3 arrested on multiple charges after alleged home invasion in Homestead

Two men and a woman were arrested on Saturday night, after what police say was a home invasion of a Homestead residence.

Freddie R. Madrid, 42, Kristofer J. Thornhill, 27, and Tylor E. Gil, 24, were each booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault, armed robbery, misconduct involving weapons, misconduct involving weapons by defacing, possession of narcotics and unlawful imprisonment.

At about 10:20 p.m., Maricopa Police responded to a call on a home invasion and robbery by two males on North Ben Court. It was reported that a resident of the home noticed someone trying to use a doorknob to gain entry. The resident reportedly opened the door, and two men holding firearms entered. According to the probable-cause statement, the resident described one of the men as heavy-set and wearing all-gray clothing and a black face mask. Later, during an eyewitness identification, the man was identified as Madrid.

The other man was described as having facial tattoos, no face mask, a blue navy hoodie and dark pants. The man was said to have carried a black handgun and an empty duffel bag, police said. The man was later identified as Thornhill.

According to police, Madrid allegedly pointed a “rifle-type firearm” and instructed the resident to lie down on the ground. The resident complied.

Thornhill reportedly placed the duffel bag on the floor and said he was sent to hurt them, but that he would not hurt them. According to police, Thornhill then opened the kitchen pantry, looked inside, and asked the residents “where stuff was.” There was no description of what he sought.

While Thornhill paced near a hallway, police said a resident ran to a neighbor and begged them to call authorities.

Madrid and Thornhill reportedly left and ran east on Jenna Lane, where they got in a Ford Excursion, where Gil was waiting, and drove off, police said.

According to Maricopa Police, all three were located near North White and Parker Road and Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway.

When officers contacted them, they denied they had any weapons.

Officers located two firearms inside the vehicle, a black handgun and a “rifle-type firearm.” Police stated that Madrid and Thornhill are both convicted felons and are prohibited from possessing firearms. It was reported the serial numbers had been tampered with on the firearms.

Police also located drug paraphernalia and a baggie containing a white substance that later tested as a presumptive positive for cocaine.

