virginia man and an Ashton woman were taken to the hospital after an accident in Sheldon on Wednesday evening, December 14, 2022. The Sheldon Police Department reports that at about 5:00 p.m., 47-year-old Adam Kuyuku of Henrico, Virginia was driving a 2001 GMC Sierra pickup southbound on 2nd Avenue (Old Highway 60), near Northwestern Bank. They tell us that 51-year-old Kerri Scholten of Ashton was northbound on 2nd in a 2011 GMC Sierra pickup.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man burglarizes garage after ‘check well-being’ call
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man faces multiple charges out of Minnehaha and Lincoln County after burglarizing a garage and violating traffic and arrest laws on Saturday. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said officers received a “check well-being” call when the person in question...
Sioux City mobile home complete loss after fire, officials say
Fire crews extinguished a fire Friday afternoon at a Sioux City mobile home.
How local resources help the homeless in Siouxland
As temperatures are expected to fall below 0°F later this week, this harsh weather is tough for everyone, but especially those without a home.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Five Injured in Crash Near Alton
Alton, IA (KICD)– Five people were taken to the hospital following a crash near Alton on Monday. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene on Highway 10 three miles east of town just before six o’clock that evening where it was learned 25-year-old Crisian Maldonado-Mejia of Jefferson lost control of eastbound pickup and collided with a westbound SUV driven by 61-year-old Dean Bunkers of Granville.
nwestiowa.com
Couple injured in rollover by Larchwood
LARCHWOOD—A Rock Valley couple received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 8:25 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, on Highway 9 near Birch Avenue about two miles west of Larchwood. Eighty-four-year-old Marjorie Anne Bergsma of Rock Valley was driving west when her 2014 Chrysler Town & County van hit a...
kiwaradio.com
Five Taken To Hospital After Accident Near Alton
Alton, Iowa — Five people were taken to the hospital after an accident on Highway 10 near Alton on Monday, December 12th. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that just before 6:00 p.m., 25-year-old Cristian Maldonado-Mejia of Jefferson, Iowa was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Highway 10, three miles east of Alton. They tell us that 61-year-old Dean Bunkers of Granville was driving a 2018 Jeep Wrangler westbound on Highway 10. Authorities tell us Maldonado-Mejia lost control of his vehicle and struck the Bunkers vehicle.
siouxlandnews.com
Pierce Street businesses stepping in to help Ida Apartment residents after fire
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Nearly a week after a large fire destroyed an apartment building in downtown Sioux City and left dozens homeless, local businesses are stepping up to help them in time for Christmas. Pierce Street Laundry, Pierce Street Coffee Works and several other local businesses are collecting...
siouxlandnews.com
Snow emergency declared for South Sioux City
A snow emergency was declared for South Sioux City as strong wind with 40 - 50 mph gusts is blowing snow around Siouxland. Updated details are available at siouxlandnews.com. Today will be much colder with highs in Iowa being felt before sunrise. We will be rising into the mid and upper 20s for afternoon hours.
Radio Iowa
Bird flu outbreak in northwest Iowa puzzles industry
Iowa Turkey Federation executive director, Gretta Irwin, says the industry isn’t sure why there’s been a cluster of bird flu cases recently confirmed in several northwest Iowa turkey flocks. Iowa’s turkey farmers really work diligently to protect their turkey flocks from wild birds. So the cases these last...
kicdam.com
Slippery Roads Blamed For Single Vehicle Crash in O’Brien County
Hartley, IA (KICD)– Slippery roads are being blamed for a crash that severely damaged a vehicle in O’Brien County Wednesday evening. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3800 miles of Vine Avenue, about six and a half miles south of Hartley, just after 9:00 where the northbound vehicle was found to have entered the ditch and turned onto the driver’s side.
Chronic wasting disease detected in deer along Missouri River in Union Co., SD
South Dakota wildlife officials have detected chronic wasting disease (CWD) out of Union County.
