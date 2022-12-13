ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Inmate fails to return to Community Corrections Center-Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An inmate from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln is on the loose. Keith Duckett went to his job but didn’t come back on Friday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Duckett, 26, is a Black man with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska LGBTQ advocates write letters after Millard mix-up over pride flags

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — OutNebraska, an LGBTQ advocacy group, often helps people write letters to officials and lawmakers. On Friday, they were writing to Millard North High School in Omaha. Recently, there was confusion over pride flags and safe space stickers displayed at the school. Students told the Nebraska...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Organizers cancel Lincoln drag show, citing threats

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Star City Pride Drag Show was canceled Thursday due to safety concerns for patrons and organizers. The fundraising event was set to be held Friday at the Crescent Moon Coffee in the Haymarket. In a Facebook post announcing the cancellation, organized said “an extreme...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Man caught with duffle bag of meth in Nebraska gets 11 years in prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Arizona man will spend 11 years in prison after transporting 33 pounds of methamphetamine in Nebraska, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday. Jared Cain, 41, of Phoenix was sentenced last week in federal court in Lincoln for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a meth mixture.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Mickey Joseph no longer with Nebraska, university confirms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Former interim coach Mickey Joseph is no longer with Nebraska, a university spokesman confirmed Friday. “Coach Joseph is no longer part of the University of Nebraska football program or an employee of the University,” Nebraska Athletics said in a statement. “We have no additional comment at this time.”
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Seward businesswoman sentenced for failing to pay $58,000 in taxes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Seward woman has paid over $58,000 in restitution after failing to give the IRS the taxes she collected. Melissa Grantski was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Lincoln for willful failure to pay over employment taxes. In addition to the restitution, she will be on probation for five years and spend 10 weekends in jail.
SEWARD, NE
klkntv.com

Plows making progress on snow-covered roads in western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several feet of snow have left many in western Nebraska stranded. A blizzard that lasted from Monday night until about Wednesday evening closed several roads in the western part of the state, including Interstate 80. PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska. But now the...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s a winter wonderland, but just in the western half of Nebraska. Several feet of snow were dumped in the western part of the state, thanks to a blizzard that began Monday night. Channel 8’s Chief Meteorologist Rusty Dawkins said the storm is expected...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Time for students to enroll at Lincoln’s Standing Bear High School

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Public Schools announced Thursday that the city’s newest high school has opened its enrollment. Standing Bear High School, near 68th Street and Saltillo Road, will open next fall. The school is now accepting high school choice forms, as the district allows students to...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Going to the grocery store is hitting U.S. wallets harder

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Filling the dinner table is emptying your wallet. Food inflation remains on an upward trend, even out-pacing overall inflation. For the twelve-month period that ended in November, the cost of food became 10.6% more expensive according to the Bureau of Labor statistics. Officials say numerous...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

CDC extends growth charts to track children and teens with severe obesity

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The CDC has updated its growth chart for obese children and teens. Healthcare providers use standardized charts to track growth from infancy through adolescence. But they haven’t kept up with rising obesity levels. The old obesity chart was based on data from 1963 to...
klkntv.com

Faulty box fan caused $125,000 in damage to northwest Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A box fan sparked flames that caused $125,000 in damage to a home in northwest Lincoln on Wednesday. Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews arrived at the home near Northwest 22nd and West O Streets around 4 p.m., according to spokeswoman Nancy Crist. When crews arrived,...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Report: Over 7 million people are misdiagnosed in U.S. ER’s every year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A government study found more than seven million people are misdiagnosed in U.S. Emergency rooms every year. That means about one in 18 patients are getting the wrong diagnosis. According to the D.H.H.S. report, 2.6 million people had preventable harm done to them. Another 370,000...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

One taken to hospital after Lincoln garage fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — One person was hospitalized after a garage fire in Lincoln on Friday. Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to the blaze near 14th and A Streets about 3:30 p.m. LFR said the fire was relatively small and contained to one corner of the detached garage. Investigators...
LINCOLN, NE

