Atlanta, GA

Alex Anthopoulos gets the benefit of the doubt on all his GM moves and he should

By Midday Show W Andy Randy, Brian Gebhardt
 3 days ago

On Tuesday Andy & Randy talked about their trust and belief in Alex Anthopoulos compared to General Managers for the other Atlanta sports franchises.

“Yesterday when we found out that Murphy (Oakland A’s Catcher Sean Murphy) was coming here. We didn’t know the other parts of it yet. All you found out from Passan (ESPN reporter Jeff Passan) was the Braves acquired Sean Murphy and my reaction to that was I don’t even care what the other parts are because I trust Alex Anthopoulos that much,” Andy said.

“Success of course it brings trust, you know failure doesn’t.
That’s why we were all in trust the Schlenk (Atlanta Hawks GM Travis Schlenk) and all those different things when they (Hawks) went to the Eastern Conference Finals…lately it ain’t been going well,” Randy replied.

Andy & Randy went on to talk about how they thought the Braves news yesterday would be adding an outfielder or potential signing Dansby Swanson back. They also discussed more about Alex Anthopoulos’ track record for good moves during his time in Atlanta.

