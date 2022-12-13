ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Officials: NC deputy killed in hit-and-run crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while investigating a robbery early Friday morning, officials said. Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a robbery at a Fayetteville business when the crash occurred, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. As deputies returned from a canine track, one was hit by a vehicle as he was walking, officials said. The driver of the vehicle left the scene, but was found nearby.
Sheriff: Nash Co. mother nearly set 4-year-old son on fire before sibling intervened

NASHVILLE, N.C. — A mother's four-year-old son was nearly lit on fire during a mental health crisis at a home in Nash County on Tuesday. Investigators determined Latisha McDonald was "having a severe mental health crisis that warranted immediate medical and mental intervention." It was found that McDonald had poured lighter fluid on her son’s bed and attempted to light the bed and child on fire around 6:30 a.m. on Mike Lane in Nashville.
Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey dies at 66

Thursday evening the Brodnax Police Department Police Chief Joe Carey died after being hit on Route 58, while removing a dead animal from the road. The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Mecklenburg County. Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey had pulled off to the right side...
UNC housekeepers: Raise is 'a slap in the face'

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Housekeepers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill called the plan to raise their pay by 90 cents an hour "insulting and a slap in the face." "Our fight will continue – we will not be silent, not for 90 cents," said housekeeper...
Five Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools without bus drivers again

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools are without bus drivers again on Friday. The district said due to its ongoing bus driver shortage, two bus routes impacting five schools will not have a driver on Friday. The routes/numbers are:. Bus 66: McDougle Elementary, Culbreth Middle, Carrboro High. Bus 95: Rashkis Elementary, Smith...
