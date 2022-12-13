ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Best Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’ In Michigan

By Taylor Linzinmeir
WKQI Channel 955
WKQI Channel 955
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h5Gj3_0jhR623g00
Photo: Getty Images

If Guy Fieri and his spiky hair walk into a restaurant, you know it's about to be good. As the host of Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives , Fieri has visited more than 1,250 restaurants over the show's 40 seasons —So it's safe to say he knows a thing or two about delicious food.

Mashed recently took the trouble to compile a list of 50 of Fieri's Triple-D favorites , one for every state. So, without further ado, the best Michigan restaurant featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives is: Union Woodshop in Clarkston. Here's what Mashed had to say about it:

"Something you learn watching Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives is that great barbecue can be found in the most unlikely places. This is true in Michigan, where Union Woodshop, about an hour outside Detroit, is now wowing more than just the locals. Guy Fieri was introduced to this place by none other than Kid Rock , and the local brought the chain national attention. Be sure to try out "The Porker," which is piled high with a freshly ground pork patty, house-made Michigan maple bacon, a house-made hot link, pickled chilis, Woodshop cold smoked cheddar cheese, and something called South Carolina mayo. And if you have any room left after devouring that monstrosity , go for the mind-blowing Maple Bourbon Sundae, which features a Jim Beam sauce poured over house-made liquid nitrogen ice cream."

Comments / 7

Related
98.7 WFGR

Watch This Michigan News Anchor Gets A Surprise Proposal On Live TV

I remember when I proposed to my wife Lindsey eight years ago. I was so freaking nervous as I walked with her along the Lake Michigan shoreline at sunset. I held her by my side and told her how much I loved her, and after a few minutes that felt like an eternity, I finally mustered up the courage and got down on one knee, and asked her to spend the rest of her life with me.
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

Christmas is Ruined for Mid Michigan in 2022

Christmas can only be ruined if you let it. I'm the type of person that can usually figure out what my wife gets me for Christmas. This drives her insane. I'm not trying to ruin her fun, I'm just smart. My wife doesn't let it her ruin her Christmas. As...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan movie theaters struggle 🍿

Good morning! It's finally Friday. Perhaps you have some fun holiday events on the calendar for this weekend. Movie theaters across metro Detroit are hoping your plans include a trip to the silver screen (extra popcorn butter, please). 🍿 Theaters have been under increasing financial pressure since the pandemic sped up our usage...
DETROIT, MI
Travel Maven

This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Ohio

There is nothing better than a baked from-scratch pastry, cookie, or slice of cake. And that is where bakeries come in. Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
OHIO STATE
99.1 WFMK

A Michigan City Ranks as One of the Best College Towns in America

High school students have a big decision when it comes to thinking of which college they might attend. Students need to decide what they might like to study and which school offers a great course in that field. However, those aren't the only components that factor into the decision. Where the school is located, how much it costs, what kind of city life that particular college town provides, and more also go into this important decision-making. That's where WalletHub has decided to step in and help out.
ANN ARBOR, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan’s Chances for a White Christmas Are Changing

Everybody love discussing the possibility of getting a white Christmas, but what actually is a white Christmas? According to the National Weather Service, the actual definition for a white Christmas is one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Dec. 25. While a white Christmas in Michigan seemed...
MICHIGAN STATE
Greyson F

Texas Based Taco Restaurant Opens New Location in Town

A new taco restaurant is now openPhoto byJarett Lopex/UnsplashonUnsplash. There’s no denying that metro Phoenix is crazy for tacos. The nearest taco joint, stand, stall, truck, or restaurant is probably within a few minute's drive (if not walk), and even then, you probably have a half-dozen favorite spots, based on where in the city you are and what kind of taco you’re hungry for. Because of the sheer popularity of tacos and other kinds of Mexican food in the Valley, taco restaurants from other states bring their own variations of the taco. One would think the market would become oversaturated with these kinds of restaurants, but nothing has stopped the explosion of these locations from opening. And now, a taco chain out of Texas has officially opened a third location.
PHOENIX, AZ
1051thebounce.com

Michigan TV News Anchor Gets Proposal of a Lifetime

Guys, here’s a pro tip: If you want to propose to your significant other, put some thought into it. Make it romantic. Take some tips from this cute news story about a news anchor getting proposed to on the air. WLNS 6 News this Morning anchor Kiyerra Lake got...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan: Here’s Where to Expect a White Christmas

Everybody talks about getting a white Christmas, but what actually is a white Christmas? According to the National Weather Service, the actual definition for a white Christmas is one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Dec. 25. While a white Christmas in Michigan seemed impossible a few...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

3 Michigan Towns Named ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie-Worthy’

I admit that I’m always a sucker for a good Hallmark, or Hallmark-like, Christmas movie. My friends all make fun of me for how many of these movies I watch around the holidays, and even though the plots are usually very similar, I always want to watch until the very end.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

In an unprecedented year for vacation real estate, these were the top 10 Lake Michigan home sales

The real estate market in Michigan’s vacation counties was white-hot this year, with homes selling for as much as $100,000 over asking price. Nowhere was that truer than on Lake Michigan, where wealthy buyers — often from outside of Michigan — fought for limited inventory near the state’s most coveted natural resource. The lakefront market represented an amplified version of the housing crunch throughout Michigan, where multiple bidders and all-cash offers were temporarily the norm.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th

A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WKQI Channel 955

WKQI Channel 955

Detroit, MI
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit #1 Hit Music Station

 https://channel955.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy