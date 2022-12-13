Read full article on original website
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s Family Album: Pics
Brady’s bunch! Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen started their family in 2009 and have been documenting their fun-filled lives with their kids ever since. The couple, who were set up in 2006 on a blind date, welcomed their son, Benjamin, three years later. He became a big brother when Vivian was born in 2012. The […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Rob Gronkowski Reveals How Tom Brady Will Do On TV
Rob Gronkowski offered his thoughts on Brady’s future career. Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady were fantastic teammates with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Together, they were able to win four Super Bowl titles, and are even considered the best QB/TE duo of all time. Although Gronk is now retired, they definitely still think about one another.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
hotnewhiphop.com
Asian Doll Tweets Megan Thee Stallion Was “Shot In Her Foot By A Midget” Amid Trial
The self-proclaimed Queen of Drill has had a years-long friendship with Megan thee Stallion. During the first week of Tory Lanez’s trial, Asian Doll offered her thoughts on the case while also lending support to Megan Thee Stallion. The “Nunnadet Sh*t” rapper clapped back at a Twitter user and...
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Tyler Perry said he had one condition for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before agreeing to be their daughter's godfather
Tyler Perry said on Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "abused" by the royal institution.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Fires Shots At Diddy’s Ex
The drama continues to unfold. The drama between Diddy and Yung Miami is continuing to unfold. The City Girls rapper now has some words for one of Diddy’s exes. On Tuesday (December 13), the 28-year-old began taking to her Twitter account to air out some grievances. It all began...
hotnewhiphop.com
Keri Hilson Believes Kelsey Harris Was Bribed By Tory Lanez
After Kelsey pleaded the fifth and was granted immunity, Keri Hilson thinks Megan’s former BFF may have taken hush money. These days, just about everyone has something to say about the trial involving Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. This week, court proceedings kicked off with a bang as Megan and her former best friend, Kelsey Nicole Harris, took the stand. From the onset of Harris’s testimony, she reportedly pleaded the fifth because she didn’t want to incriminate herself. Prosecutors went on record to state that anything Harris said during her testimony would not be used as information to file charges at a later date. After being granted immunity, Harris gave her side of the story.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lizzo Fires Back At “White Music” Criticism
Lizzo addressed criticism that she makes “white music” while speaking with Howard Stern. Lizzo has responded to critics who have complained that she makes “White Music.” Speaking with Howard Stern on his radio show, the “About Damn Time” singer labeled the comments “very hurtful.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Quincy Jones Posts Birthday Tribute For Late Mom Kim Porter
The singer-actor also shared a throwback photo of him hugging Kim Porter. Honoring his mother for what would have been her 52nd birthday, Quincy took to his Instagram Thursday to share how much he missed her since her 2018 death. Kim Porter passed away unexpectedly in her home with her cause of death listed as pneumonia.
hotnewhiphop.com
Margot Robbie “Barbie” Film Shares Teaser, Fans Think Dua Lipa Will Appear
The preview for the Greta Gerwig-directed project is seriously out of this world. If any actress has been booked and busy as of late, it’s Margot Robbie. The Australian starlet appeared in the Drake-produced Amsterdam alongside Christian Bale and John David Washington earlier this year. Additionally, she’s been preparing for the quickly approaching premiere of her upcoming Babylon project later this month.
hotnewhiphop.com
Birdman & Juvenile Represent On “Ali”
Birdman and Juvenile reconnected this week to deliver some new heat paying homage to one of the greatest boxers of all time. The Cash Money co-founder and the Hot Boy alumni joined forces for their new song, “Ali.” The record serves as a tribute to Muhammad Ali as Birdman and Juvenile compare their greatness to the late boxer. The smooth production — handled by D-Roc and twoprxducers — and melodious vocal performance make for an excellent return for J.A.G. In the video, they bring fans back to NOLA while also reflecting on humble beginnings and overcoming adversity. “Ali” is truly a motivational single that captures the excellent chemistry between Birdman and Juvenile after all these years.
hotnewhiphop.com
King Combs Says He’s Met Diddy’s New Baby
Sean Combs welcomed his seventh child, a little girl named Love, with Dana Tran earlier this year. The internet still has plenty of questions about Diddy’s new baby. However, it currently remains unclear when exactly they’ll have answers. Aside from announcing the arrival of Love Sean Combs on Twitter (and insisting that Yung Miami isn’t his side bitch), things have been relatively quiet regarding the matter for the new father.
hotnewhiphop.com
Glorilla Claps Back After Being Dragged Over $550/Week Personal Assistant Job
The Memphis rapper described the job as “the easiest sh*t in the world.”. Glorilla found herself trending this week after posting job details for a personal assistant gig. Many took offense after reviewing the description and seeing that the weekly pay only totaled $550. Clapping back following the backlash,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Duval Apologizes To Nick Cannon For Joking On Video About Baby Zen
Nick questioned the comedian about what he found funny about him speaking on his late infant son. His funny takes on pop culture often cause him to go viral, but this time, Lil Duval admits his wrongs. This week, Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott face an anniversary that no parent wants to see. It was on December 15 of last year when their five-month-old son, Zen Cannon, passed away from brain cancer. Cannon has spoken candidly about enduring such a loss, and he sat down with The Checkup with Dr. David Agus to explain how he has coped one year later.
hotnewhiphop.com
Omerettà The Great Details Desire To Dominate In Fashion & Music In “On The Come Up”
The “Sorry Not sorry” hitmaker talks her viral beginnings, plans to take on fashion, and names which legendary rapper is her GOAT. Her viral track may have introduced a new wave of fans, but Omerettà The Great has worked on her career for years. “Sorry Not Sorry” ushered in a new era for the Atlanta star as people debated who truly is a native of the ATL. Beyond her controversial release, Omerettà also highlighted aspects of her personal life in the Love & Hip Hop franchise. Her short-lived tenure on the series further pushed her into mainstream conversations.
hotnewhiphop.com
Deb Antney Claims Gucci Mane “Couldn’t Stand” Nicki Minaj
Deb Antney claims Gucci Mane did not like Nicki Minaj because she refused to sleep with him. Gucci Mane has one of the most legendary careers in hip-hop. Whether or not you like his music, he’s had a heavy role in shaping the current landscape of hip-hop. Though artists like Waka Flocka, Young Thug, and Migos came up under his wing, perhaps, one of his most notable protegés is Nicki Minaj. However, Wop wasn’t the biggest fan of the Young Money rapper, according to Deb Antney.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tyga Calls On Chris Brown On “Nasty”
Chris Brown and Tyga are keeping the winter season hot with a brand-new single. The two artists reconnected for their new single, “Nasty,” which, as the title suggests, is a bedroom banger. MANMAN and Murphy Kid join forces for the production, merging a West Coast bounce with R&B’s smoothness for an undeniable bop. At the same time, Tyga leans closer toward Breezy’s melodious styling on this one for an infectious smash record.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jermaine Dupri Says He Created “106 & Park” For Bow Wow
The megaproducer is shedding light on how one of BET’s most memorable shows was developed. There have been talks about having 106 & Park revived for BET, and now, Jermaine Dupri is taking a walk down memory lane. Last year, Bow Wow expressed interest in having an executive position at BET. During that time, there were also speculations that he wanted to revive 106 & Park for this generation of R&B and Hip Hop listeners, but later, he revealed that the BET powers that be weren’t interested in the concept.
hotnewhiphop.com
Latto Is Back With “Another Nasty Song”
Throughout her career, Latto has built herself something of a reputation for making salacious songs. Like many other female rap divas, she’s not afraid to let her confidence shine through as she talks her shit. Of course, this sort of attitude comes with its share of haters, but the 23-year-old isn’t letting them phase her.
