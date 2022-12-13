LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Seward woman has paid over $58,000 in restitution after failing to give the IRS the taxes she collected. Melissa Grantski was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Lincoln for willful failure to pay over employment taxes. In addition to the restitution, she will be on probation for five years and spend 10 weekends in jail.

SEWARD, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO