One dead in Brinkley shooting, suspect arrested

BRINKLEY, Ark. – A disagreement turned shooting in Brinkley led to the death of one man and the arrest of another.

Brinkley police officers responded to the 500 block of South Carter Street very early on Tuesday morning to find 53-year-old Jimmy Lee Dillard dead.

Arkansas State Police investigators said that they found information identifying Tren-Terrious Stidium, 24, as a suspect in the death of Dillard.

Stidium was arrested at a residence in Brinkley and is currently facing a charge of first-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear for a bond hearing in court on Wednesday.

Officials with the Arkansas State Police say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

