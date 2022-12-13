Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
Related
Officials: NC deputy killed in hit-and-run crash
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while investigating a robbery early Friday morning, officials said. Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a robbery at a Fayetteville business when the crash occurred, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. As deputies returned from a canine track, one was hit by a vehicle as he was walking, officials said. The driver of the vehicle left the scene, but was found nearby.
Woman charged with kidnappings in Durham, Orange counties has lengthy criminal record
DURHAM, N.C. — On Tuesday night, Alicia Moles was arrested by the Orange County Sheriff's Office for crimes in Hillsborough and Chapel Hill. A deeper look shows Moles has a lengthy criminal history in addition to the charges she faces now. Orange County Sheriff's deputies took Alicia Moles into...
Enloe leaders identify person who made anti-Semitic remarks over school intercom system, send apology to families
RALEIGH, N.C. — Leaders with Enloe Magnet High School and the Wake County Public School System say they have identified the person responsible for making anti-Semitic remarks over the school’s intercom system, but have not said whether that person was a student, school staffer or someone from the outside.
Fayetteville man taken into custody after nearly six-hour standoff
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department said Friday that a man has been arrested after a standoff with officers. Police said Friday the Violent Crime Apprehension Team received information on the location of a wanted suspect at a residence along the 2000 block of Caramel Drive. The subject,...
$10K reward offered for arrest of person involved in death of Home Depot employee in Hillsborough
The Hillsborough Police Department is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who comes forward with information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible in the death of a Home Depot employee. Hillsborough police said employee Gary Rasor died after another man assaulted him on Oct. 18 at...
'It's not right': Family of Durham murder victim emotional as judge considers reduced sentence in 2002 homicide
DURHAM, N.C. — A local family says their daughter’s convicted killer shouldn’t be released from prison. Anthony Patterson is serving a life sentence without parole for the abduction and murder of Tia Carroway in 2002. Carroway’s parents, Rodney and Frances Perkins, appeared in court Wednesday to see...
Granville County teacher charged with 12 counts of indecent liberties with a student
A former Granville County teacher is facing several felony charges for inappropriate activities involving a student, according to the Granville County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Mitteer, 37 of Butner, is charged with 12 counts of indecent liberties with a student. Mitteer received a $100,000 bond on Monday. The Granville County...
Cumberland County deputy hit, killed by suspected drunk driver while investigating robbery
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Cumberland County deputy was killed Friday morning when an alleged drunk driver hit him while he was responding to a robbery at a Circle K in Fayetteville. The deputy was identified as Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. He was 24 years old. He started his career...
Sheriff: Nash Co. mother nearly set 4-year-old son on fire before sibling intervened
NASHVILLE, N.C. — A mother's four-year-old son was nearly lit on fire during a mental health crisis at a home in Nash County on Tuesday. Investigators determined Latisha McDonald was "having a severe mental health crisis that warranted immediate medical and mental intervention." It was found that McDonald had poured lighter fluid on her son’s bed and attempted to light the bed and child on fire around 6:30 a.m. on Mike Lane in Nashville.
Police search for driver weeks after girl hit, offer $5,000 reward for information
RALEIGH, N.C. — Weeks after a girl was killed while crossing Hillsborough Street in Raleigh, police are still trying to find the driver responsible. On Friday afternoon, they announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. On Nov. 25 around 7:30 p.m., Samantha Briggs, 12, was attempting...
'My heart sank': Raleigh mom gets swindled out of $280 buying gift for son online
RALEIGH, N.C. — With inflation driving up the price of gifts many shoppers are turning to resale sites like Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp or Craigslist, but buyer beware. A Raleigh mom was swindled out of $280 while trying to buy a gaming gift for her son. Natalie Lee wishes she...
Franklin County Sheriff's Office ramping up patrols by Franklinton High School after rise in car crashes
FRANKLINTON, N.C. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says an increase in crashes on the road in front of Franklinton High School is putting the community at risk. The sheriff’s office is taking new speed enforcement action in an attempt to keep parents and students safe. A...
Father of 12-year-old killed in hit-and-run desperate for closure; Police offer $5,000 reward for information
RALEIGH, N.C. — Weeks after a girl was killed while crossing Hillsborough Street in Raleigh, police are still trying to find the driver responsible. On Friday afternoon, they announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. On Nov. 25 around 7:30 p.m., 12-year-old Samantha Briggs was attempting...
Police: Man confesses to shooting that left 2 dead, 2 children in cold car
Rocky Mount police say a man has confessed to shooting a man and a pregnant woman in front of her children and leaving them inside a car parked outside Barnhill Construction. The two toddlers, who were not hurt, were found in the car with the bodies of Devone Brown and their mother, Destiny Wiggins.
WRAL News
Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey dies at 66
Thursday evening the Brodnax Police Department Police Chief Joe Carey died after being hit on Route 58, while removing a dead animal from the road. The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Mecklenburg County. Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey had pulled off to the right side...
Lee sheriff: Man wanted for father's death shot himself in woods
SANFORD, N.C. — Lee County sheriff's deputies on Wednesday found the body of a man in the woods off Buckhorn Road, and determined it was Joseph Martin Kelly, who had been accused of killing his father last month. Joseph Kelly was wanted on a charge of murder for the...
New crisis responders head up Durham's holiday parade with HEART
DURHAM, N.C. — When the 2022 Durham Holiday Parade stepped off on Saturday, the grand marshals represented a change in how the Bull City responds to crisis calls. Members of HEART (Holistic Empathetic Assistance Response Teams) got the honor. "It's such a tremendous honor, as a Durham native, to...
UNC housekeepers: Raise is 'a slap in the face'
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Housekeepers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill called the plan to raise their pay by 90 cents an hour "insulting and a slap in the face." "Our fight will continue – we will not be silent, not for 90 cents," said housekeeper...
14 Durham Public Schools buses out of service or delayed Friday
DURHAM, N.C. — Fourteen Durham school buses will be out of service or delayed on Friday. Durham Public Schools (DPS) says the routes will be impacted because of an unanticipated driver shortage. WRAL News spoke with DPS about the ongoing driver shortage and the new incentives being put into...
Five Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools without bus drivers again
Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools are without bus drivers again on Friday. The district said due to its ongoing bus driver shortage, two bus routes impacting five schools will not have a driver on Friday. The routes/numbers are:. Bus 66: McDougle Elementary, Culbreth Middle, Carrboro High. Bus 95: Rashkis Elementary, Smith...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
71K+
Followers
77K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0