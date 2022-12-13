Read full article on original website
Cold-Stunned Sea Turtles Come to Tampa Bay to Warm UpModern GlobeClearwater, FL
Top 5 Family-Friendly Holiday Activities in the Tampa Bay AreaUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroomEdy ZooTampa, FL
Evaluating the Proposals for the St. Pete Historic Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Tampa Man Arrested In Death Of 1-Month-Old Baby
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – One suspect was arrested following the death of a one-month-old infant. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old Cortavius Thompson on Friday, December 16, 2022. According to deputies, on Thursday, December 8, 2022, HCSO received a 911 call from a
12-year-old involved in shooting in Lakeland, police say
Lakeland police said a 12-year-old was involved in a shooting on Friday night.
Videos show woman swiping packages from South Tampa home, apartment complex mailroom
Tampa police are looking for a woman who was caught on video swiping packages from a South Tampa home and an apartment complex mailroom.
Deputies: Man arrested in connection to death of 1-month-old baby
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a 25-year-old man they say is connected to the death of a month-old baby. On Thursday, Dec. 8, the sheriff's office received a call from a local hospital about an unresponsive 1-month-old infant that arrived with upper body trauma. The baby died the following morning from the injuries even after lifesaving efforts.
Police: Tampa officer on administrative leave after DUI arrest
TAMPA, Fla. — An officer with the Tampa Police Department was placed on administrative leave after he was reportedly arrested for DUI early Friday morning. The police department explained Rickado StFleur was arrested at 4:35 a.m. after he crashed his car at Brandon Parkway and Pauls Drive. Police said...
2 injured in North Tampa shooting, police say
TAMPA, Fla. — Two people were sent to the hospital Wednesday evening after being shot, according to Tampa police. Police responded around 6:45 p.m. to an area near North 10th Street and East Wilma Street, not far from Busch Boulevard, on a report of a shooting, the police department said. Two people were sent to Tampa General Hospital.
FBI identifies body found off Egmont Key, suspicious death investigation underway
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The FBI Tampa Field Office has identified the body found floating off Egmont Key last week as 34-year-old Heather Rose Strickland. A suspicious death investigation is now underway. The St. Petersburg Police Department responded to a call around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 to retrieve...
Bay News 9
Family of Winter Haven woman killed in hit-and-run crash asks for help locating driver
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Members of Kelly Hagen's family are demanding answers after she was hit and killed by a car while crossing the street in Winter Haven on Dec. 3. The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of the vehicle involved has still not been found. Spectrum News...
Police shoot man as he’s stabbing woman in Winter Haven
Winter Haven police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Wednesday after authorities walked in on a 35-year-old man stabbing a woman.
Dog surrendered to Hillsborough County animal control after attacking child
A dog was surrendered to Hillsborough County Animal Control Services after it attacked an eight-year-old over the weekend.
14-Year-Old Charged In Fatal Shooting In Tampa Of Innocent Woman
TAMPA, Fla. – A 14-year-old is facing felony charges related to a fatal shooting outside a party in Tampa. According to police, on October 29, 2022, just after midnight, officers of the Tampa Police Department responded to a 911 call at the Chamberlain Plaza, located
Winn-Dixie employees hospitalized in Tampa armed robbery
Two supermarket employees were hospitalized Wednesday following an armed robbery at a Winn-Dixie on North Dale Mabry Highway, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Armed suspects on the run after robbing Winn-Dixie in Hillsborough County: deputies
Deputies are searching for two armed suspects who robbed a Winn-Dixie on Wednesday evening.
Tampa police investigating man's shooting death as a homicide
TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead after he was shot Tuesday evening in Tampa, police said in a news release. Police said officers were called around 10:22 p.m. to North 20th Street between East Henry and East Powhatan avenues after receiving reports of a shooting. Officers said when they arrived they found a man who had been shot several times.
17-Year-Old Arrested At A St. Petersburg Charter School With Gun
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy was arrested for bringing a gun onto campus at MycroSchool Pinellas Charter High School, 840 3rd Avenue S., on Wednesday. According to police, the school safety officer discovered the handgun in the 11th grader’s locker and notified the
Mysuncoast.com
5-year-old without parents after murder-suicide in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Detectives in Pasco County say that a man shot and killed his wife and wounded his 5-year-old daughter in front of the family babysitter. The incident occurred Tuesday evening in the Land O’Lakes community off Marchmont Boulevard. During a press conference, the sheriff stated that the man was violating a restraining order by being at the residence.
Man fatally shot on 20th Street in Tampa
Police are investigating at a homicide after a man was shot to death at a home in Tampa Tuesday evening.
Gibsonton family says thieves stole daughter’s ashes
A Hillsborough County family told 8 On Your Side they need help after thieves broke into their car stealing their daughter's ashes over the weekend.
Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroom
TAMPA, Fla. - Police in Tampa, Florida, have arrested a 15-year-old teen after they posted a photo of themselves posing with a gun inside the bathroom at Gibbs High School. The student, who remains unnamed due to their age, has been charged with felony possession of a weapon on school property.
villages-news.com
Fleeing shoplifting suspect blocked in parking spot by squad car at Walmart
A fleeing shoplifting suspect was prevented from leaving when she was blocked in a parking spot by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy’s squad car at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Diamond Lovenna Monroe, 35, who lives in the Cove Apartments in Lady Lake, was believed...
