ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Free Press - TFP

Tampa Man Arrested In Death Of 1-Month-Old Baby

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – One suspect was arrested following the death of a one-month-old infant. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old Cortavius Thompson on Friday, December 16, 2022.    According to deputies, on Thursday, December 8, 2022, HCSO received a 911 call from a
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Deputies: Man arrested in connection to death of 1-month-old baby

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a 25-year-old man they say is connected to the death of a month-old baby. On Thursday, Dec. 8, the sheriff's office received a call from a local hospital about an unresponsive 1-month-old infant that arrived with upper body trauma. The baby died the following morning from the injuries even after lifesaving efforts.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Police: Tampa officer on administrative leave after DUI arrest

TAMPA, Fla. — An officer with the Tampa Police Department was placed on administrative leave after he was reportedly arrested for DUI early Friday morning. The police department explained Rickado StFleur was arrested at 4:35 a.m. after he crashed his car at Brandon Parkway and Pauls Drive. Police said...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

2 injured in North Tampa shooting, police say

TAMPA, Fla. — Two people were sent to the hospital Wednesday evening after being shot, according to Tampa police. Police responded around 6:45 p.m. to an area near North 10th Street and East Wilma Street, not far from Busch Boulevard, on a report of a shooting, the police department said. Two people were sent to Tampa General Hospital.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa police investigating man's shooting death as a homicide

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead after he was shot Tuesday evening in Tampa, police said in a news release. Police said officers were called around 10:22 p.m. to North 20th Street between East Henry and East Powhatan avenues after receiving reports of a shooting. Officers said when they arrived they found a man who had been shot several times.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

5-year-old without parents after murder-suicide in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Detectives in Pasco County say that a man shot and killed his wife and wounded his 5-year-old daughter in front of the family babysitter. The incident occurred Tuesday evening in the Land O’Lakes community off Marchmont Boulevard. During a press conference, the sheriff stated that the man was violating a restraining order by being at the residence.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy